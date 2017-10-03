Google Tez: A Move To Undermine Visa, MasterCard In India?

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) recently launched an app called “Tez” (Hindi word for fast), which, given the ubiquity of content on Google, in relative terms made only a few headlines. I had a look at the app and couldn’t help but notice the undertones to undermine the collective ecosystems of MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Visa (NYSE:V) in India. It is fair to say that everything at this stage remains highly speculative, as the company has not been forthcoming with its exact plans for Tez. But given how Google thinks of ecosystems, I don’t think this speculation of mine is out of line either. The opportunity is immense, even when confined to the limits of Indian geography.

What exactly is Tez?

Tez is a payments app along the lines of Android Pay and Apple Pay (NASDAQ:AAPL). A key difference, though, is that it establishes peer-to-peer radio communication using Audio QR technology instead of the NFC used in Apple Pay and Android Pay. In a country where the penetration of NFC-enabled phones is quite poor, this was a necessary first step if Google was really looking at this from an ecosystem perspective. The only thing which the company messed up is the timing. If the launch had coincided with the Indian demonetization fiasco that happened last year, investors would have looked at this a touch more seriously.

How it can obviate the Visa and MasterCard ecosystem?

Banks don’t really need a card activated by MasterCard or Visa to allow consumers to make transactions on credit. They can simply append a credit account to existing accounts with all the rewards and promotions of a credit card. For instance, imagine this. An Indian customer visits a Nike store, selects the Nike Air Max and pulls out his/her phone to pay for the purchase. A credit account connected to Tez is selected by the customer, and the payment is made to the merchant using the Audio QR technology in the two phones. Two things were eliminated - the POS terminal, and a card activated by MasterCard and Visa.

How can Google make money in this transaction? It charges a lower fee than MasterCard or Visa to complete this transaction. Note that the bank authorizes the credit limit on the customer based on credit scores. Google simply authorizes the payment, so it plays the role of a payment technology company rather than that of a financial institution. I had to clarify this because a financial institution comes with its burden of regulation, which Google is unlikely to take.

Tez is already halfway through this process

Does the whole concept described above seem a bit far-fetched? Well, it isn't, because the app has already made debit cards redundant. Tez is linked to the Indian government's United Payments Interface platform. Through the platform, users can link all their bank accounts in less than 20 seconds using their phone number and a six-digit pin. These phone numbers are cross-linked to the bank accounts, which is why all bank accounts get automatically linked to Tez. India may be slow in a lot of things, but least so when it comes to digitization.

Competition and advantages

Paytm is a goliath in the payments space in India. However, the problem with Paytm, and its peers as well, is that they still require the recipient’s phone number to transfer any amount of money. Additionally, this transferred amount can only be used to make purchases on the Paytm app. For this amount to be transferred to a bank account, users need to pay surcharges, which vary depending on whether the user is a merchant or a non-merchant. Tez eliminates the need to share phone numbers and adds an additional layer of privacy. I think this can become a source of competitive advantage if it is not allowed to be copied. This aspect seems to be gaining a lot of traction, as the app already has more than 1 million downloads (Play Store estimates) in less than two weeks of its launch.

The developments here are, therefore, interesting, and this is a space I intend to keenly watch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.