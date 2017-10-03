If Dividends Matter, You Should Check Out Ladder

"We consider the cash dividend at its current level to be very safe."Brian Harris

"Our team has successfully navigated many market cycles and we’ve built an enviably diversified liability structure which is both stronger and longer than many of our peers."Brian Harris



A few days ago I wrote an article on Ladder Commercial (LADR) and I explained the reasons that I decided to upgrade shares in the internally-managed commercial mortgage REIT from BUY to STRONG BUY.



One of the things that I like most about Ladder is the fact that the company is internally-managed. As many of you know, I’m not a big fan of external management and LADR is unique because this is the only commercial mortgage REIT that’s internally-managed. I also like the fact that management and directors own $189 million of equity in the company (around 11.8%), a validation that there is a strong alignment of shareholder interests.

Recently I was in New York City and I caught up with Ladder’s founder and CEO, Brian Harris.

Prior to forming Ladder Capital, Harris served as a Senior Partner, Managing Director and Head of Global Commercial Real Estate at Dillon Read Capital Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS, managing over $500 million of equity capital from UBS for Dillon Read’s commercial real estate activities globally.

Before joining Dillon Read, Harris served as Managing Director and Head of Global Commercial Real Estate at UBS, managing UBS’ proprietary commercial real estate activities globally. He also served as a Member of the Board of Directors of UBS Investment Bank. Prior to joining UBS, Harris served as Head of Commercial Mortgage Trading at Credit Suisse, where he was responsible for managing all proprietary commercial real estate investment and trading activities.

Harris also previously worked in the real estate groups at Lehman Brothers, Salomon Brothers, Smith Barney and Daiwa Securities. He earned a B.S. in Biology and an M.B.A. from The State University of New York at Albany.

Thomas: Can you describe how Ladder is different from other commercial mortgage REITs?

Harris: Ladder is the only internally‐managed commercial mortgage REIT of significant scale in the United States. Everyone else is externally‐managed. We intentionally chose to be highly‐aligned with our shareholders as we believe that is the superior structure for the long‐term.

We focus on the middle‐ market by choice with an average loan size of $17 million. This provides us both more diversity and the opportunity for higher margins than the now crowded $100 million+ loan market. We also have 3 main business lines – lending, investment‐grade rated securities, and real estate equity (mostly net lease) adding up to over $6 billion of assets. We believe this multi‐cylinder approach is inherently safer than a mono‐line approach and better able to produce profits through cycles and a wide range of market conditions.

Thomas: Most of the larger peers have externally‐managed sponsors that provide sourcing and originations. How does Ladder seek out new investments?

Harris: The core of our management team has worked closely together in the lending space for many years. We have longstanding relationships with direct borrowers and brokers on a national basis and have originated over $18 billion of loans since inception. We benefit from a high degree of repeat business from customers looking for a lender who will reliably close.

We also maintain one of the largest and most productive in‐house origination and underwriting operations solely dedicated to commercial mortgages in the country with 24 originators dedicated to sourcing loans, almost half of whom are Managing Directors.

Thomas: Can you describe your senior secured lending operation? How far up the risk curve are you selecting for new originations? What’s the average deal size?

Harris: Ladder’s senior secured credit focus is evident in a review of our $2.8 billion loan portfolio with over 94% first mortgage loans. The weighted‐average loan‐to‐value ratio of those loans is 64.8%, so we’re not very aggressive on risk. Our $17 million average loan size reflects excellent diversity, and as you said, we focus much more on senior secured assets versus the more complicated subordinated positions with higher attachment points seen at some of our peers.

Thomas: Can you describe your conduit operation? Are you seeing a slowdown in originations?

Harris: Our conduit originations are actually quite robust, but happily, with the continued build‐up of our REIT‐ qualified loans & leases portfolio which now accounts for approximately 70% of our net revenues, conduit earnings effectively act as an ROE supplement to our solid core of predictable earnings from net interest margin and net rental payments.

If we make a 9‐10% ROE from our predictable core operations, conduit can supplement our returns to industry leading levels of 11, 12, or 13% ‐ we think this is a very good thing in a limited risk business like conduit. We’re also pleased to now be able to securitize with partners as we traditionally have done, or on a standalone basis now that we’ve established our ability to do that.

The optionality of being able to execute this business in either format at the timing of our choosing enhances the long term stability of the company by reducing reliance on third parties and increasing our ability to act autonomously.

Thomas: I am intrigued by the wholly‐owned real estate operation, and specifically the Net Lease investments. What is the purpose for investing in Net Lease and how does that correlate to the overall investment strategy?

Harris: We like our net lease and other real estate equity portfolio for the long and predictable cash flow it’s been producing as a key part of our core loans & leases portfolio. Ladder has over $1.1 billion of undepreciated book value invested in direct real estate equity with nearly 8 million square feet of holdings.

Of that, $613 million is invested in 125 net leased properties with an average remaining lease term of over 14 years. We focus on long leases, solid real estate fundamentals, and strong credits in defensive, necessity‐based industries. These assets are financed with long term, typically 10‐year, fixed rate non‐recourse mortgage financing.

Investments based on long term leases which are structured to benefit from inflation combined with long term fixed rate financing create durable recurring cash flows from inflation‐protected investments. We have $341 million of equity invested in this segment and we continue to believe this is an under‐appreciated component of Ladder’s holdings with imbedded value in excess of book.

Thomas: You have an extensive background in commercial lending. Can you tell me about your senior management team and their “alpha” they deliver for the company?

Harris: The members of our senior management team have an average of 28 years of commercial real estate finance – we have a deep and seasoned bench experience. We’ve consistently delivered industry‐ leading levels of ROE with senior secured assets, and moderate leverage at Ladder and at other organizations in which we have worked together in the past.

We know the strength of the multi‐cylinder approach and have not strayed from our core competencies. Our team has successfully navigated many market cycles and we’ve built an enviably diversified liability structure which is both stronger and longer than many of our peers.

We believe our strong alignment of interest with our shareholders, including the highest internal ownership amongst the larger REITs in the sector, and keen focus on credit underwriting will not only help us deliver strong earnings but also help us steer clear of pitfalls that have befallen other less disciplined operations in the past.

Thomas: How does your cost of capital compare with the peers?

Harris: Our cost of capital is as good as or better than most of our peers. With a recent upgrade from S&P, and Moody’s now on Outlook Positive, our unsecured corporate bond costs have tightened considerably into the sub 4.5% yield level on a 5 year basis.

We recently added $400 million of unsecured bonds on an 8 year, non‐call 3 basis and we were very pleased with the continued strong institutional response from the bond market to our offerings. We’ve worked hard to create a great liability structure which has a mix of low cost secured financing, including Federal Home Loan Bank membership, over $2 billion of committed term bilateral bank facilities, plus nearly $1.4 billion of unsecured financing, including a syndicated revolver we expect to be upsized to over $215 million shortly.

We’re proud of the great flexibility and match‐funding this provides Ladder and believe our stronger and longer balance sheet positions us well to seize on opportunities that arise regardless of market conditions.

Thomas: In December, Ladder increased the quarterly cash dividend by 9% to $0.30 per share. The payout ratio is still the lowest in the sector. How safe do you consider the dividend today?

Harris: We consider the cash dividend at its current level to be very safe.

Thomas: Ladder has increased funds flow, and the recent Related Company investment brought on a few new board members. What are your thoughts on your overall investment allocation today (including substantial insider ownership in the company)?

Harris: Our pre‐IPO private equity holders had been slow to sell given their belief in the strength of the company which was a nice vote of confidence. However, before the secondary sale to Related in late February and other secondary sales around the same time, the trading volume in our stock was relatively low and we were far from fully distributed.

We were pleased to gain Related Company’s endorsement as a seasoned and highly‐regarded commercial real estate investor and add Richard O’Toole as their board representative. Related’s public commentary at the time indicated they were attracted to our successful and profitable credit‐centric lending operations and their belief in the imbedded value in excess of book value in our equity portfolio.

Since then, our average daily trading volume has nearly doubled and we’ve become much easier for larger institutions to invest in. We also believe our senior secured, downside‐protected, strong dividend story is a good one for retail investors, so we hope to grow that portion of our ownership over time too.

All of this said, we continue to believe that high inside ownership fosters a strong alignment of interests with our shareholders ‐‐ at over 11% or approximately $175 million, Ladder has always addressed this in a strong manner.

Thomas: Thank you for your time.

