What A Turnaround Would Mean For Twitter Stock: A DCF Analysis

The disappointing case of Twitter

When Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) went public at the end of 2013, many people were excited by the company, which caused the stock price to soar more than 70% the first day in the stock market. Subsequently, Twitter stock has failed to demonstrate stellar results, disappointing investors who believed in social media. Hence, the price chart reveals the corporation has not lived up to expectations, as the stock has decreased more than 30% from the IPO price and about 70% from its all-time high.

TWTR data by YCharts

Many reasons can be found to explain such a performance, but the main one is the inability of the company’s management to monetize its users. Thus, the average revenue per user (ARPU) is almost four times lower than that of Facebook ($5.7 for Twitter and more than $19 for Facebook), and it continues to decrease. Moreover, the fact that the growth in monthly active users (MAU) is slowing from month to month does not encourage investors.

(Source: Statista)

The corporation is still able to turn around

At the same time, Twitter still tries to turn around the situation. Measures to improve the numbers are being undertaken by management, and they include many promising efforts, such as the introduction of live video API or actions aimed to increase the efficiency of advertisements. And there is still a high chance that Twitter will find its way to monetize its users and content, as the platform itself has many unique values, like being a viable platform for sharing breaking news. Moreover, it can easily be argued Twitter is still one of the best ways to share and discuss opinions on public events such as sports and e-sports, which opens up avenues for sports broadcasting or integrating social media into streaming services and channels like Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), Twitch, ESPN (NYSE:DIS), and others.

Therefore, I find it useful to evaluate an optimistic scenario for Twitter from a financial point of view so that investors who believe in the company would have an image of the intrinsic value of the corporation.

DCF Analysis

The following model implies extremely positive assumptions for Twitter and takes the performance of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) (which represents a successful case for social media corporations) for comparison.

The analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 2.8%, with a 4% decrease in 2017 and a 3% increase in 2018. The numbers comply with the average analyst expectations provided by Yahoo Finance.

The growth from 2019 to 2021 is expected to increase by one percentage point a year (from 4% in 2019 to 6% in 2021). Taking into consideration the company's revenue increased by more than 58% in 2015 and more than 14% in 2016, the assumptions seem to be rather conservative. At the same time, as I already mentioned, growth in the number of active users is slowing, which makes it significantly harder for the corporation to keep increasing its revenue.

TWTR Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

2. EBITDA margin will increase from 2.5% in 2016 to 20% in 2021, reaching the level of Facebook’s margin in 2013. Notably, Facebook’s current EBITDA margin is 55%.

3. The average growth in gross PP&E (which reflects capital expenditures) will be 6%, which would be a reasonable level for a company which is not engaged in hardware production.

4. The effective tax rate is estimated to be at the level of 18% starting in 2020, which complies with this indicator of Facebook in 2016.

5. Then comes the WACC.

The after-tax cost of debt is 4%. The cost of equity capital (11.7%) is calculated using CAPM, with 1.04 beta, a 2.3% risk-free rate, which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield, and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 10.82%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $12,376 million equity value under the base scenario, which assumes the EV/EBITDA multiple will be at the level of 25 by the end of the horizon period (2021). This level represents the current valuation multiple of Facebook, which would be a perfect scenario for Twitter. In this case, the fair value of the stock is $16.8. Under the more optimistic scenario (26x EBITDA terminal value), equity value is $12,776 million, or $17.3 per share. The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. Therefore, the fair price range under the evaluated scenario is $16.5-17.0.

It should be noted again that this model and the underlying assumptions represent the “best-case scenario,” which implies the corporation will effect a turnaround in the coming years and will begin to monetize the user base successfully, growing its EBITDA margin rapidly. It is hard to estimate the probability of such a scenario, and therefore, investors should decide for themselves how possible this case is.

Final words

Overall, despite the fact that Twitter’s management has not been successful in its efforts to grow ARPU, the company still does promising business, as the platform possesses some unique values which can be monetized eventually. Therefore, it is useful to evaluate a scenario which implies the company will effect a turnaround in the coming years.

The DCF model shows that under the extremely optimistic scenario, the fair price range for the stock is $16.5-17.0, which is near the current level. Therefore, cautious investors who believe in the company should wait for a pullback to the level of $16 to consider investing in the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.