Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/29/17: MRIN, KFS, CNBKA

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/29/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.


InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. Our free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group. Only stocks that achieve those Ratings on the tables below are highlighted in our article headlines, and have our articles linked to their Seeking Alpha company profiles.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise and to educate investors that -- though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence -- it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are now at a seasonal low period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until after September-quarter earnings are released. Expect the number of insider trades to reach a seasonal nadir during the final two weeks of October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Marin Software (MRIN).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Kingsway Finl (KFS), and;
  • Century Bancorp (CNBKA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Vectren (VVC);
  • Pershing Gold (PGLC);
  • Patrick Industries (PATK);
  • Eagle Bancorp (EGBN);
  • Emergent Bio (EBS);
  • Cooper Standard (CPS);
  • Colony Northstar (CLNS);
  • Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD), and;
  • Big Lots (BIG).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Penumbra (PEN);
  • Par Pacific (PARR);
  • Lci Industries (LCII), and;
  • Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Xai Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income T (XFLT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Burks Derrick

DIR

Vectren

VVC

B

$65,597

2

Filler James J

BO

Century Bancorp

CNBKA

B

$61,392

3

Honig Barry C

DIR,BO

Pershing Gold

PGLC

B

$29,300

4

Jones Scott C

TT

Xai Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income T

XFLT

JB*

$24,480

5

Esw Capital

BO

Marin Software

MRIN

B

$18,531

6

Stilwell Joseph

DIR,BO

Kingsway Finl

KFS

B

$15,250

7

Lawrence Adams

CEO,DIR

Image Protect

IMTL

JB*

$6,472

8

Gilbertie Sal

PR,BO

Teucrium Commodity Trust

CORN

JB*

$2,290

9

Missling Christopher U

CEO,DIR

Anavex Life Sciences

AVXL

AB

$1,579

10

Andrus Terry W

DIR

Auburn National Bancorporation

AUBN

JB*

$1,236

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value

1

Orbimed Advisors

BO

Audentes Therapeutics

BOLD

JS*

$18,984,000

2

Silver Point Cap

BO

Cooper Standard

CPS

S

$7,233,402

3

Whitebox Advisors

BO

Par Pacific

PARR

S

$5,848,432

4

Campisi David J

CEO,PR,DIR

Big Lots

BIG

AS

$5,137,820

5

Tangen Darren J

VP,CFO

Colony Northstar

CLNS

S

$2,484,840

6

El Hibri Fuad

CB,DIR,BO

Emergent Bio

EBS

AS

$2,000,000

7

Gendell Jeffrey L

DIR

Patrick Industries

PATK

AS

$1,991,781

8

Paul Ronald D

CEO,DIR

Eagle Bancorp

EGBN

S

$1,846,476

9

Evans Robert D

VP,GC,SEC

Penumbra

PEN

AS

$1,802,183

10

Lippert Jason

CEO,DIR

Lci Industries

LCII

S

$1,722,051

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

