Sombre Start

By Stephen Innes

Finding the desire to discuss forex markets this morning in the wake of the worst mass shooting in US history is a challenge.

But with heavy hearts, the global markets trudge on searching for opportunities realising these tragedies are becoming all too commonplace. And as cynical as that may seem, that is the reality we've come to accept.

Markets

Peering at the screens this morning, it's apparent that US yields are providing the primary catalyst for the USD revival.

But the deep-seated tension in Spain is certainly weighing on the view that European political risk has faded - by all accounts, anti-establishment populism is alive and well.

While the market is likely to sidestep the restlessness in Catalan, the short-term picture for EU risk remains clouded. Expect short-term EUR bulls to take the sidelines limiting top-side appeal ahead of this week's ECB meeting. Speaking of which, the ECB could present some challenges for them, as the central bank is apt to show some concern about the euro's recent strength.

And while the footings are solid to anchor the USD (US tax reforms, a new Fed governor, Hawkish Fed), if price action is telling us anything, the dollar bulls remain tentative and appear almost uncomfortable to hold long positioning. Even a juicy good ISM manufacturing print overnight failed to get a rise from dollar bulls.

Indeed, the market's ingrained scepticism regarding Fed policy, along with political challenges in Washington, continue to temper expectations. But the reality is the Fed rate hikes (2017-2018) remain underpriced as speculation continues to swirl around the shift to a hawkish Fed Chair.

The Reserve Bank of Australia is on tap later today, but it would be out of the ordinary if it lit off any hawkish fireworks. Recent RBA rhetoric runs counter to interest rate normalisation. Governor Lowe has continued to dampen any market expectation that a more hawkish stance by global central banks does not necessarily have pass-through implication in Australia. With CPI still below the RBA target, there's not much risk for the RBA to nudge rates higher anytime soon.

In the Asia FX space, we should expect currency markets to remain in flux until global yields stabilise and regional equities see increased inflows. Mainland holiday-thinned trading conditions are also weighing on sentiment. Overall, the market remains nervous on the INR and KRW, but is showing some small pockets of interest in CNH and MYR at current levels

Views

USD: Longs remain uncomfortable awaiting the next bullish signal. It's difficult to read too much into this week's NFP given the expected hurricane effect, but an aggressive top-side surprise could send the dollar bulls into a frenzy.

EUR: Expect limited fallout from the chaos in Catalan, but this week's ECB risk will contain any rally.

JPY: Tough trade gave the Japanese election risk, and as you can tell, traders are respecting current ranges.

AUD: Remains extremely susceptible to a dovish RBA.