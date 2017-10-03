Policies Diverge, Opportunities Emerge

Key points

Contrasting inflation outlooks in the U.S. and eurozone suggest further monetary policy divergence, creating opportunities for investors.

Market leadership shifted last week. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose. Fed Chair Janet Yellen reiterated ongoing normalization.

September U.S. jobs data will show the short-term impact of recent hurricanes and are likely to keep the Fed on its normalization path.

We see steady above-trend growth globally in the fourth quarter, with inflation picking up in the U.S. but moving sideways at low levels in the eurozone. The contrasting inflation outlooks suggest further monetary policy divergence.

Cumulative interest rate rises priced into U.S. and eurozone markets, 2017-2018

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Bloomberg, September 2017.

Notes: The lines show the cumulative percentage point rise in the U.S. federal funds rate and the eurozone deposit rate priced into the overnight index swap market. This reflects market expectations of rate increases at future monetary policy meetings.

The chart above shows how markets are pricing in less than two 0.25% rate increases by the U.S. Fed through the end of 2018, and a modest rise in European Central Bank (ECB) rates during the same period. We believe the former is too low and the latter not likely. Our new BlackRock Inflation GPS suggests U.S. core inflation will rise back toward 2%, giving the Fed comfort in raising rates up to four times by the end of 2018. Inflation in the eurozone, however, is likely to remain well below the ECB's target over the next 12 months, making an ECB rate increase unlikely.

Divergence implications

We see the Fed pushing ahead with a rate rise later in the year given a strong labor market and steady above-trend economic expansion, reflecting Fed Chair Janet Yellen's comments last week that rate normalization should proceed. Further Fed rate increases are likely in 2018, we believe, even with looming changes to the central bank's leadership.

By contrast, we see the ECB proceeding cautiously. Extra-loose policy is needed to ensure that inflation climbs back to the ECB's target and stays there, we believe. A lagging recovery is leaving plenty of slack in the economy, and our Inflation GPS shows core eurozone inflation staying at low levels as a result. Winding down monetary accommodation too quickly would risk inflation being stuck below target for even longer. We do see the central bank trimming its bond purchases, as it reaches the self-imposed limits of its bond-buying program, but the adjustment may happen at a slower clip than market participants currently expect.

The market implications? We see modestly higher yields ahead, with any U.S. tax cuts fueling further rises. Structural factors such as ageing populations and strong demand for income should limit upward moves, we believe. We expect greater yield rises in the U.S. than in the eurozone and see the U.S. dollar strengthening gradually against the euro. We prefer U.S. inflation-protected government securities over nominal bonds. Structurally lower yields underpin our positive view on equities and other risk assets, and we favor equities overall to credit. Relatively attractive valuations, ongoing easy monetary conditions and weaker currencies versus the greenback should support stocks in the eurozone and Japan.

We also like emerging market (EM) equities on economic reform momentum, improving cash flows and reasonable valuations. We do not see a modestly stronger U.S. dollar undermining the investment case for EM, but acknowledge the risk of a China growth slowdown if Beijing were to step up its reform agenda.

Market leadership shifted significantly. The U.S. dollar and Treasury yields rose. Recent winners such as EM, mining and low-volatility stocks pulled back. U.S. small-cap shares hit all-time highs, and U.S. bank stocks hit a nine-year high.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen reiterated her stance of ongoing monetary policy normalization. The annual rise in the U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index came in at 1.3% in August, below the Fed's 2% target. Core eurozone inflation fell to 1.1% in September.

The U.S. Republican leadership unveiled a tax reform plan longer than its earlier outline but still lacking details. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the parliament's lower house ahead of a snap election on Oct. 22.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 0.7% 12.5% 17.1% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 2.8% 10.9% 22.1% 1.2% Non-U.S. World -0.5% 21.1% 19.0% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.0% 20.0% 18.8% 3.2% Japan 0.4% 14.3% 12.8% 2.1% Emerging -1.8% 27.8% 21.1% 2.5% Asia ex-Japan -1.6% 30.9% 21.2% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries -0.3% 2.3% -2.0% 2.3% U.S. TIPS -0.4% 1.7% -0.9% 2.4% U.S. Investment Grade 0.1% 5.2% 1.9% 3.2% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 7.0% 9.0% 5.5% U.S. Municipals -0.3% 4.7% 0.8% 2.2% Non-U.S. Developed -1.1% 8.7% -2.3% 0.8% Emerging Market $ Bonds -0.1% 9.0% 4.6% 5.2%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 1.2% 1.3% 16.9% $57.54 Gold -1.4% 11.5% -3.1% $1,280 Copper 0.4% 17.1% 33.9% $6,481

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -1.1% 12.3% 5.3% 1.18 USD/Yen 0.5% -3.8% 11.4% 112.51 Pound/USD -0.8% 8.6% 3.3% 1.34

Source: Bloomberg. As of September 29, 2017

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.