Trump: You're Going To Love The Huge Tax Cuts

Markets closed out last week on a strong note with the S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 hitting all-time highs. The latest leg up in stocks has been supported by the anticipation and some comprehensive details concerning President Trump’s tax reform package. Now that the public has some details concerning the tax initiative, how likely is it to pass in congress and what future implications may it hold for markets in general going forward?



What We Learned Concerning President Trump’s Tax Reform



The most notable element is that market participants find the proposed tax initiatives very favorable in relation to stocks. And why shouldn’t they, after all, the proposed tax reform is a huge tax break for wealthy individuals, high earners, and corporations. The capital from these tax cuts can in theory be used to reflate the already inflated stock market by recycling the funds back into stocks in the form of buybacks, and capital expenditures.



Let’s Look at Some Key Specifics and Their Estimated Costs



Simplification of tax brackets: $1.5 Trillion



Repeal of the alternative minimum tax: $0.4 Trillion



Doubling of the standard deductions: $1.5 Trillion



Repeal of the inheritance tax: $0.2 Trillion



Repeal of the tax on investment income: $0.2 Trillion



Reduction of the corporate tax rate: $3.7 Trillion



Repeal of most deductions: -$2 Trillion



In total the estimate cost for the following tax initiatives is projected to be roughly $5 trillion over the next 10 years.



Who Benefits from These Tax Cuts?



President Trump and his economic team will quickly say that “These tax cuts are great, they are huge, everyone is going to benefit, especially the middle class.” Is that really true though?



Well, it appears that in direct contradiction to president Trump’s words the tax cuts would greatly benefit rich people exactly like him, corporations, and high earning individuals. There are many reports detailing this, with some research media organizations such as VOX quantifying the data.



According to VOX Media the richest 0.1% would receive the greatest cuts % wise. Individuals earning at least $3.4 million annually would receive approximately a $722,000 or 10.2% boost to their income, individuals making at least $732,800 would receive a $129,030 or 8.5 break.



However, earners making $48,600 to $86,100 annually would only get back $600 or just 1.2% and the poorest 20% of Americans making $25,000 a year or less would receive a paltry $60 or 0.5% tax break.



How is this a tax cut for the middle class as president Trump claims? This can only be true if Donald Trump is under the impression that middle class individuals are earning hundreds of thousands of dollars per year, we know they are not. Depending on the state you live in a “middle class” individual earns anywhere from roughly $20,000 to about 80,000, and as we see from the quantified data these individuals would receive very little in tax cuts compared to the rich, corporations, and extremely high earning individuals.



Nevertheless, if these tax cuts were implemented the middle class would be largely responsible for financing them as the loss of revenues from these cuts would be funded through increased deficits and would ultimately become part of the already bloated national debt. Thus, it will largely be the middle class that would pay for these tax breaks through inflation and ironically future taxes. Therefore, this proposal appears to be a transfer of wealth from the middle class to the richest echelons of our society, and the corporations they own and operate.



The Big Picture



Are these exorbitant tax cuts necessary?



Corporations are currently showing record profits.

The economy is expanding.

Stock markets are in the midst of a bull market.

The U.S. debt load is enormous, roughly $20 trillion, or 106% of GDP, the highest on record excluding the World War 2 era.

The U.S. government is running an average annual deficit of about $655 billion over the last 5 years.

There is a debt ceiling debate in December.



This tax reform package, if it passes, could add an additional $5 to $7 trillion to the national debt over the next ten years, and would cause deficits to balloon to over a trillion dollars for the next decade. Moreover, this will be debt that will need to be serviced at higher rates as the FED is amid a rising rate cycle. Furthermore, it has become evident that the tax cuts are overwhelmingly favorable to the rich and the corporations they own and control. Therefore, the American people should begin to voice their concerns, which may make this a very tough bill to pass in congress.



The Bottom Line



The fact is that the current tax plan does not appear to be necessary, is extremely expensive, overwhelmingly favors the rich, does not provide a timeline for its implementation, and appears to have very little chance passing anywhere near its current form in congress.



Markets are currently surging and have been rallying on expectations of tax cuts for almost a year now, and market participants may become quite disappointed once their expectations concerning the proposed tax reform begin to fade. This phenomenon may easily become the long-awaited trigger to a significant correction in stock markets.



Major Index Performance Since the Presidential Election:



S&P 500 (SPY): Up by 23%

DJIA (DIA): Up by 28%

Nasdaq 100 (QQQ): Up by 30%

Russell 2000 (IWM): Up by 32%

Financials (XLF) Up by 36%



These are exceptional 11 month returns and have been achieved in part due to the expectations for tax cuts. If any suggestions materialize that the tax initiative is in jeopardy the moves to the downside could be swift and violent, especially in the small caps index which is up by over 10% in the last few weeks alone.



It is our view that certain areas of the market are getting ahead of themselves and may begin to decline in the days and weeks ahead as it becomes more probable that the current tax plan may not be an inevitability.



