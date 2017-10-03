Two Bad Ways To Spend Your Money

TWO-A is the superior option to TWO-B for an investor looking to invest for 10 years.

Both preferred shares have 10 years of call protection, but come with a large premium.

The ex-dividend dates are coming up for both of TWO’s preferred shares.

It’s coming, it’s coming!

Yeah, okay, I’m not that excited either.

News on Two Harbors Investment Corporation’s (TWO) preferred shares:

The ex-dividend dates for TWO-A and TWO-B are both coming up. Per Charles Schwab, the ex-dividend date is 10/11/2017. The press release states a DOR (date of record) for 10/12/2017. Based on that DOR, I agree with Schwab.

I’m not going to advocate this dividend capture play. By my evaluation, both TWO-A and TWO-B are into the red:

However, if an investor wants to play with the preferred shares of TWO, TWO-A is better than TWO-B. As of Friday, TWO-A carries a slightly lower yield-to-call at 6.93% compared to 6.99%. However, TWO-A carries a higher stripped yield at 7.67% to 7.42% for TWO-B.

When the rates begin resetting in 2027, TWO-A carries a higher margin over 3-month LIBOR.

After reset:

TWO-A pays 3-month LIBOR + 5.66%.

TWO-B pays 3-month LIBOR + 5.352%.

The shares have nearly 10 years of call protection, which is exceptionally long:

So why am I not endorsing this as a great dividend capture opportunity?

It’s harder to predict pricing movements because I can’t predict the customers. For CMO-E, I believed there was very strong demand hiding just under $25. For TWO-A and TWO-B, this is much harder. CMO-E’s dividend capture played out perfectly for investors. CMO-E is still a strong buy-and-hold candidate.

TWO is also distributing shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust ( GPMT) to their shareholders. When they cease to own most of GPMT and cease to consolidate it, their coverage ratio on the preferred dividends and preferred equity will fall substantially. That means the shares will look riskier about 3 to 4 months from now than they do today.

Premiums

TWO-A is trading at a larger premium when compared to TWO-B. If an investor wanted to invest in one of these preferred shares over a 10-year period, I believe TWO-A is the superior option because of the differences in spreads over LIBOR. For investors paying this large of a premium, they should be amortizing the premium against their dividends. Calculating it this way let’s investors amortize the cost over 10 years instead of taking the premium up front.

Portfolio

Two Harbors Investment Corporation carries a portfolio emphasizing credit risk on RMBS. TWO tends to have less leverage and less duration risk compared to other mortgage REITs investing in RMBS.

Conclusion

I do not see a great opportunity for a dividend capture when looking at TWO’s preferred shares. There are better options for dividend yields in the mid 7%. If the shares are called when call protection ends, both shares have an annualized yield to call under 7%. 10 years is a massive amount of call protection. For the investor that only cares about this metric, both preferred shares are an option. When both preferred shares go to LIBOR + a spread, TWO-A wins:

TWO-A pays 3-month LIBOR + 5.66%.

TWO-B pays 3-month LIBOR + 5.352%.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.