Here Comes The Rally

NLY-F will be paying its first dividend in Q4 2017.

The last month for NLY-F has seen a massive rally.

The last month has progressively taken a great investment opportunity off the table. The preferred share NLY-F from Annaly Capital Management (NLY) started to rally. Call protection combined with rising short-term rates and a fixed-to-floating feature helped NLY-F get stronger. Keep in mind, these attributes were there since the inception of NLY-F. It took the market a while to catch on.

NLY-F, for the first dividend, will be paying over 100%. The preferred share has an extra-long first period with the first ex-dividend in Q4 2017. Consequently, dividend accrual will show as greater than 90% and even greater than 100% for most of the next 2 months. After the first ex-dividend date, future ex-dividends dates will be normal.

Prices

*Note: Guide to reading price chart at the end of article.*

NLY-F stayed at a low price for a while, but has recently been climbing fast:

I still view NLY-F as a great hold candidate. Unless the price goes over $27.06, I won’t be downgrading the preferred share to a sell. Note, macroeconomic changes could lead me to changing price targets. Dividend accrual will also change the price target.

I purchased shares of NLY-F around $24.83. I recently sold my position to purchase more CMO-E before the CMO-E ex-dividend date. NLY-F will have to drop $0.27 in price for me to open a new position.

What makes NLY-F so attractive?

There are three main reasons NLY-F has such a wide hold range.

After call protection, NLY-F goes from a fixed rate to a floating rate. After call protection ends for NLY-F, they go to LIBOR+4.993%. Annaly Capital runs a portfolio of agency securities. Preferred shares of Annaly will be paid dividends in almost any market situation. Massive call protection on the calendar.

NLY-F has call protection on the calendar until 9/30/2022. After call protection, NLY-F will move to a floating rate. The market seemed undecided about the preferred share until recently.

Here’s what a price chart looks like since the inception of NLY-F:

Note: earlier charts were pulled over the weekend. Upcoming charts pulled 10/2/2017. Prices dropped some.

On August 25th I released an update on NLY-F being announced in their prospectus. Thereafter, I had a regular buy or strong buy rating on NLY-F.

The dark green box is when I told investors several times that NLY-F was within my buy zone. 9/13/2017 is when I told investors Treasury rates moved and dropped my price targets around $0.05. As you can tell, the price started to rally significantly. The ex-dividend date won’t be coming up until Q4 2017. There wasn’t a clear catalyst for this rally. Prior to the rally, NLY-F was significantly undervalued.

Let’s take a closer look over the last month:

The rally over the last month is why I’ve taken NLY-F from a buy to a hold. Even when the price jumped to $25.73, I still consider the security a strong hold investment. NLY-F continues to be one of the best buy-and-hold preferred shares I cover.

I’ve written on a chart to show my trades in NLY-F:

I purchased shares on 8/1/2017 and sold them on 9/26/2017.

Conclusion

At $25.73, Annaly Capital still carries a stripped yield of 6.87%. When the security first came out, investors were rewarded with a stripped yield over 7%. The call protection and switch to floating rate are two of the major reasons to invest in NLY-F. For investors holding onto NLY-F, I consider it a strong hold investment. For investors looking for a new position, I’d wait on the sidelines for a more attractive price.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

buy and sell target prices Best research on preferred shares and REITs

research on preferred shares and REITs Best reviews on the site – 269/270 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

7% You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before November 1st, 2017 to lock in at $370/year

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NLY-C, NLY-D, NLY-E, NLY-F DEPENDING ON PRICE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.