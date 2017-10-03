Value Traps Are Par For The Course

The global economic rebound is plateauing and will likely turn over in the next couple years.

While many revile the Shiller CAPE ratio, it is not the only price to earnings multiple that puts the S&P 500 (SPY) in expensive territory. See David Bianco:

The short story here is that Bianco takes into account retained earnings, not just inflation as Shiller does. That reflects a more true representation of earnings for the S&P 500 over time.

As you can see there is an enormous disparity between their estimates of S&P 500 aggregate earnings. That difference is reflected in Shiller's ratio implying that the S&P 500 is wildly overvalued, while Bianco's indicates only mildly overvalued.

What we as investors ought to think about is at what point do earnings hit a cyclical plateau and turn over. Companies with slower revenue growth due to secular reasons, government interference or just worsening business fundamentals are at the most risk of not being able to generate the earnings necessary to drive share price.

We should take special care to avoid companies that need constant capital financing. As liquidity conditions tighten, stocks that are inflated on the stock bull market largely driven by index funds, can see their share prices pummeled.

How Close Are We To a Recession and Bear Market?

That is the $64,000 question isn't it? In a recent article by Nicholas Cheer titled The Storm is Coming, he said this:

"You know that moment right before a storm? The point where the clouds begin to form in the distance? Sometimes it remains sunny for a bit, and sometimes the clouds close in on your location. While you don't know when, you do know the storm is coming. That is where we are today in the market."

I think that is a fair enough representation, but it is not very helpful in the short to intermediate term for investors. Read his article, in any case, as he points out some important issues regarding global debt and other mounting financial problems that bear monitoring.

If a recession and bear market are about year away, that indicates we should be selling almost everything now, as even good stocks get beat up during the usual recession induced bear market.

If the next recession is three years away, then we can hold onto our best stocks and ought to just trim the weakest fundamental stories that are latest in their business cycles. I happen to believe we could get a couple flat quarters next year, something I have referred to as a "skip straight" recession, but I don't foresee the next "big one" for a few more years.

One of the better summaries of recession risk are put out by Jeff Miller here on Seeking Alpha. In his regular "Weighing The Week Ahead" articles he shows regularly about where we are at with recession risk. As he's been correctly saying for years now, we are not that close to a recession, but we are closer than before.

The one thing that I know about recessions is that most have coincided with higher oil prices. If I am right and OPEC has turned the tables on cheap oil by killing deep water investment, then more expensive oil is on its way in coming years. Also, as I discussed in An Iran War Is Coming - Buy Oil Stocks Now, if there is a disruption to oil supply, then we could see oil rise to $100 per barrel quickly. Read that article if you haven't, the comments are worth it, I get absolutely hammered. Also keep an eye out for an article I am doing in conjunction with a futures trader that will show how fundamentals and technicals are likely to push oil to $80 per barrel in the next year or two.

Where Is the Stock Market Now?

When everything seems good, people rationalize paying more for stocks than historically they should. It's an emotional response. That's why "bull markets are born on pessimism, grown on scepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria," per John Templeton.

I've discussed on Twitter (TWTR) with Mark Yusko that I believe we are in the "optimism" phase of the bull market (enthusiasm on the chart below), while he believes we are in euphoria (delusion). I don't believe the euphoria/delusion argument because there is still trillions of dollars more on the sidelines than normal.

A couple years ago on MarketWatch I suggested when everybody was calling for a bear market that the S&P 500 would go to about 2600 before a big correction. I don't claim to be a chart guy, but I read charts and they are telling me a small correction is coming, but that there is a rally to follow. After that rally to around 300 on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) then I expect the next "big one."

Why a small correction and rally before the next "big one?" A few reasons. First and foremost, the Fed is unlikely to tighten much, even with a new hawkish Fed Chair early next year, and there is trillions of cash floating around the planet to prop up prices awhile.

Second, the tax breaks that are coming will first stimulate the economy, before profit taking by the richest investors hampers market liquidity. Think of the tax breaks as a two step "set'em up to knock'em down" process. If that doesn't make sense to you, study your economic history from 2002-2008.

Finally, the global economy is by all measures still slightly improving. Without a shock to the system, the world will likely continue to muddle along (defference to John Mauldin for using his word) for awhile at least. That is enough to support optimism/enthusiasm for stocks, particularly those in the biggest index.

So Which Stocks Are Value Traps?

Right now the money flowing into S&P 500 index is propping up a lot of stocks in that index. The biggest companies are getting the most benefit as it is a market cap weighted index. When the index finally does sell off there will be a lot of rebalancing and a lot of big companies with dimmer growth outlooks will get sold without hope of getting rebought soon.

I have already suggested to sell Verizon (VZ), Coca-Cola (KO) and Proctor & Gamble (PG) in this viral article. I also suggested to sell Altria (MO) in this hotly contested piece. Most recently I said sell Chevron (CVX), Pfizer (PFE) and Garmin (GRMN) only to be called stupid again. I reiterate all of those sell calls today.

Here are three more value traps to dump today (dependent of course on your tax situation):

Qualcomm (QCOM) is a sell. A lot of people are calling Qualcomm a value stock right now. Not in my eyes, not yet. The company has falling revenue, losing 11% in the most recent quarter and 6.83% year-over-year. They will not solve their revenue growth problem soon due to emerging competition.

In addition, the relationship with Apple (AAPL) is clearly strained. The lawsuits between the two are unlikely to result in any windfall for Qualcomm.

Qualcomm is on my "Very Short List" of 100 companies that can lead in the next decade at Margin of Safety Investing, but its buy range stands at $35-43. Currently it is trading at about $51, implying plenty of downside.

In time Qualcomm will right itself, but how much time will that take, I don't know. They are going to have to spend a lot of their balance sheet on reinvigorating the company. The process will take time. I will patiently wait for time and price to make Qualcomm more attractive in the future. There is little sunny day with this company anytime soon.

Gilead Sciences (GILD) is a sell. Sometimes there is no justice in the world. Gilead's problem is that it is actually curing a disease that it was making a lot of revenue on treating. Gilead's hepatitis C business is in decline precisely because the treatment is curing the disease. That's hugely admirable, but it killed the stock until recently.

The current rally is a chance to sell before more earnings disappear. Revenues are down over 8% quarter-over-quarter and that trend is not near an end. The pipeline is good, but not great so there is little chance of a turnaround on earnings soon.

Let's also keep in mind that there is likely to be government pressure on pharma over time in order to save Medicare. Very few of the large pharma and biopharma companies can be considered buys if capital appreciation is a concern of yours from these price levels.

Gilead is also on my "Very Short List" and it too is one I am waiting for and might have to wait years for. I have an adjusted buy range this quarter for the stock of $54 to $68. With the current price in the low $80s that implies quite a bit of downside. Even if there were a correction short-term, I'd most likely trade a rebound because it could take several years for Gilead to cure itself.

American International Group (AIG) is a sell again. Back in the pre-financial crisis days this company's former self was a darling. It has crashed, burned and partially risen since then. There is nothing horrible about the company, however, there is nothing particularly good about it either.

The stock trades at below a book value of 1 which would normally imply that it would be a buy, however, its revenues are shrinking dramatically, -15% quarter-over-quarter. I own an insurance agency and while the Millennials forming households would imply more insurance sales, it isn't what it was like under the Baby Boomers. AIG has a lot of growth issues and there might not be a solution short of selling out.

On top of the lack of growth, the interest rate environment, though better for insurance companies than a couple years ago, is still not good. Insurance companies need higher interest rates to make money on their float and that's just not happening.

Much higher interest rates are just not that likely either if I am right. While there will be a little bit of tightening, I don't see the stomach to turn the U.S. into a big Switzerland or even know if that would be a good idea. As such, I think interest rates stay range bound well below historical averages for a long time as Ben Bernanke suggested in his famous retirement luncheons and dinners, one in particular with David Einhorn.

There are more value traps to sell in the S&P 500 as well. Just run a screen that shows revenue growth and debt. Low to no growth companies with capital obligations are going to get hurt when liquidity finally dries up. Get in front of that because you don't know when an event, a black swan, will make eventually turn into suddenly.

