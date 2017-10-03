One Easy Trick Will Get This Homebuilder To Pay Off Student Loans

There is a significant market for MBS (mortgage-backed securities) that lenders can use to monetize their new loans.

It’s a simple game that allows Lennar to expand the pool of potential buyers by using their subsidiary to write the loans at less competitive rates.

Coverage was interesting, but they couldn’t figure out how Lennar was going to pay off student loans without adjusting home prices or mortgage amounts.

Lennar (LEN) unveiled a plan to help millennials get out from under their debts and into a new home. The deal won’t be a charity program, though LEN hasn’t disclosed the details. Here are the basics:

The customer buys a Lennar home. They can receive a payment up to $13k or 3% of the home’s purchase price. This comes from the subsidiary, Eagle Home Mortgage. CNBC carried a story on it, but couldn’t figure out how the program would work. They reached out to a few other sources and came to the conclusion: “Well it can’t be free”.

Here is what they have so far:

“Lennar said its contribution to a buyer's student loan does not directly increase the home's purchase price or add to the mortgage loan's balance.”

While we are awaiting the details, we are free to speculate. As an analyst who specialized in real estate and MBS (mortgage-backed securities), allow me to assist.

Lennar’s Goal and Obstacle

Lennar’s first and foremost goal is to sell homes. This strategy is simply a way to get more deals done.

The problem for Lennar is that they would really like to see more demand for the homes. Home prices are up quite significantly over the last few years, but a higher price would always be welcomed by a homebuilder.

Many millennials can’t qualify for a mortgage because of the “income-to-debt-service ratio”. This represents the maximum portion of a person’s income that can go to debt service. The banks will refuse to exceed certain thresholds.

Simple Example

Imagine a millennial with $13,000 in student loan debt at 5% with 10 years to maturity.

The debt payment would be $1,683.56 per year (simplified by using annual compounding).

That can be a challenge to qualifying for a mortgage. If the customer is making $45,000 per year, that debt-service payment is eating 3.74% of their annual income.

However, if the loan were paid off and then wrapped into the balance of the 30-year mortgage, the $1,683.56 per year could cover $25,880.44 of debt rather than $13,000. This is simply the impact of spreading principal payments out over 30 years rather than 10.

What About The Quote on Purchase Price and Loan Balance?

I did quote that part, didn’t I? The company suggested that neither the loan balance nor the purchase price would be changed. Well, there is precisely one way to handle that.

If the house price and loan balance are fixed, you simply change the interest rate.

This will increase the required payment, but spreading those payments over 30 years still works.

How Do You Value That?

The banks don’t actually have to come up with a precise value for the difference between a loan paying 4% and one paying 5%. The market already handles that with “Agency-backed securities”. We can get a pretty quick idea of the spread in prices.

For instance, as of 10/2/2017, the 30-year fixed-rate FNMA (Fannie Mae) RMBS with a 4% coupon sells for $105.30 per $100 of principal balance. That’s right, mortgage buyers regularly bid a premium to the face value of the loan. That is how the bank can get paid for writing the loan without charging the cost directly to the buyer.

The 30-year fixed-rate FNMA RMBS with a 5% coupon sells for $109.08 per hundred dollars of principal. There you have it. The difference is roughly 3.6% in the sale price of the loan. If a bank was considering giving a customer 3% of the loan balance up front, they could expect to make that back by charging a higher rate. They wouldn’t have to wait for years while the interest payments came in. They would simply wrap the loan into a pool and sell it.

For comparison, the 3% coupon trades at $100.34, about 5% cheaper than the 4% coupon.

Problem Solved

This technique means the homebuilder has the benefit of making their homes “more affordable” for buyers because it can improve the debt-service coverage ratio. Yet the company doesn’t have to eat the loss of paying down the loans because they are steering buyers to their own subsidiary who can package the loans. Simply adjust the interest rate offered on the deal and the bond markets will take care of the rest. No net cost to the builder, but the homeowner can take on more total leverage.

That is the most likely route LEN would take with this strategy. On a simple business level, it is a brilliant way to expand the pool of potential customers. It also allows them to deal with individuals (first-time homebuyers) who are not as financially savvy as the loan-writers. Again, that is a benefit to the company.

On a macroeconomic level, I’m not a huge fan of helping people get into a bigger burden of debt. I’m neither a fan of pitting first-time homebuyers against financial professionals nor foolish enough to believe it is altruism. Having financial professionals encourage people to take out loans they couldn’t afford contributed to the financial crisis. Passing those loans off as AAA-rated garbage cemented the deal. It’s a brilliant strategy for LEN and has some serious potential. It is also one more macroeconomic risk as the total debt burden grows higher with debt payments stretched out over longer periods.

In the meantime, this should help LEN's sales and could help margins by stimulating demand. Brilliant technique for LEN, regardless of eventual macroeconomic implications. If the technique catches wind, it could help boost residential real-estate prices by driving up demand and making mortgages more "affordable".

Well, the equity market bubble is getting pretty big. We need to keep GDP growing. Why not restructure some debt so people can take on greater leverage? What could go wrong?

