The Biggest Risks And Drivers Of Stock Prices Now

The two biggest risks for the stock market at the onset of the historically-strongest seasonal period of the year (October through January) are the just-commenced unwinding of the Federal Reserve balance sheet and a potential military conflict with North Korea and/or Russia.

The two biggest upside catalysts? Sensible tax reform followed by an infrastructure program.

First, the threats: The Russians have suggested that if there is another incident of U.S. missiles hitting Syrian government targets or their own positions, they will respond militarily. The North Korean risk is hard to quantify. I don't think Defense Secretary James Mattis will announce when aerial bombardments of North Korean missile sites will commence, so we could wake up one morning and see quite the down open for stocks, since the North Koreans could theoretically use nuclear weapons in retaliation.

Military escalation on both fronts is impossible to analyze ahead of time, although I do think that the chances of the Syrian and Korean situations spiraling out of control are much higher than they have been in a long while. Both hot spots have the chance to create a sharp sell-off in stock prices.

As far as the Federal Reserve is concerned, they just commenced the unwinding of the infamous $4.5 trillion balance sheet. They let $10 billion worth of maturing bonds run off in September and the 10-year Treasury yield immediately went from 2.03% to 2.33%, while the U.S. dollar notably rebounded. What would happen to the 10-year Treasury yield when they start letting $50 billion worth of bonds run off in 2018? I know the Fed can adjust that run-off rate, but the bond market reaction so far sure looks panicky. It is possible that the bond market overshoots and a spike in long-term rates creates a recession in 2018.

In due course, Treasury yields are likely headed to 1% or lower as the Fed is now comfortable with large balance sheet operations and may restart such QE programs in a recession. The likelihood that an aggressive monetarist intervention of the QE type happens before President Trump's first term in office runs out is very high as the present expansion is 8 years and 3 months long, less than two years away from setting a new record-long recovery. The historical statistical distribution of economic cycles suggests a very high probability of a recession by January 2021. If there is a recession by that date, I expect the 10-year yield to hit 1% or lower due to the likelihood of aggressive monetarist intervention.

It is entirely possible that long-term interest rates overshoot to the upside first because of the unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet and then later decline because of the Fed "rewinding" its balance sheet.

The Strongest Catalysts for Stock Prices

If we don't get military surprises, I think the stock market will focus on the Trump tax plan overhaul, which so far appears to be significant, slashing the top corporate tax rate from 35% to 20%, slashing individual taxes, and possibly closing some tax loopholes. The Republican leadership in the House and Senate may be timing the passage of a significant tax cut with the midterm elections in 2018 in mind.

Any political majority loves nothing more than maintaining its political majority, so timing the tax cut to go into effect in the February-March period of 2018 may create a boost to the economy in time for the November 2018 midterm elections. Any economic acceleration is likely to also accelerate earnings growth, which should be good for the stock market.

Furthermore, we all know that an infrastructure program is highly necessary. Those living in the New York City area have seen the ruins of abandoned buildings, rusty bridges, and crumbling concrete structures from the windows of the trains running into midtown Manhattan. If Mr. Trump can pull off an infrastructure package after what appears to be reforming taxes, the stock market could celebrate in 2018.

As things stand now, the pros and cons against a further rally in the stock market appear to be somewhat evenly balanced, with the caveat that a military escalation in global hot spots is difficult to analyze ahead of time. If no such escalation occurs, I think the odds are better that the stock market will run at least to the November 2018 midterm elections.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.