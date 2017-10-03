Oil Production Vital Statistics September 2017

On around June 28th, the price of WTI and Brent once again began to diverge, and the spread now stands at over $7. The WTI-Brent spread was a feature of the high oil price era, and its reappearance could be a bullish signal for the oil price. While WTI is trading sideways, the Brent chart is bullish having decisively broken through resistance at $55. North American production has recovered from the July 2016 lows to stand at 19.91 Mbpd in August 2017. OPEC remains largely compliant with the agreed production cuts, but this is significantly undone by production increases of 230,000 bpd in Nigeria and 360,000 bpd in Libya (total +590,000 bpd since the October 2016 datum), who were not party to the OPEC deal. The recovery in North Sea Oil production that began in October 2012 is now faltering, and this observation alone may explain why the Brent oil price is staging a recovery.

This is the first oil production report for 3 months. There are two reasons for this. First, my son Neil, who created and maintained the Google Sheets databases, landed a job as an energy analyst. Second, the markets tend to move too slowly to warrant monthly commentary. I will therefore continue with occasional / quarterly reports. The other good news is that Google has re-instated the functionality of these live charts. Hover the cursor over the chart to read the data that lies below. Note that the order in the data box is inverse to the order plotted on the chart.

[Inset image shows idle drilling rigs stacked in the Moray Firth of Scotland.]

Drilling activity as measured using rig counts remains close to a cyclical high in OPEC. The return of drillers in the USA has stalled, with US total rigs on 940 on 29th September, well up from the recent low of 469 seen in May last year but still well below the high of >2000 seen in December 2011. Drilling activity everywhere else remains firmly stuck in the doldrums.

The following totals compare August 2016 with August 2017:

World Total Liquids 96.77/97.67 +900,000 bpd

OPEC 12: 32.54/32.36 -180,000 bpd

Russia + FSU 13.61/14.14 +530,000 bpd

Europe OECD 3.36/3.31 -50,000 bpd

Asia 7.30/7.37 +70,000

North America 19.34/19.91 +570,000 bpd

With global total liquids production up 0.9 Mbpd on a year ago despite OPEC+Russia cuts, it is little surprise that the oil price remains depressed. There are four main reasons for the continued growth in supply: 1) the return of US drillers and frackers to work that has pushed US production higher, 2) Russia ramped up production in September last year in anticipation of the October production datum, 3) higher production from Libya and Nigeria that was not included in the OPEC+ production constraint deal and 4) global biofuels are on an annual cycle high (chart below). Each of these factors is now running out of the system. This, combined with 3 years of low investment in non-OPEC oil, will see a swift rebalancing in the year ahead and a rise in oil price muted by the actions of US drillers.

Global bio fuels production is on an annual cycle high and will fall by ~1 Mbpd in the months ahead.

Note that Vital Statistics is produced using the Global Energy Graphed database employing Google Sheets. Since these graphs are live, they will update automatically in future as more data are added, meaning that the narrative of this post will no longer match the data in the months ahead.

Oil Price

Oil price data updated to September 25, 2017, using data from the EIA.

Figure 1 Daily oil prices from the EIA updated to September 25th. On around June 28th, the WTI-Brent spread began to open and now stands at ~$7.50. The Brent and WTI price charts are now going their own way, with Brent breaking through resistance at ~$55. The Brent chart now looks distinctly bullish.

Figure 2 Longer-term view of daily oil price. Note how the Brent-WTI spread was a feature of the high oil price era.

Figure 3 WTI minus Brent. At its peak, the spread reached $30 per barrel. During the price collapse the spread disappeared completely, but has now begun to re-open, which may signal better times ahead for the oil industry.

Rig Counts

Rig count charts for North America, the USA, South America, the North Sea and OPEC are shown below. Additional charts for Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Oceania can be found at the Global Energy Graphed database.

Rig counts provided by Baker Hughes are updated to September 29th for North America and to August 2017 for all the rest.



Figure 4 Stacked area chart showing North America total rig count. Peak drilling was reached on January 27, 2012, with a total of 2789 active rigs. The post oil price crash low was reached on May 27, 2016, when only 469 rigs remained active. The recovery in US drilling that began last summer has now stalled, suggesting that profit from LTO lies somewhere above $50.



Figure 5 Stacked area chart of US Total rig count showing the oil-gas split. The total US rig count stood at 940 on September 29th, down from the near-term high of 958 recorded on July 28th.



Figure 6 Same data as above, but plotted as unstacked line chart. The return of drillers to the LTO patch in the USA has now stalled.



Figure 7 US rig count broken out by sedimentary basin / petroleum systems play. The recent revival in US drilling has been led by the Permian, which is a prolific and low-cost LTO play. Notably, a total rig count of 940 has proven sufficient to reverse declining US oil production and maintain gas production + LNG exports.

Figure 8 Drilling has slumped in the North Sea to a record low since 1995. 36 rigs were active in August, compared with a pre-crash high of 58 rigs in April 2014. There are very tentative signs of recovery in drilling activity.

Figure 9 Drilling within OPEC remains close to a cyclical high. Note that the data series for Iraq and Iran are incomplete and affected by war and sanctions and are not shown.

Figure 10 The near-term top in S American rigs was 329 in August 2014. By June 2016, this had crashed to 158, and it remained at about that level for the remainder of the year. Drilling in South America, including OPEC members Venezuela and Ecuador, remains in the doldrums, with 173 rigs operational in August 2017. Note how drilling in Brazil and Colombia collapsed completely, but Colombia is now coming back to life.

Oil Production

Monthly oil production data are compiled from the IEA OMR. The public data are normally released towards the end of the month and relate to the previous month, meaning that we are always running 4-5 weeks behind real time. The oil production graphs are updated to May 2017.

The 15 graphs below are mainly composite production groups. Graphs for individual countries reproducing the whole of the IEA OMR oil production data can be found as follows:

OPEC 16 charts

OECD 10 charts

Rest of World (including Russia) 21 charts

Figure 11 The OECD has only 4 significant oil producers: the USA, Canada, Mexico and Norway. The UK has now become a small player with production ~1 Mbpd, alongside small producers Denmark and Australia. Since the 2014 oil price crash, OECD production has effectively been stable at just below 24 Mbpd.



Figure 12 The shape of the North American stack is dominated by USA, where LTO production began to accelerate early in 2012. The near-term peak for North America was in April 2015 at 20.12 Mbpd. In August 2017, total production was 19.91 Mbpd. Given the crash in LTO drilling activity (Figures 4, 5 and 7), the production response is incredibly muted. US production has recovered from the shallow dip seen one year ago. The notch down in Canada in May 2016 was down to the Fort McMurray wildfire. Mexican production continues its long-term decline.



Figure 13 European oil production is dominated by the North Sea and, in particular, by Norway. The "other" category is dominated by Denmark, with a contribution from Italy. The high on this chart is 7.1 Mbpd in April 2002, the low is 2.94 Mbpd in September 2013. The recovery in North Sea production that began in 2014 (the year of the crash) now seems to be faltering.



Figure 14 Stacked chart for monthly oil production of 12 OPEC countries. Gabon, which rejoined OPEC in July 2016, is not shown. The grey band at the top shows spare capacity. The IEA has not reported spare capacity since December 2016, focussing instead on quota compliance. The reference month for OPEC quotas was October 2016, when production hit a record high of 32.92 Mbpd. In August, OPEC 12 production stood at 32.56 Mbpd, down 360,000 bpd from the October datum. Excluding Libya and Nigeria, the cut becomes 950,000 bpd. Iranian production, also excluded from the deal, has been flat since October. The IEA provides a picture of compliance shown below.

OPEC compliance with agreed production cuts from the IEA OMR September 2017.



Figure 15 Details of OPEC spare capacity. At the end of 2016, spare capacity was approaching historical lows of 1.99 Mbpd with most countries pumping flat out. The IEA has not published spare capacity data since December 16.



Figure 16 Iran pumped 3.82 Mbpd in August, compared with 3.82 Mbpd in October 2016, and is likely producing at close to capacity following the lifting of sanctions.



Figure 17 Libya achieved 1.1 Mbpd in July, but production fell back to 0.87 Mbpd in August. The road to recovery remains bumpy.

Figure 18 Rest of World production has been glued to a plateau of 30 Mbpd since January 2010. However, this statistic hides winners and losers. Russia is the most prominent winner and China the most prominent loser.

Figure 19 In October 2016, Russian production stood at 11.6 Mbpd. In August 2017, production stood at 11.28 Mbpd, a fall of 320,000 bpd. Russia, therefore, is overcompliant with the agreed cut of 250,000 bpd in this historic deal. Note that Between August 2016 and October 2016, Russia ramped production by 550,000 bpd. August 2016 to August 2017 shows a rise in production, while October 2016 to August 2017 shows a decline.

Figure 20 Production in SE Asia remains in slow decline, led by China.

Figure 21 South America, excluding OPEC countries Venezuela and Ecuador, is dominated by Brazil. Production for the group is stable. I do not know the reason for the steep fall in Brazil's production that took place in June 2010.

Figure 22 The Middle East excluding OPEC is dominated by Oman. Other Middle East will be dominated by Bahrain. The group decline reflects wars in Syria and Yemen. Oman is party to the OPEC deal, and production there is down 40,000 bpd since the October 2016 high, a slippage of 10,000 bpd from their commitment.

Figure 23 Africa excluding OPEC (Libya, Algeria, Nigeria and Angola) has only one other major producer in the shape of Egypt. There are a host of smaller producers in the other category that includes countries like Equatorial Guinea, Republic of Congo, Gabon, South Sudan, Chad and Tunisia. The group is in slow decline.

Figure 24 Summary of global C+C+NGL production. Note that OPEC countries' NGL production is reported separately. August 2017 totalled 92.37 Mbpd, close to the all-time high.

Figure 25 Global total liquids showing the constituent parts. Chart not zero-scaled. August 2017 production stood at 97.67 Mbpd, close to the all-time high of 98.84 Mbpd recorded in November 2016. Note that biofuels hit an annual cycle high in August and will fall by about 1 Mbpd by the Spring.