Who's Going To Buy Sprouts?

Albertsons did make a move though, and judging by the recent decision, those hopeful for a Sprouts buyout may need to face the reality that the company may remain independent.

Sprouts and Whole Foods were both being courted earlier in the year by Albertsons, but as we now know, no action was taken.

Overview

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) has had a volatile trading range of late. When it has come to volatility in general, Sprouts has been a posterchild for large stock price gyrations ever since the company went public back in August of 2013. This is clearly evidenced by the chart below.

The stock price in the summer of 2013 opened at above $40 per share with the highest intraday price reaching $49.45 in October of the same year. Since then, it has been a long rollercoaster of a ride, unfortunately this ride has taken the stock price down towards $18.50 as of late.

The primary headwind for Sprouts, has been the recent prolonged deflationary environment in the grocery industry. Prior to price deflation, Sprouts was consistently witnessing comparable store sales growth in the high single-digits. From the first quarter of 2015 through the low-point in the fourth quarter of 2016, comparable store sales declined from 5 percent year-over-year (YoY), to just 0.7 percent.

The impact on investors was a significant decline in net sales from over 20 percent to just over 12 percent, and a corresponding decline in diluted earnings per share performance, which was flat from 2015 to 2016. For the grocery industry, lower cost of sales prices for goods, typically results in heavier promotional activity, where grocers discount their product sales in order to increase transactions and volume. As evidenced by the stock chart, this has not been a beneficial cycle for investors.

Through the first half of 2017, it appears that deflation has bottomed and/or showed some signs of improvement. Just as Sprouts has witnessed strong volatility to the downside, the stock price saw a greater than 40 percent surge from its March lows by midyear.

Part of this rally was sparked by speculative buyout rumors, which surfaced once it was made public that Albertsons Cos. had approached Sprouts. Unfortunately for investors, the same public information became apparent the following month in April for Whole Foods Market, now owned by Amazon (AMZN).

Amazon’s eventual acquisition of Whole Foods sent ripple effects across the landscape affecting traditional grocers, discount variety stores, to warehouse clubs. Sprouts was still able to recover from this, but once Whole Foods announced that it would begin to substantially cut its prices to compete, Sprouts once again has returned near its all-time lows at just over $18.50 per share.

Speculation has remained, even after Amazon’s move to reduce prices at Whole Foods. But recently, we got some clarity regarding Albertsons interest and newest move. It was announced that Albertsons had acquired Plated in late-September. What was Albertsons doing with its diligence on Sprouts and Whole Foods, confirming what most already new, that it was not going to be able to take on such a deal to justify both leverage and competitive risks in the near-term.

Albertsons instead is hoping to become the first omnichannel meal kit offering across the nation. Plated most recent annual sales have been pegged at $100 million. While the purchase price was not disclosed, assuming an EBITDA margin in the high single digits, and Albertsons maybe paid close to $200 million. This is a far cry from anywhere close to what it would have cost to even consider Sprouts, let alone Whole Foods.

Albertsons has been in the doldrums with comparable store sales growth down by -2 percent of late, so the company is looking for a boost to its top-line. However, as Blue Apron Holdings (APRN) has shown, the meal kit business model has not proved to be profitable.

Summary

So for investors, the question is what do we make of all of this. I was a believer in Sprouts until Amazon unveiled its plans to begin to aggressively lower prices. I sold my entire position at $22.25 per share for a 21 percent gain for 2017, and I’m not looking back.

The chances that a larger traditional grocer acquires Sprouts is unlikely in my opinion; the evidence is presented from Albertsons recent move after considering both Sprouts and Whole Foods before Amazon’s eventual acquisition.

Investors could of course consider whether another tech giant, Alphabet (GOOG) perhaps, will make a move to follow Amazon’s suit. But it is dangerous to speculate on investments based purely on expectations for a takeover. Sprouts is likely going to need to accept a lower price than what management quite possibly believes the company is worth today. This is due to management’s expectations for Sprouts to return to higher comparable store sales growth once inflation increases.

But with a clear increase in competition on the horizon, investors need to focus on how Sprouts will continue to defend itself from all angles over the near-term. I’m not so much concerned with traditional grocers. They have thus far, displayed poor judgment for acquisitions and are tied to poor performing legacy products.

But newer entrants including Aldi and Lidl, other known suspects like Trader Joes, and a newly revamped Whole Foods with a hunger to lower prices and integrate technologies through Amazon are the biggest threats in my opinion. The Wal-Marts (WMT) and Costcos (COST) are also very formidable, especially for families and price-conscious shoppers.

An investor’s in Sprouts best friend right now is inflation, which is currently estimated to grow by 1.5 percent in 2017 from last year. If inflation does not accelerate next year and/or deflation begins to come back, Sprouts my eventually see its comparable store sales growth decline below the December quarter’s low-point. Investors looking for a buyout anytime soon, may need to get defensive and have strong stomach for rollercoasters.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.