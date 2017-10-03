3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: October 3, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Seattle Genetics finally breaks through in first-line Hodgkin

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) has made its substantial gains as a marketing-stage biotech primarily with one big franchise: brentuximab vedotin. This CD30 antibody-drug conjugate delivers a lethal payload to CD30-positive tumor cells, such as the Reed-Sternberg cells of Hodgkin lymphoma.

SGEN already has approval for brentuximab vedotin as treatment for patients who have relapsed after multiple therapies and stem cell transplantation, as well as for consolidation following stem cell transplant (in high-risk patients). So, the company is inching the approvals further and further forward in the treatment sequence.

And now for the big unveil: SGEN announced that brentuximab vedotin has secured breakthrough designation for use in first-line therapy for advanced Hodgkin lymphoma, based on the results of ECHELON-1 presented earlier this year.

Looking forward: SGEN continues to march its science onward, and its offensive plan is aggressive. The company also let slip that it will be submitting its FDA application for this indication later in 2017. Given the breakthrough therapy designation, the timeline could be a lot shorter than we expected. And none too soon... for many patients with Hodgkin lymphoma, the disease can be managed with relatively mild options, but for those with advanced disease, the tumor may need to be hit as hard as possible. The more options, the better.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals gets great news from the FDA

The fortunes of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) rest mainly on the development of one drug: fostamatinib, which is an inhibitor of the splenic tyrosine kinase, also known as Syk. You might possibly recognize this as the same class of compound as entospletinib from Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD); however, that agent is being developed in CLL and other hematologic malignancies. Fostamatinib is intended to help treat autoimmune conditions.

In particular, fostamatinib's most clinically advanced application is as a treatment for immune thrombocytopenia purpura, where the immune system destroys the body's platelets, leading to potentially life-threatening bleeding events.

And RIGL has pushed this agent to the edge of approval, with an NDA sitting at the FDA under review.

During a mid-cycle review with the FDA, however, RIGL was informed that the FDA reaffirms its PDUFA data of April 18, 2018. Furthermore, the company does not intend to bring together an ODAC meeting to discuss safety and/or efficacy issues it sees with fostamatinib.

Looking forward: From the FDA, before you get approved, no news is great news. Of course, this is no guarantee that fostamatinib will be approved, or that an ODAC meeting will not be convened. But it seems unlikely that the FDA would tell RIGL that it had no intention if the possibility remains. So I'd take it as a highly positive sign regarding how the FDA feels about what it has seen so far. Time will tell, and it's going to be a long wait until April for the shareholders, I'm sure.

Asterias also surprises with some highly encouraging news

BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) subsidiary Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST) heads up an arm of the regenerative medicine juggernaut that BTX is trying to build. Specifically, AST is focused on the developed of oligodendrocyte progenitor cells to help people with traumatic spinal injury prevent severe damage or, hopefully, recover from paralysis.

We've followed the progress of its phase 1/2 SCiStar trial with bated breath, since a win for the company would be a major validator in the regenerative medicine space. But it has been somewhat light on quantitative data to date. Which makes sense, since trials like SCiStar have a primary objective of demonstrating safety, first and foremost, with any signs of efficacy being icing on the cake.

So it came as my surprise when AST recently announced that it has observed that 4 out of 6 patients in cohort 2 of SCiStar have recovered substantial motor function, which the company described as more than a doubled rate of recovery compared with historical controls. The company also received word that the FDA granted its request to have AST-OPC1 designated as a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy.

(From the press release by AST)

Looking forward: This is about as impressive a result as one can hope for in such a small cohort of patients. It speaks very well of the possible findings AST can expect when it moves to a pivotal study. And if these findings bear out in a larger, prospective cohort, then I find it hard to believe that the company won't receive approval. Though there's still much work to be done, this is a great sign for the company!

