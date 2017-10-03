Alibaba: In Case We're Wrong

A third reason is that Alibaba is currently our top-ranked name. We elaborate, and present a hedge in the event we are wrong.

One reason Alibaba comes to mind here is its moves to expand its payments business beyond China. Another is that Nasdaq already considers it a Visa competitor.

Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Chuck Carnevale lamented his Visa position was getting "long in the tooth". Here we suggest Visa longs consider Alibaba as an alternative.

Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma with Canada PM Justin Trudeau At Aldo Shoes

An Alternative To A Long In The Tooth Stock

Last month, Seeking Alpha contributor Chuck Carnevale lamented that his Visa (V) long position was getting "long in the tooth". Here we suggest an alternative stock for exiting Visa longs to consider: Alibaba (BABA). We discuss why below, and present a way to limit risk in the event our bullishness about BABA proves to have been wrong.

From Visa To Alibaba

As we wrote at the time, in our first response to Carnevale's article,

Our first thought was to suggest another stock, one that is currently Portfolio Armor's top name, and happens to be something of an industry competitor to Visa, broadly speaking. But we'll let our Marketplace subscribers digest that stock, along with this week's other top names, first.

One reason Alibaba came to mind then was this Bloomberg interview with Alibaba chairman Jack Ma last month, in which Ma emphasized Alibaba's ambitions facilitating global commerce, including via payment systems:

Alibaba going outside China is not about globalizing Alibaba. We are globalizing e-commerce infrastructure. We are trying to build the infrastructure of online payments. We are trying to build an infrastructure of logistics, and we are trying to build an infrastructure of cloud computing,” Ma said. “We are going there so that, say they need the payment system, logistic system, they need the platform system. Now they can sell things globally.

Of course, Alibaba is already a payments leader within China, via its Alipay unit, as this tweet illustrates.

Alibaba As A Competitor To Visa

Another reason Alibaba came to mind was that Nasdaq lists it as a competitor to Visa, as you can see below.

Since we have more than 3,000 individual stocks in our universe of securities with options traded on them in the U.S., we draw on Nasdaq's competitors list to come up with long term proxies for ones such as Alibaba that have only been public a few years. And as you can see below, in the screen capture from Portfolio Armor's admin panel, Visa is our long term proxy for Alibaba.

The "Long-Term Return" column above shows the average six-month return of Visa since it's been public, the "Short-Term Return" shows the most recent six-month return for Alibaba, and the "6m Exp Return" shows the mean of the two. The "Adj Exp Return" is our potential return after gauging option sentiment by attempting to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with an optimal, or least expensive collar.

In this case, our system was able to find an optimal collar at the 9% decline threshold using the 6m Exp Return figure, 36.7% was also our potential return estimate for BABA.

Our Top Name Again

The other key figure in the screen capture above is the "Net Exp Return," which is what we call the potential return estimate, net of hedging cost, on our backend. That's the figure we use to rank securities on a daily basis, and, as of Monday, Alibaba was again our top-ranked name based on that.

Alibaba was also one of our system's top names on August 3rd, when we shared our top-10 list with our Marketplace subscribers. Since then, it's up about 13.4%.

To avoid accusations of cherry-picking, this is how the other 9 names in our August 3rd top-10 list have performed so far.

In Case We're Wrong About Alibaba

As you can see in that last chart, our top names don't always do well. So here's a way to limit your risk if you own Alibaba, while having a chance at capturing our potential return estimate for it.

As of Monday's close, this was the optimal collar to hedge 500 shares of BABA against a greater-than-15% drop by late April.

As you can see above, the cost of the put leg of this collar was $3,675, or 4.23% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But as you can see below, the income generated by selling the call leg was $720, or 0.83% of position value (also calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was $2,955, or 3.4% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Heads You Win, Tails You Don't Lose To Much

Assuming you spend 3.4% of your position value on this hedge, your best case scenario here is a gain of 33.3%, net of hedging cost. Your worst case scenario, should Alibaba shares plummet, is a decline of 15% (the decline threshold includes the hedging cost). So your best case scenario is more than twice the absolute value of your worst case scenario. This is the general approach we take in our Marketplace portfolios, though we generally hedge them against smaller declines, using negative hedging cost elsewhere to offset the portfolio's overall hedging cost.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.