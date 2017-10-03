Best Performing Stocks YTD Through Q3 2017

Below is a list of the 40 best-performing Russell 3,000 stocks on a year-to-date basis through the third quarter of 2017. You'll notice that a bulk of the names on the list of biggest winners are from the Biotech space. Dynavax Tech (NASDAQ:DVAX) ranks first with a YTD gain of 444%. Straight Path (NYSEMKT:STRP) ranks second at +432.79% but it's in the process of getting acquired after a bidding war for the company's valuable spectrum. Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO), Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA), and Pieris Pharma (NASDAQ:PIRS) round out the top five. Eight of the top nine are Biotech stocks, and then Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) ranks tenth with a gain of 280%.

Because so many Biotech companies top the list of winners this year, below is a list of the 40 best-performing non-Biotech names in the Russell 3,000. There are 8 companies listed that are up more than 200% year-to-date, including Everi (NYSE:EVRI), CAI Intl (NYSE:CAI), Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT). Other notables on the list include Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL), Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL), Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR), LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ), and Square (NYSE:SQ). If you have some time this week, browse through these names to see what the back-story is behind the big outperformance this year.