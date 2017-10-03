J.C. Penney: Sell-Off On Nordstrom News Appears Overdone

This doesn't make much sense though, since J.C. Penney hasn't been the subject of acquisition speculation and thus shouldn't have a related share price premium built in.

Department stores have been hammered by the news that Nordstrom (JWN) is having challenges finding financing at a reasonable cost for its attempt to go private. While it makes sense that Nordstrom's stock would take a significant hit, it does not make sense that J.C. Penney's (JCP) stock would tumble given that it is not seen as a candidate for being acquired or going private.

There is still considerable uncertainty about J.C. Penney's ability to regain positive comps, but this significant share price decline on news that doesn't really affect J.C. Penney represents at least a short-term trading opportunity in my opinion.

Department Stores And Acquisitions

The rationale for the share price decline for department stores is that there is a decreased chance that an acquisition or go private transactions can be consummated. Assuming a low-$50s transaction price for Nordstrom, the market was pricing in around a 60% chance of a deal going through if the market valued Nordstrom at around $40 as a public company (it traded around $40 prior to the June news about exploring going private). Nordstrom's decline makes sense in that context if the market believes that the deal is significantly less likely to proceed now.

Macy's decline also makes sense to a certain degree. While I believe that Macy's is a decent value at its current price, it has also been subject to acquisition speculation in the past. Nordstrom's financing issues highlights the challenges facing any department store deal involving a significant amount of debt, reducing the chance that someone like Hudson's Bay could put together a bid for Macy's.

J.C. Penney is not considered an acquisition target, so its stock should not have been significantly affected by the Nordstrom news. Perhaps J.C. Penney was affected due to concerns over future debt refinancing, but as I've discussed before its nearer-term 2018 to 2020 debt maturities should be easily dealt with, and beyond that it doesn't have unsecured debt maturing until 2026.

The Nordstrom Deal

Nordstrom reported $1.648 billion in adjusted EBITDA in 2016 and appears to be forecasting fairly similar results for 2017. Reports indicated that Nordstrom was looking to finance the deal with approximately $6.5 billion in net debt. This would be approximately 4x its adjusted EBITDA, while Leonard Green's potential $1 billion contribution for preferred shares would be another 0.6x adjusted EBITDA.

Nordstrom's sales performance has been pretty solid, but apparently banks are quite wary about retailers adding too much debt given how Toys R Us's 2005 leveraged buyout hampered its competitiveness and eventually led to its bankruptcy.

While J.C. Penney needs to continue to work on reducing its debt, its leverage is less than what the Nordstrom deal was contemplating. If J.C. Penney's adjusted EBITDA stalls out at around $800 million, its net debt would probably be around 3.5x adjusted EBITDA at the end of 2019 (the time period just prior to its $400 million in 2020 debt becoming due).

Notes About Retail Performance

It appears that August was likely a solid month for department stores and apparel retailers. US government data indicates that department stores sales were only down modestly year-over-year in August 2017. The retailers that release monthly sales reports (such as L Brands, The Buckle and Zumiez) have indicated that adjusted August comparable store sales are similar to or slightly better than Q2 2017 comparable store sales. Based on that information, J.C. Penney's August comparable store sales performance was potentially around +1% to -1%. There has been a fair amount of month-to-month variation in sales performance though, so it is too early to predict what Q3 2017 sales will be like.

Conclusion

J.C. Penney's stock took a significant hit on the news that Nordstrom's go private plans were running into difficulties. However, this doesn't make much sense since J.C. Penney hasn't been the subject of acquisition or go private speculation, and thus its share price shouldn't have any related premium incorporated into it. As there hasn't been any significant change in J.C. Penney's situation, I believe that its share price decline on the Nordstrom's news represents at least a short-term trading opportunity.

