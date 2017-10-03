General Electric: Here's What The Bulls Unwisely Ignore

Which, of course, you can decide to ignore forever and ever.

Its detractors point to a restructuring story that is not particularly appealing, based on its financials.

GE stock trades at $24, which you think is close to fair value, right?

Investors who have spent years looking at the share price of GE (NYSE: GE) know that its trajectory has a lot to do with fundamentals, but also with broader expectations for global economies and market fear.



It is not worth spending the time only to assess whether GE is a broken machine, but also to determine whether the average Joe, with all due respect, should focus on other problems at a time when GE's assets base continues to change at a fast clip.

Get going

We all know that the company is changing in order to be a worldwide leader in the industrial world, and one boasting a digital slant, but the benefits stemming from its new corporate strategy remain hard to quantify.

Similarly, it is virtually impossible to say whether corporate governance risk -- how internal and external affairs are managed, among other things -- will bring more downside in future, but certainly some signs are pointing to a corporate story that it is significantly more complex than it ought to be.

At any rate, everybody in the industry knows that GE should behave differently on certain matters, not only with regard to the way it deploys capital -- key return metrics clearly indicate why its stock is not far off 52-week lows -- but also in the way it discloses its key milestones with professional investors and the broader public.



One of the things that, for example, characterises the management of Honeywell (HON) -- a company that is truly managed to create long-term value to shareholders -- is that its financials are nice and clear, and the average investor just has to look at its core operating income line (revenues minus all costs and operating expenses, including D&A, before interests and taxes) to tell whether managers are delivering on their promises.

At a first glance, efficiency shows in most of its financials on the P&L. Moreover, year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter comparisons are fairly straightforward, and the way HON executives traditionally communicate with investors their guidance leaves little room to the imagination.

To be sure, HON has not pruned its corporate tree as much as GE has done in the past three years, but GE has always been difficult to understand for outsiders and investors alike.

Operating income: why?

The reason why operating earnings are such an important metric is that net earnings -- or net income, or net profit -- can be easily manipulated, while net profitability depends on the capital structure of a company.

So, it is seldom a good idea to compare the net earnings margin of a company against another if the two have different capital structures, meaning that their operations could be financed by a rather different mix of equity and debt.

Interests on the debt usually reduce the amount of earnings that can be distributed to shareholders or re-invested in the business, and alongside the money owed by a company to the taxman, these two items often render certain comparisons completely worthless.

That is why operating income margin is a very valuable metric -- well, with most companies I have covered, but not with GE. Although with GE, as you might know, operating profits on a non-GAAP basis are a very important value-driver for the investor community.

Here we go

In the first half of 2017, on a non-GAAP basis, the industrial margin was 12.9%, up 70 basis points against one year earlier, although in the second quarter the underlying profitability of its industrial assets was virtually unchanged, as the table below shows.

As GE said, those calculations excluded:

Gains on disposals

Non-operating pension cost

Restructuring and other charges

Non-controlling interests

It's all good until you start looking for comparable figures in the previous years, which are shown in the table below.

This time around, industrial profit margin -- which is fair to assume on a non-GAAP basis -- excludes:

Gains on disposals

Non-operating pension cost

Restructuring and other charges

Non-controlling interests

GE Capital preferred dividend stock

And Alstom (of which we know very little since it was integrated)!

Then, one year earlier, its SEC filing included the following tab:

No bullet points here, I am afraid.

Takeaway

GE is shrinking but in doing so it has apparently also become a less profitable entity at operating level, which is embarrassing for its executives, although the average investor doesn't know if those figures can actually be compared at all.

These elements as well as my previous considerations on GE reinforce the view that unless chief executive John Flannery has something up his sleeve for next month, there remains much better value elsewhere -- as I have argued in my recent coverage -- in a market environment where rapidly rising returns from equities are not a given and other industrial behemoths decide to join forces to protect their own turfs.

My take on this matter? GE should do the same while continuing to divest less profitable assets that still absorb a huge amount of capital in its diverse portfolio of assets.

Good luck, Mr Flannery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.