Tax Reform And Its Effect On Small Cap, High Cash Flow Stocks: Part 2

In, “Tax Reform And Its Effect On Small Cap, High Cash Flow Stocks", I started to talk about how recently proposed tax reforms could be particularly beneficial to small cap securities with significant cash flows. The same types of securities Cash Flow Kingdom tends to analyze and own. If you haven’t read part 1 yet, I suggest you do so before moving on to part 2.

Proposal 2: "Consider methods" to reduce corporate double taxation:

Currently the US tax code allows companies which mainly engage in certain types of businesses to avoid double taxation by electing pass-through status. These companies include: real estate investment trusts 'REITs'; mortgage real estate investment trusts 'mREITs'; Master Limited Partnerships 'MLPs'; Business Development Corporations that make loans to small businesses 'BDCs'; and corporations who mainly re-invest other people’s money (Closed-End-Funds, CEFs, and Trusts). While it is not spelled out in the tax reform package as far as I know (much of tax reform is left purposely ambiguous to allow for negotiation), one obvious method to eliminate corporate double taxation is to allow other companies to elect pass-through status should they so choose. As a matter of fact, back in June 2015 I wrote an article proposing just such a change, “Thoughts On Whether The Fed Will Raise Rates This Year, And A Better Alternative“.

One potential benefit of such a change to Cash Flow Kingdom investors should be obvious, an expanded pool of companies to choose from. Small cap companies with favorable tax status, and a focus on maintaining or even growing cash flows in order to support distributions. Basically, passing such a law would not just greatly expand the pool, but also encourage, even require, a much more disciplined focus on cash flow by management. This is because pass-through security status encourages, indeed in most cases requires, that a significant portion of cash flows are passed-on to shareholders in the form of distributions. It also makes any companies which are already cash flow centric potentially more attractive to shareholders as they convert to pass-through status, pay less in taxes, and more in dividends. Of course I am highly biased here, I think and suggested the US should have made this change years ago.

From a societal point of view, the change would be obscure enough that most people would not understand it or bother to educate themselves. Politically this can be advantageous, it is hard for politicians to make a name for themselves by coming out against something obscure. No one cares. Also from a public coffers point of view the corporate tax declines, but the income tax increases, and the effect should be fairly progressive, so there is a little bit to like (or hate) on all sides. My point being that overall such a change might be both “under the radar” and politically neutral enough to actually pass. Some of the likely effects include:

Regular corporations, even large ones, which choose to become pass-through entities would both reduce the machinations they typically go through to avoid taxes, and are likely to hire more people. The latter in part would be due to pass-through companies being able to repatriate funds to the US without it triggering a large corporate tax bill. They could then return these repatriated funds to shareholders, or using them to fund growth, either of which fosters US growth. Shareholders are much more likely to spend or reinvest funds, rather than letting large cash balances sit in sovereign debt and overseas banks like many large corporations do. Thus, were companies to adopt this change, the money is more likely to be reinvested in the US economy. In economics terms, this is said to increase the US velocity of money, promoting growth and jobs. As importantly, companies would no longer have any tax incentives to build factories and transfer patents overseas in order to avoid US taxes. They wouldn't pay any US corporate income taxes anyway. This would encourage US based jobs and competitiveness. Opponents might accuse that a zero-corporate tax rate, reduces tax receipts or benefits corporations over individuals, but the reality is large corporations like Apple (AAPL) or General Electric (GE) pay essentially no US corporate income tax anyway. This just allows them to do so without having to move everything that makes a profit overseas. It is actually the small companies, who don’t have the knowledge and resources to take advantage of offshoring, who are most likely to benefit from this change.

In my, and Econonomist Magazines opinion pass-through entities also provide advantages over C-corps to the investor. Many studies have shown dividend paying equities outperform non-dividend payers. Some have even shown higher dividend payers outperform lower dividend payers on both a nominal and risk adjusted basis. High dividend payers, quintile 4 above, not only have the highest average annual return in this study, they also enjoy the lowest maximum drawdown. A completely separate study even showed the “dividend effect” was more pronounced in small caps than it is in large caps. Since pass-through entities must distribute 90% of their taxable income, they tend to be these quintile 4, high yield investments. The Economist argues part of the reason for this outperformance is likely that high quintile stocks don’t retain much cash. This means they have to be more selective in which projects they fund and typically must justify large projects to shareholders or banks in order to raise the necessary funds. This feedback mechanism tends to cause them to be more cautious, and more cash flow focused.

If you believe in a progressive tax system, an increased use of pass-through status would likely also improve fairness. If for instance Berkshire Hathaway were to elect pass-through status, he would no longer have a lower average rate on his taxes than his secretary. This is because 90% of taxable income would be distributed and the distribution from these pass-through entity would be subject to the same marginal tax rates as salaried or hourly income (or 25% if a later proposal in the tax reform package were adopted).

Contrary as it might seem, eliminating double taxation could also be close to revenue neutral for the government. Basically, a reduction in corporate taxes, especially those paid by the small businesses (large corporations rarely pay US corporate income taxes anyway), would be at least somewhat offset by an increase in the taxable income recognized by investors and owners of small businesses. Since small business employs many more Americans than large corporations, and they would end up with more after-tax profit, this too would likely spur job growth with small businesses. This increase in jobs also increases income taxes.

Longer term I believe the switch to pass-through status could actually increase tax revenues for the government (though admittedly other reputable sources disagree). If you believe, as I do, that the change to pass-through status highly likely to lead to a significantly higher long-term US growth rate, then over the long run that higher growth rate will result in significantly more income earning, tax paying workers.

Regardless, I don't consider maximizing tax receipts as important a goal as creating jobs and promoting a productive society.

Proposal 3: Allow businesses' capital investments (excluding structures) to be immediately expensed for a period of at least five years, rather than depreciating the value of those assets over time as under current law.

This obviously encourages capital investment in the US. However, the benefit to certain specific pass-through companies is even greater. Pass-through entities tend to own a lot of assets, then collect interest or rent from them. For BDCs, mREITs, and REITs this change is not significant since the assets they own (debt and structures) are not affected by the change. Also whether a pipeline would also be considered a structure is also unknown. However, for a company which mainly owns ships, or compressors, or some other item which is neither debt nor a structure, the change could be huge. Instead of depreciating an asset over a couple decades, they could do it the same year they buy it. This accelerated recognition of expenses would likely eliminate any taxable profits for a few years, thereby increasing cash available for distribution to shareholders. It would also likely cause them to move forward their capex purchases in order to have them qualify for immediate expensing. In the case of partnerships, the write-offs on certain companies would be so significant in the early years that investors in these specific companies would likely pay zero tax on their distributions for 5 to 10 years.

Proposal 4: Establish a top pass-through rate of 25%.

Current top income tax rates (state and federal) can reach over 50% (=39.6% federal + 13.3% state). If one's personal income tax rate were 50%+, and the top corporate tax rate were 20%, any well to do business owner, who has the opportunity, is going to keep as much money as possible as corporate profits rather than personal income. This unintended effect could reduce the velocity of money if that corporation keeps the money in the bank or buys US Treasury bonds instead of spending it.

Less companies would elect pass-through status if that status meant one were taxed at a 50% income tax rate instead of the 20% corporate tax rate being proposed. In our earlier example, Warren is very unlikely to have Berkshire Hathaway elect pass-through status if it means he has to recognize cash flows as income instead of profits and pay 50% tax on it. At 25%, well honestly Warren probably still would not do it, but it is close enough to 20% that other smaller companies might. By lowering the pass-through rate to 25%, closer to the proposed corporate tax rate of 20%, you help reduce the unwanted side effect of the previous legislation. In doing so you also increase the velocity of money and growth.

From the pass-through Cash Flow Kingdom investor's point of view however the benefit of a 25% pass-through security tax rate is quite obvious, a lower tax rate we get to keep a greater portion of our payouts. Source: Master Shares White Paper

Additionally, if you are an investor in the highest tax brackets, you are unlikely to buy a REIT, mREIT, or BDC in a taxable account where 50% or more of the income it throws off gets paid to Uncle Sam. This reduces the popularity, and therefore multiplies of these pass-through companies. By cutting the tax rate in half to 25%, you greatly increase the likelihood cash in taxable accounts will be invested in such assets and thus the flow of funds into them should increase. It should increase the popularity, and therefore multiples, of such investments. More money in my pocket, and a higher multiple on existing investments, a no brainer.

Small Caps Clearly benefit from these proposals:

The current rally in the Russell 2000 is looking a lot like the rally that occurred immediately after President Trump got elected.

That rally hit 10%, and then kept right on going even as relative strength continued to signal an overbought situation. That rally didn't top out until the Russell 2000 had a 19% gain. Will this rally have similar legs? Wall Street firms continue to suggest taking out call options on the Russell 2000. So while Predicit, says there is only a 36% of a tax cut enacted by the end of 2017, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Mr. Market seem to disagree.

What about the Pass-Through Securities you mentioned?:

Most pass-through securities have not participated in the recent small cap rally. In the graph below the dark blue line is the Russell 2000 (about +10%) whereas the other lines are mREITs, BDCs, and REITs (close to flat).

There is some logic to this. The proposal to reduce corporate tax rates to 20% doesn’t help pass-through securities as they usually don’t pay any corporate tax anyway. Likewise, the proposal to reduce double taxation doesn’t help pass-throughs as they already aren’t double taxed. Basically, these benefits don't help existing pass-throughs because they already enjoy them.

The other two proposals however, establish a top pass-through rate of 25%, and immediate expensing of capital equipment costs, do benefit pass-through securities. So I find the fact that they remain relatively flat, compelling. For instance, think what would happen if ArchRock Partners (APLP) could immediate expense its entire compressor base (over 90% of its total assets). Despite sizeable distributions, there would likely be no taxable income, and thus likely no tax due for partners, for at least 5 years. Maybe much longer. High and growing distributions with no tax due? Yeah, I think that is an attractive possibility.

Also, if you think about it, while BDCs might not directly benefit from a lower corporate tax rate, the companies they lend to certainly would. This in turn would clearly reduce BDC loan risk since client cash flows would improve. Just as importantly, the small company warrants some BDCs get would become more valuable. Since OFS Capital (OFS) for instance tends to lend to the smaller end of the BDC spectrum and get warrants, they should benefit proportionally more than other BDCs. Add in the leverage involved with most BDCs, and I think the potential benefit to BDCs is being greatly underestimated.

So pass-through securities have definitely been trailing the rest of the Russell 2000 in this rally so far, but that might make a few of them our best bets.





Potential Investment Strategies:

One potential investment strategy to take advantage of these changes would be to look for small cap names which enjoy high cash flows. These should be a particularly good place to be, as they are the investments most able to take advantage of the changes: lower rates on high distributions, more expensing of high equipment capex, and conversion to pass-through status. For those not interested in individual investments, the Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (CALF), or the Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) should have a large amount of these types of stocks.

Another strategy might be to look for those small cap stocks which paid the highest tax rates last year, reasoning they would be the one's most likely to benefit from tax cuts (Cash Flow Kingdom has a few of those).

Yet, a third strategy could be to look for asset heavy small caps, those most likely to benefit from the immediate expensing of capex (Cash Flow Kingdom also has a few of these).

And last, if you would rather stick to mega cap name brands, you may choose to buy companies with large stashes of overseas cash and untaxed profits reasoning they will benefit the most from repatriating cash. Cash they may just pay out to you. Such names which come to mind include: Apple (AAPL, $215 billion untaxed profits, $256 billion stashed overseas, 93% of all cash), Google (GOOG, $92 billion stashed overseas), General Electric (GE, $83 billion stashed overseas), Pfizer (PFE, $69 billion untaxed profit), Microsoft (MSFT, $76 billion untaxed profit, $126 billion cash stashed overseas, 97% of all cash), Pepsico (PEP, $16 billion of cash stashed overseas, 97% of all cash, Cisco (CSCO, $68 billion of cash stashed overseas, 96% of all cash), Merck (MRK, $57 billion untaxed profit), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ, $42 billion stashed overseas, 99% of all cash).

Conclusion:

What we are seeing so far is a general risk on, buy the Russell 2000 ETF trade, very similar to what we saw when President Trump was first elected.



That trade resulted in a quick 19% climb for the Russell 2000, and could be repeated here. Thus one choice would be to invest in one of the ETFs or individual securities I already mentioned in this article. Alternately, you can do your own homework, figuring out which specific names are both good investments in general and most likely to benefit for yourself. Or a third choice is to pay $69 to give Cash Flow Kingdom a shot for a month, letting me do the initial vetting for you. Whichever you choose, I wish you a profitable journey.

While our legislative branch agreeing on anything seems to be a stretch, I think these business tax reform proposals worthwhile as they would have a significant positive effect on our economy. On first blush, the proposals can be seen as mainly benefiting corporations and reducing tax receipts, but the reality is they encourage repatriation of funds, discourage offshoring and inversions, significantly promote small business, grow jobs, and help the economy. I realize many people will succumb to whatever slant is presented on TV, in a 15 second spot, repeated 15 times. However, I hope there will also be a number of people who choose to look beyond the talking heads, educating themselves and realizing overall these proposals would be a significant positive for our country.

Almost everyone benefits from a higher velocity of money, more jobs, and an improved economy. The rich and small business owners would benefit from lower corporate taxes, but suffer from higher personal taxes. The middle and lower classes would see less change in their taxes, but are very likely to benefit from the increased velocity of money spurring increased job growth.

Admittedly, I am biased here. Cash Flow Kingdom members, are likely to benefit greatly, so I want this to pass. If it does, we are going to get to keep more of our distributions, and our small cap, high cash flow stocks are likely to see significant multiple expansions. However, I honestly do also think it the best thing for the economy and our society.

