2017 YTD Performance Of The 40 Largest Stocks

Below is a look at the year-to-date performance of the 40 largest stocks in the US through the end of the third quarter. As shown, the five biggest companies are all Tech related (even though Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is categorized as Consumer Discretionary), and they're all up 19% or more year-to-date. Of the five largest stocks, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up the most this year with a gain of 48.52%.

While Facebook is up the most of the five largest stocks, Boeing (NYSE:BA) is up the most of the stocks listed with a YTD gain of 63%. General Electric (NYSE:GE) is the worst performer with a YTD decline of 23.48%.