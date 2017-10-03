Overbought Roku May Become Next Broken Tech IPO

Some IPOs are to fund future growth. Other IPOs are for management to begin cashing out. It is important to differentiate. Trader's Idea Flow believes that Roku will become the next broken tech IPO to trade below its IPO price of $14.

The market may continue to sell this much-hyped IPO lower to a more reasonable valuation as questionable fundamentals and rising competition from superior companies are factored into the price of this stock.

Roku has followed the pattern of other hot IPOs whose prices have spiked initially but then sold off sharply to give back much of the initial gains.

Full disclosure: Trader's Idea Flow is a long/short trading service with some trades being only a day or two in duration. We are often a momentum trader both long and short. For example: Our Roku long position was established on IPO day right out of the gate as the stock began trading. We then took profits the next day for a very significant short term gain. We then established a short position. We are short Roku shares now. This post to our Marketplace service, Trader's Idea Flow, was later copied to Instablog.

ROKU Price data by YCharts

Prudent investors want to distinguish between an IPO where management is raising capital for future growth, or simply executing their exit strategy. Of course you won't find any such disclosure in Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) S-1. So it is up to investors to look for clues, some of which can be relatively obvious. A company that is intent upon using IPO proceeds to achieve future growth can be a valuable stock, think Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) and their 2012 IPO. But the IPO of a company that may be feeling their future survival threatened by superior competition should be viewed with caution. Let's discuss why after 15 years in business the management of Roku has chosen to begin selling their stock to the public now.

Roku's CEO, Anthony Wood, is age 51. He invented the DVR in what seems like a very long time ago. Roku is Japanese for the number six. Roku is the sixth company that Wood has started. That's a lot of companies to start for one person, no? After working hard at Roku for 15 years this individual has been unable to achieve even one profitable year, not one. No profitable years even after 15 years of trying. So if you are age 51, onto your sixth company, and after 15 years in business you are unable to achieve profitability, then what are you thinking about for your personal financial future plans?

Perhaps a young Mark Zuckerberg while taking Facebook public at the age of 28 in 2012 thinks about world domination. Much older Anthony Wood may be at a very different stage in life where his goals are less ambitious. Perhaps shuffle board champion at a warm residence in South Florida is more to his liking. So while Zuckerberg's plans for the capital raised during the IPO lead to strong growth for his company, perhaps Wood's plans are more relaxed.

Let's have CEO Wood tell you his plans for his IPO capital himself. In this videointerview by Bloomberg Wood is asked this very question, "What do you plan to do with the IPO capital?" Watch at about the :28 second mark of the video. Wait. No. Did CEO Wood just tell us that, "We don't have any specific plans" for the IPO capital? No. Hold on. Let me replay that segment of the interview. That can't be accurate. Well, I'll be a doggone IPO short seller. I can't believe my ears. The CEO of Roku just told the market that "We don't have any specific plans" for the IPO capital! Then WHY do an IPO? Unless CEO Wood is just feeling a little tired and he would like to begin dumping his risky company on public investors in exchange for a lot of IPO money, some of which Wood gets to keep for himself. Shuffle board can be expensive, you know.

And listen as well to the same Bloomberg interview at the 2:10 mark when asked, "Why was this the right time for Roku to go public?" CEO Wood gives one of the worst answers that I have ever heard for his explanation as to why the company has chosen now to go public after 15 years in business. I don't think that you have to be an FBI special agent trained in identifying false statements to ascertain that CEO Wood is simply beginning to execute his exit strategy. I will give him credit for not actually telling any lies of commission. However lies of omission are just as bad. But I don't think that the SEC can charge him with not telling the whole truth so he has kept himself safe and his legal counsel is breathing a sigh of relief somewhere off camera. But for us as investors the truth seems pretty clear: there are no specific plans for the IPO money and whatever the Japanese word for the number seven happens to be, CEO Wood is not likely to be launching that startup. It looks like it's shuffleboard time for Anthony.

So when we talk about looking for clues to differentiate IPOs intended to further the growth of the company to benefit shareholders versus the IPO that is for no specific plans at all other than to cash out management, this video interview of the Roku CEO is very telling. And CEO Wood looks a little tired in his Bloomberg video, no? American Airlines might try to charge him extra for carrying those additional bags under his eyes on board his next flight. Yes, I am intentionally being a little hard on CEO Wood because never in my 30-years in the market have I seen such an obvious case of using the IPO to cash out upon investors. This isn't what IPOs are supposed to be used for. Investors deserve better. But we are in the latter stages of a bull market and underwriters know that they can get away with dumping the Blue Aprons (NASDAQ: APRN), Snaps (NYSE: SNAP), and Rokus of the world upon unsuspecting investors.

Perhaps working as a stockbroker with NYSE member firm Oppenheimer & Co. prior to launching my own small hedge fund during the dot.com boom has given me a different perspective on the market and its participants than I might have had if I did not witness so much foolishness on Wall Street over the years. But CEO Wood has taken IPO foolishness to a new level. At least have a cover story ready to tell people what you are going to do with the IPO money! Am I right? The CEO of a brand new IPO just told the world on a major business media channel, Bloomberg, that, "We don't have any specific plans (for the IPO money)." I know that I have just typed this three times in succession, but in all my years I have never seen a CEO be so blunt about using the IPO to begin his exit strategy and cash out on the public. Talk about bold, brazen, and a distinct lack of respect for the investor: CEO Anthony Wood gets the blue ribbon and first prize. Investors want to watch like hawks for the lockup expiry and insider sales thereafter for any further signs of cashing out by Wood and others at Roku. The IPO may be just the first step in Wood's exit strategy.

Anthony looks much more rested in the following picture than in his Bloomberg interview, don't you think? And who doesn't love suspenders on their favorite CEO? Fashion forward and avant-garde all at once. Wunderbar!

But hold on now, because there's much more for us to consider when analyzing this Roku IPO. Who starts jumping off of a winning horse this early in the race? Unless they don't believe that they are riding the winning horse. The CEO and upper management generally know their own company and the industry landscape better than anyone else. After 15 years of building and operating Roku it would make sense that CEO Wood knows the company better than anyone else. So why after 15 years is Wood now starting to sell his shares to the public?

The following excerpt is from page 16 of the S-1 under Risk Factors and this item is listed first:

"Risks Related to Our Business and Industry

We have incurred operating losses in the past, expect to incur operating losses in the future and may never achieve or maintain profitability.

We began operations in 2002 and for all of our history we have experienced net losses and negative cash flows from operations. As of June 30, 2017, we had an accumulated deficit of $244.0 million and for the six months ended June 30, 2017, we experienced a net loss of $(24.2) million. We expect our operating expenses to increase in the future as we expand our operations. Furthermore, as a public company, we will incur additional legal, accounting and other expenses that we did not incur as a private company. If our revenue and gross profit do not grow at a greater rate than our operating expenses, we will not be able to achieve and maintain profitability. We expect to incur significant losses in the future for a number of reasons, including without limitation the other risks and uncertainties described herein. Additionally, we may encounter unforeseen operating or legal expenses, difficulties, complications, delays and other factors that may result in losses in future periods. If our expenses exceed our revenue, we may never achieve or maintain profitability and our business may be harmed."

Bottom line here is that after 15 years of losing money, the company expects to continue losing money, and lots of it. In fact, in this instance when the company tells you that they may never achieve profitability, then you should listen to them.

The following excerpt from page 16 of the S-1 is also a Risk Factor and this item is listed second to communicate its importance:

"TV streaming is highly competitive and many companies, including large technology companies, TV brands and service operators, are actively focusing on this industry. If we fail to differentiate ourselves and compete successfully with these companies, it will be difficult for us to attract users and our business will be harmed.

TV streaming is increasingly competitive and global. Our success depends in part on attracting and retaining users on, and effective monetization of, our TV streaming platform. To attract and retain users, we need to be able to respond efficiently to changes in consumer tastes and preferences and continue to increase the type and number of content offerings. Effective monetization requires us to continue to update the features and functionality of our streaming platform for users, content publishers and advertisers. We must also effectively support the most popular sources of streaming content, such as Netflix, Amazon.com, Inc. and Hulu, including rapid responses to actual and anticipated market trends in the U.S. TV streaming industry.

Companies such as Amazon.com, Apple Inc. and Google Inc. offer TV streaming products that compete with our streaming players. Amazon.com has also recently launched a co-branded TV that natively runs its TV streaming platform that competes with Roku TV. In addition, Google licenses its operating system software for integration into smart TVs and service provider set top boxes. These companies have the financial resources to subsidize the cost of their streaming devices in order to promote their other products and services making it harder for us to acquire new users and increase hours streamed. These companies could also implement standards or technology that are not compatible with our products or that provide a better streaming experience on competitive products. These companies also promote their brands through traditional forms of advertising, such as TV commercials, as well as Internet advertising or website product placement, and have greater resources than us to devote to such efforts.

In addition, many TV brands, such as LG, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. and VIZIO, Inc., offer their own TV streaming solutions within their TVs. Other devices, such as Microsoft’s Xbox and Sony’s PlayStation game



16



consoles and many DVD and Blu-ray players, also incorporate TV streaming functionality. Similarly, some service operators, such as Comcast and Cablevision, offer TV streaming applications as part of their cable service plans and can leverage their existing consumer bases, installation networks, broadband delivery networks and name recognition to gain traction in the TV streaming market. If users of TV streaming content prefer these alternative products to Roku streaming players and Roku TVs, we may not able to achieve our expected growth in player revenue or gross profit."

If you have ever read an S-1 before than you know that there are many risks listed by a company. Candidly, the first two Risk Factors are very daunting challenges for this much smaller company. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are all steadily increasing their presence in the same space where Roku hopes to co-exist with these superior companies. Roku's chances of surviving through future rounds of technology innovation by the stronger R&D departments of these major tech firms will be determined largely by the amount of capital that Roku can invest in R&D. Considering that Roku expects to continue losing significant amounts of money going forward, it is not likely that Roku will be able to compete on the same level of R&D innovation as their larger competitors who are very well-financed.

Conclusion

And there it is. If you are CEO Wood looking at the rapidly changing Over-The-Top, or OTT, content industry landscape, then you are well aware of the increasing competition from major tech companies that have recently been displaying greater interest in gaining market share in the same industry as Roku.

After 15 years of being unable to achieve profitability it is unlikely that such strong emerging competition would be helpful to Roku's future prospects for becoming profitable.

It would be reasonable for Roku management to begin selling their equity in their company in the face of rising competition from superior companies. Investors may want to ask the question, "If management is selling, should I be buying?" The answer for prudent investors may be a resounding, "No."

Finding a larger technology firm to sell to would be ideal for Roku. But there are no assurances of any future deal. In the event that a deal does not materialize at an advantageous price then management can continue selling their stock out to the public markets. This would be a typical exit strategy for management and this may in fact be the plan that is in motion by Roku management already.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ROKU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.