Buy Kohl's Under $40 - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/2/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, October 2.

Bullish Calls

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS): They have a good business model and yield. Hold the stock and buy more under $40.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC): CEO Ken Moelis is smart and Cramer expects lots of M&A even though the stock is high.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP): "They just got rid of a division that they paid a lot of money for, but then got even more money for it. They own this sector other than what Google does, and I think that the reason why it trades here is because it's an individual property, not unlike Zillow (NASDAQ:Z), that's unique and that someone might want to buy in order to create a bunch of silos that work."

Bearish Call

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT): Their 16% yield is a red flag.

