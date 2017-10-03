Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Pfizer A Buy, Our Ablynx Pick Successful, VBLT, DVAX, RIGL

This abridged “Daily Scoop” is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Pfizer

Today we will discuss Pfizer (PFE) from an article titled More Proof Pfizer's Dividend Is The Only Reason To Own It, by Josh Arnold. The title is a little misleading, because reading it, my first impression was that the author would say “sell” - and that is where I would lose interest. However, the author isn’t all-out negative PFE; if investors are in PFE for the dividend, then he says that’s the right thing to do. The critical paragraph in the entire article that sums up its gist is this one:

“If you own it because of the prodigious dividend yield, you're not alone and you're also in pretty good shape. PFE's yield is well-financed so I'd expect it to be a very strong dividend payer for a long time to come. If, however, you own it for growth potential, you are likely to be disappointed. PFE has been unable to grow on its own and acquisitions haven't really helped either but given its leverage situation, I'd say more huge acquisitions will be tough to finance. PFE spends a lot of its cash each year on the dividend and it also likes to buy back stock so an acquisition of any sort of meaningful size will have to come from debt. But given what we've seen here, that would be tough to do or, at least, very expensive.”

Now, I discussed Pfizer in a recent article titled Pfizer: Pharma Dividend Superstar. I said things similar to what Mr Arnold says here - that Pfizer is a quintessential dividend stock. However, I said something else that this article doesn’t consider - it doesn’t consider the potential of Pfizer’s pipeline. Here’s a snapshot:

Source

That is an unbelievably rich pipeline - 32 products in phase 3, 12 undergoing registration right now, and recent approvals of Bavencio (avelumab) for 2nd Line Urothelial Carcinoma (US), - Besponsa (inotuzumabozogamicin) for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia(NYSEARCA:EU), Trumenba (meningococcal group B vaccine) for Active Immunization to Prevent Invasive Meningococcal Disease (EU), and Bavencio again for Merkel Cell Carcinoma (US) and Xeljanz (tofacitinib) for Rheumatoid Arthritis (EU). In my article, I noted the strong potential of Besponsa, Bavencio, Mylotarg and other Pfizer assets. That compensates for the somewhat laggardly growth of its existing product line, which showed a mere 2 percent growth rate after adjustments for exigencies. But here I agree with the author; nobody should be buying PFE for its current growth, but for its accumulated growth over the years which allows it to pay and sustain a strong dividend. However, the author notes the high debt situation of the company, which he thinks precludes it from doing high value acquisitions without further debt. This may not be correct; Pfizer’s existing pipeline seems to me to have stronger potential than its existing product line. So, that should take care of the debt to a large extent. As for the stock, nobody expects to see a lot of momentum to PFE. However, its steady growth over the last several years, coupled with consistent dividend, makes it a buy at perhaps a little lower than current prices.

Analyst Ratings

Company Ticker Analyst Action Rating Target Abbott Laboratories ABT BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold $53.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ACAD Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Reiterates Buy $48.00 -> $50.00 Aduro Biotech ADRO William Blair Reiterates Outperform

Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI Mizuho Reiterates Buy $70.00 Allergan PLC. AGN Barclays PLC Reiterates Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates Buy

Agile Therapeutics AGRX HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy -> Buy $10.00 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. The Upgrades Neutral -> Buy $62.00 -> $163.00 Ampliphi Biosciences Corp APHB HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $5.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics AST HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy $12.00 AveXis AVXS Citigroup Raises Target Buy $100.00 -> $116.00 Biogen BIIB Mizuho Reiterates Neutral $319.00 bluebird bio BLUE Morgan Stanley Downgrades Equal Weight -> Underweight $105.00 Boston Scientific Corporation BSX SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $34.00 Codexis CDXS Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $8.00 -> $9.00 Exelixis EXEL Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $30.00 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC GWPH Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight $208.00 Cowen and Company Reiterates Outperform $165.00 Leerink Swann Lowers Target Outperform $160.00 -> $153.00 Hologic HOLX Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy $50.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform $69.00 Seres Therapeutics MCRB Cowen and Company Reiterates Buy

Medtronic PLC MDT SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $96.00 Mallinckrodt PLC MNK Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $52.00 Mirati Therapeutics MRTX SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $13.00 Myomo MYO HC Wainwright Initiates Buy -> Buy $12.00 Prestige Brand Holdings PBH Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Hold $54.00 -> $55.00 Puma Biotechnology PBYI Stifel Nicolaus Raises Target Buy $110.00 -> $130.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $9.00 Prothena Corporation PLC PRTA Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates Buy $100.00 SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $75.00 Pluristem Therapeutics PSTI Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $2.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN SunTrust Banks Reiterates Hold $435.00 Repligen Corporation RGEN First Analysis Upgrades Equal Weight -> Overweight $47.00 Seattle Genetics SGEN Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Hold $46.00 Sophiris Bio SPHS Maxim Group Set Price Target Buy $6.00 Sarepta Therapeutics SRPT Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform $81.00 Instinet Reiterates Buy $84.00 Morgan Stanley Upgrades Equal Weight -> Overweight $60.00 Robert W. Baird Reiterates Outperform $101.00 William Blair Reiterates Outperform

Stryker Corporation SYK SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $161.00 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited TEVA Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Hold $17.00 TESARO TSRO Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral $125.00 Vericel Corporation VCEL BTIG Research Reiterates Buy

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy $136.00 Zogenix ZGNX Leerink Swann Raises Target Outperform -> Outperform $20.00 -> $50.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Neutral -> Overweight $4.00 -> $17.00



Insider Sales (excl. options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AKBA Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. SVP, Chief Business Officer -$96,500 BMRN Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc EVP, Technical Operations -$1,702,031 BSX Boston Scientific Corp EVP, GC, Chief Admin Officer -$323,435 CBAY Cymabay Therapeutics, Inc. Dir -$1,707,380 CTIC Cti Biopharma Corp Dir -$46,837 LLY Lilly Eli & Co 10% -$16,602,601

Insider Purchases (excl. options exercises)



Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AVXL Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Pres, CEO +$1,575 RXII Rxi Pharmaceuticals Corp Pres, CEO +$4,475



Stocks in the news: Analysis



Ablynx (OTCPK:ABLYF) surged over 24% yesterday on the back of successful results from a phase 3 study of caplacizumab for the treatment of acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura(aTTP), a rare blood disorder characterized by the formation of blood clots in small blood vessels. The study met its primary endpoint by a large margin, as well as key secondary endpoints. Caplacizumab's safety profile was consistent with earlier studies, and the one patient death was not treatment-related. The company's marketing application in Europe is currently under review. A U.S. application is slated for next year.

Dr Maiya, our in-house MD, discussed ABLYF last month in our article titled Ablynx - Catalyst Next Month, Good Midterm Buy. He considered this little known Belgian company a good buy based on the potential of caplacizumab and its upcoming catalyst - whose results were declared yesterday. The aTTP market is worth about $1bn, and the company has collaborations a number of major global pharmaceuticals. We predicted the success of this trial based on phase 2 results which formed the basis for the EU MAA. The stock is up 100% since our article. Hope some of our readers bought this last month.



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has signed two new collaboration dealwith HHS's Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) aimed at developing new treatments for infectious diseases. The first collaboration is focused on discovery, research, development and manufacturing of a portfolio of antibodies targeting up to 10 pathogens that pose significant risk to public health, starting with Influenza virus. The second collaboration is on a prior agreement to develop and manufacture Regeneron's potential therapy for Ebola virus. This investigational treatment has completed a Phase 1 clinical study and received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. HHS will fund 80% of Regeneron's costs for research, development and manufacturing activities for antibodies that are selected to move forward. Up to 10 target pathogens may be jointly selected by BARDA and Regeneron. The first selected program will target Influenza virus and receive initial funding of more than $18 million for early-stage antibody discovery, development and manufacturing. Under the separate Ebola agreement, HHS will provide approximately $40 million in initial committed funding for continued development of REGN3470-3471-3479, a single therapy that contains three monoclonal antibodies. The company share saw a spike of 2.1% following the announcement.



Dynavax (DVAX) is reviewing strategic options for its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B, including a sale or out-licensing deal. “We remain fully committed to preparing for a commercial launch in 2018,” Dynavax spokesman Ryan Spencer told Reuters. “We continue to evaluate any interest from potential partners as part of our long-term strategic planning.” Heplisav-B which is expected to receive regulatory approval later this year, would give Dynavax a cash infusion that it could use to finance its portfolio of cancer drugs under development. Dynavax is working on several early-stage clinical trials on drugs that promise to use the body’s own immune system to fight cancer. In July, FDA Ad Com voted in favor of Dynavax’s Heplisav-B, a strong indication that it will be approved. Shares rose around 70% on the news and have continued to rise.



Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) announced that during the company's mid-cycle meeting with the FDA, the FDA indicated that, at this point, it is not planning to hold an Oncology Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting to discuss the New Drug Application (NDA) for fostamatinib in patients with chronic or persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). Additionally, the FDA indicated that it anticipates meeting the PDUFA action date for the application review, which is April 17, 2018. In an earlier communication, the FDA had conditionally approved the proprietary name Tavalisse. Rigel’s shares were up by 14% in the premarket on robust volume following the news. As of June 30, 2017, Rigel had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $82.3 million, compared to $74.8 million as of December 31, 2016. Rigel expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2017 will be sufficient to support its current and projected funding requirements, including the preparation for the potential U.S. commercial launch, through at least the next 12 months. Rigel continues to evaluate ex-U.S. partnerships for fostamatinib and other partnering opportunities across its pipeline.



VBL Therapeutics (VBLT), announced that the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee (DSMC) met on September 28, 2017 to conduct its third and final safety review of the Phase 3 GLOBE Study investigating ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) in recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The committee reviewed the GLOBE safety data, including mortality data, collected through a cutoff date in August 2017 and stated that they did not identify any safety concerns. The DSMC confirmed that no additional follow up will be necessary. Accordingly, the DSMC unanimously recommended that the study continue as planned, to completion. Topline results should be available in Q1 2018. VB-111is an intravenously-administered next-generation anti-angiogenic agent that utilizes the company's Vascular Targeting System to target endothelial cells in the tumor vasculature. GBM is the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain tumors. In 2017, it is estimated there will be approximately 12,000-13,000 new cases diagnosed in the United States. Median overall survival (OS) from diagnosis averages 12 to 15 months with patients treated usually with surgery, chemotherapy and radiation. VBL’s share rose up by 15% in premarket in response to the news.



FDA has designated Seattle Genetics’ (SGEN) ADCETRIS (brentuximab vedotin) a Breakthrough Therapy for the first-line treatment, in combination with chemo, of patients with advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma. The FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite the development and review of promising drug candidates for serious or life-threatening conditions. It is based upon clinical evidence of substantial improvement over existing therapies on one or more clinically significant endpoints. The company share rose up by 6% in premarket in response to the announcement. Seattle Genetics and Takeda are jointly developing ADCETRIS. Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Seattle Genetics has U.S. and Canadian commercialization rights and Takeda has rights to commercialize ADCETRIS in the rest of the world. Seattle Genetics and Takeda are funding joint development costs for ADCETRIS on a 50:50 basis, except in Japan where Takeda is solely responsible for development costs. Seattle Genetics has collaborations for its proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology with a number of companies including AbbVie, Astellas, Bayer, Celldex, Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.



Earnings / Secondary Offerings Calendar



Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) $6 Million $1.10/Share Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/Share Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/Share Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/Share

==

