Univest Corporation Is Operating At Max Capacity

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) continues to aggressively add assets after completing last year’s purchase of Fox Chase Bank. It's a year later and the company has almost completely re-cooped all merger-related book value dilution, which is a big positive, but equity is stretched and I don’t think it’s safe to expect much more than the market is currently willing to pay – at $31.45 shares trade for 2.46X tangible book value ($12.75).

Impressive Growth Despite Heavy Competition

With most of its branches in and around the north side of Philadelphia, UVSP faces stiff competition for both asset and deposits. This area is saturated with larger names that have the scale to offer more services, but over the past few years this doesn’t appear to have had an effect on the bank’s growth path – and UVSP isn’t just adding volume via lower yielding 1-4 family loans.

Recent FDIC reports reveal a portfolio with a heavy commercial slant. At the end of the 2nd quarter C&I loans accounted for 22.4% of all loans, CRE non-owner occupied loans were up to 21.83%, and CRE owner-occupied loans came in at 13.2%. 1-4 family loans as a percentage of total outstanding spiked after the Fox Chase merger (to ~17%), but by the end of the quarter they had already fallen (~15.62%) and I wouldn’t be surprised to see this long-term trend continue. UVSP is focused and trying to balance a higher yielding short-term mix of assets that residential loans don’t provide.

YOY growth is skewed due to the merger, but one could argue that UVSP doesn’t need another purchase to grow the portfolio - organic efforts have contributed $388.9 million in loans in the last 12 months. All cylinders are clearly firing, and the 2Q17 report confirmed an improved earnings profile. In the 2nd quarter, the bank earned $11.8 million or $0.44 per share of which $0.03 came from a non-recurring bank-owned life insurance benefit.

Capacity Stretched With A Lot Of Upside Already Priced In

Trailing earnings that include significant merger charges inflate the trailing P/E on Seeking Alpha’s website up to 28.28X, but annualized this quarter’s improvement still yields a rich valuation at ~19.5X. I wouldn’t bet against UVSP, whose ROATE is up to ~14%, but the market expects a lot and this pace is going to be hard to maintain. Capacity is stretched (tangible equity to tangible assets is 7.96%) or as low as I think it can be expected to go, and deposit growth has fallen behind the portfolio. Management appears to know when it can step on the gas and around which turn it needs to tap the breaks, but short-term efforts may fail to correlate with how shares trade in the upcoming months. Each subsequent growth spurt requires an increasing number of assets, and while returns are attractive it’s worth pointing out that the current earnings pace isn’t much higher than it was in 2014 (earnings of $1.37 per share) when the balance sheet was 50% smaller (see p.3 on 2016 annual report).

At the end of June the bank reported a gross loan to deposit ratio of 104%. Deposits haven’t kept up with loan growth but this number does appear to be a little inflated due to timing or seasonal deposit/public funds run-off. Based on the conference call, management is comfortable operating between 100-105%, and is well-aware of the fact that loan growth of 10% can’t continue with deposit growth at 5% (the exact quote from the call linked above is: "So we're very cognizant of the fact that loan growth at 10%. We can't keep doing that and grow in deposits at 5%.").

YOY NIMs have fallen to 3.76% from 3.93%, and core NIM is 8 bps lower (after acquisition accounting adjustments). UVSP has been able to shield income from falling asset yields by increasing the size of the portfolio, but at capacity, this option is out and now margins are starting to get squeezed by more expensive liabilities. The YOY rate on interest-bearing liabilities has advanced 24% to 0.67%, and without the 8 bps added from merger accounting YTD pre-tax income falls ~4.8%. Increasing interest expenses are a major headwind, but so too is the quantifiable affect that higher rates will have on future loan demand.

A lot of bank investors are looking forward to higher rates but higher rates put pressure on the number of assets a business can finance, and I tend to believe some future demand was moved forward in an attempt to lock-in rates prior to the next uptick. UVSP's commercial assets offer an advantage in a rising rate environment because they have shorter terms and can be rotated into higher yields faster than residential loans can, but once again what about demand? UVSP is not alone in this challenge, of course, but being held back by deposits now puts the bank in a defensive position.

I’ve spent a lot of time recently playing around with FDIC data that doesn’t tie exactly to what you will find in the financials (due to differences in assets held at holding company level), but as you can see below, even after the recent uptick UVSP's deposit yields are lower than what the company's peers pay. This has been a plus, but it also means UVSP could face more pressure to raise rates to stay competitive.

This would be a better comparison if Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) and Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) also specialized in commercial assets, but BMTC isn’t too far-off (in size, portfolio, and L/D ratio) and these two were the only publicly traded companies of similar size that operate in the same metropolitan areas.

Current Yield Comparisons (From 2Q17 Call Reports)

Turning to asset quality, the bank is operating at healthy levels (NPA/Assets = 0.77%) but I wouldn’t argue with anyone that wanted to say earnings may be inflated or have been benefiting from below average provision charges. Excluding acquired assets, the allowance to total loans ratio is low at 0.73% (graph below includes acquired loans), and at $20.9 million the allowance account only covers 64.9% of nonperforming loans.

There’s no set ratio or level of coverage that each bank needs to have, and there’s no way to know exactly how asset quality will progress, but I immediately think of adjustments to tangible equity when I come across allowance accounts that are favorable to peer valuations - and UVSP’s adjustment would be negative and increase what is an already high 2.46X P/TBV. I’ll leave the math on this to you, but when and if you do get down to it also keep in mind that UVSP’s equity/asset ratio is low, and that one of the most illiquid assets inside of tangible equity (Bank Life Insurance Assets) weighs in at 23.4% (FDIC reports – compares to BMTC at 14.8% and FRBK at 2.3%; you will have to re-run reports for each bank to get these numbers).

Bottom Line

It will be interesting to see how UVSP performs in a rising rate environment. Deposits haven’t kept up with the loan portfolio, but short-term commercial assets give investors a chance to benefit from improved yields faster than residential heavy peers. Asset quality may not be a concern, but adequately covering a larger balance sheet will pressure EPS while the premium on shares is high. From a new buyer’s perspective, this isn’t an attractive stock, but the company has options and in a year or so we may find this valuation being used to fund another acquisition – something that bodes well for long-term holders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.