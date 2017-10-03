Axovant Sciences: A Buy At A Bargain Price

On Sept. 26, 2017 Axovant Sciences announced that the results of its phase 3 MINDSET trial of its lead drug candidate intepirdine in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD) who receive background donepezil therapy did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints.

Perhaps understandably, the market responded to the negative results of the MINDSET trial with a 70% drop in Axovant's stock price. In the following days, several Seeking Alpha articles on Axovant were published (here, here, here, here). All except the one by Jonathan Faison were of the same opinion that because of the failure of MINDSET, the future for Axovant is grim.

This article takes a closer look and discusses why I hold an opposite view.

Failed Attempts

One of the most common and significant bases for writing off Axovant's future, is that its lead drug candidate interpirdine is a 5HT6 receptor antagonist. These authors, some with scientific backgrounds, others without, argued that because two other 5HT6-targeting compounds from other companies have failed their phase 3 trials with AD, Axovant's MINDSET was always doomed. 'Why...would anyone hold Axovant's stock in anticipation of their 5HT6 results after two similar efforts have both failed?' stated one SA author; then quoted by another.

This opinion goes against the basic principles of any scientific research. Success is only made possible because of countless prior failures. Imagine if the Wright brothers gave up their dream of flying after two failed attempts!

It is very unfortunate that Axovant's MINDSET did not repeat the positive treatment benefit it saw in the phase 2 study, but to conclude that compounds targeting 5HT6 receptors have no potential therapeutic efficacy in any indication is simply absurd. 20 years of research simply do not disappear or lose their value because some SA authors decide that they know better.

It should be noted that all these articles with (negative) convictions and insights were published after, not before the September 26th announcement of the top line results.

Axozant's HEADWAY and others in near term (Q4 2017 to early 2018)

None of these articles seem to be interested in the fact that the next four trials by Axozant focus principally on a different disorder, namely Lewy Body Dimentia (LBD) and not AD (trial 1, trial 2, trial 3, trial 4). This is significant, which I will discuss in more detail later, but let me very briefly introduce LBD for any reader who is new here.

LBD is a progressive brain disorder in which Lewy bodies (abnormal deposits of a protein called alpha-synuclein) build up in areas of the brain that regulate behavior, cognition, and movement.

LBD is an umbrella term for two closely related clinical diagnoses: dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB) and Parkinson's diseases dementia (PDD).

Although AD and LBD share some similarities, there are distinct differences which include prevalence (AD 5.5 million, LBD 1.4 million), cognition, physical movement, visual hallucination (in LBD, not in AD), REM sleep disorder (in LBD, not in AD), sensitive to antipsychotics, etc.

So far, LBD has no approved treatment and its pathology is even less understood than AD.

While the other authors issued a blanket dismissal of Axozant's future trials because of MINDSET for AD, I want to point out a few things which I believe are important to note:

The HEADWAY-DLB study, is a phase 2b trial that studies intepirdine in patients with DLB. Since there are no approved treatments for DLB, unlike MINDSET for AD, the treatment effect is not measured by the additional benefit seen on top of the approved drug. Also, two doses are being studied (7.0mg and 3.5mg).

It is believed that at a higher dose (7.0mg), intepirdine will not only engage the 5HT6 receptor, but will also engage the 5HT2A receptor, which plays an important role in psychosis, that affects 80% of DLB patients. In short, in this trial, intepirdine is hoped to benefit DLB patients by its engagement with both 5HT6 and 5HT2A receptors.

The primary end points are: Change from baseline on Clinician's Interview-Based Impression of Change Plus Caregiver Input (CIBIC+) at 24 weeks, and Change from baseline on a computerized cognitive battery also at 24 weeks. It should be noted that the CIBC+ change is the only statistically significant effect that was seen in the MINDSET results, using 3.5mg of intepirdine (a secondary end point in that trial).

So, by this CIBC+ measurement, a 3.5mg dose of intepirdine had a statistically significant benefit in AD patients taking donepezil. Is it possible that a 7.0mg (a higher does) will make a similar difference in DLB patients who are not treated with other drugs? Absolutely!

Besides HEADWAY, there are three other trials for which results are all due in Q4 2017 or early 2018. These are: Study Evaluating Intepirdine on Gait and Balance in Subjects with Dementia; Study Evaluating Nelotanserin for Treatment of Visual Hallucinations in Subjects with Lewy Body Dementia; Studies Evaluating Nelotanserin for Treatment of REM Sleep Behavior Disorder in Subjects with Dementia (DLB or PDD).

None of these trials are targeting cognition improvement, as did the MINDSET AD trial; but instead, mostly focus on treating the symptoms of LBD: such as improving Gait and balance, Visual hallucinations and REM sleep behavior disorder.

In the last two studies, the scientific rationale is based on Nelotansesrin's role as a 5-HT2A inverse agonist (or antagonist).

One author described Nelotanserin, Axozant's second drug candidate, as being a re-positioned 'failed' drug, because according to him, it did not show efficacy in a phase 1 study for insomnia in 2009. Similar to the blanket dismissal of all 5HT6-targeting compounds for AD, this author is stating that he knows better than all the neuroscientists in this field of study, by claiming that Nelotanserin, a known 5HT2A inverse agonist, has no possible future for any indication where 5HT2A plays a significant role.

It is perhaps of interest to readers that another phase 1 trial failure, or re-positioned 'failed' drug, as the SA author termed it, Sildenafil, which showed no efficacy in treating one indication in its phase 1 trial, namely angina (i.e. chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart muscle), is now famously known as Viagra for treating a different indication.

Furthermore, this author's 'failed phase 1 trial in 2009' appears to be a phantom, as the drug (Arena's APD 125=Nelotanserin) in fact reported a positive result for insomnia. The trial phase and result date were also inaccurate, as it was a phase 2, reported in 2007.

Final Words

It is entirely irrational to think that the results of one trial can predict the results of another, no matter how similar the diseases, drug candidates, or trial design may be, let along negate decades of scientific research findings.

If this were possible, these super-smart SA authors ought to be working for the FDA to stop the madness of wasting money on 'predictably' useless new trials, which are doomed to failure, as they implied to have foreseen (though not publicly stated until after the topline results).

Each trial must be evaluated on its own merit. Axozant's four current trials, are all based on solid scientific rationales, and have been approved by the FDA to go ahead. Each has a good chance of success based on the previous positive results of the specific drug candidate in each specific indication, though of course as in any clinical trial, the risk of failure is also present.

It is therefore baseless to think that because MINDSET has failed, so will all the other trials.

For investment purposes, I think that a 70% drop in stock value was a market over-reaction, considering the advanced pipeline, and the possibility of one or more of these four phase 2 trials reporting positive results. The market size of LBD is considerable given that there are 1.4 million sufferers, with no currently approved treatment.

For existing investors, perhaps patience is called for under the circumstances. For new investors, this is a buy opportunity at a deeply discounted price.

As always, risks include clinical and regulatory (i.e. future results for each trial not being as positive as the past results for the same drug in the same indication; and the FDA saying no to the NDA); and financing through secondary offer in the medium term, which cannot be ruled out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AXON over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.