Highwoods Properties: Relative Discount In A Hot Sector

Less growth spending means more capital available for shareholder returns. The dividend was finally raised in February, after years of no increases.

By some measures, the property type is more expensive today than it ever has been since the Great Recession; Highwoods Properties is throttling back on growth as a result.

The REIT space today is as polarized as I’ve ever seen it. For me, I’m always after the classic Goldilocks story: A stock where the risk and return is just right. On the one side, investors have their pick of highly speculative plays: Washington Prime Group (WPG), Uniti Group (UNIT), etc. On the other hand, investors have (in my opinion) more overvalued options like American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) or Liberty Property Trust (LPT), where future total returns appear limited.

While the office REIT space traditionally falls in the latter camp - as an asset class, it generally carries a premium, which means that REITs that own it generally do as well - I’ll never gloss over a company just based on assumptions. Following that logic, it was time to give Highwoods Properties (HIW) some proper attention, particularly since it is headquartered right down the street from me here in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Business Overview, Pulse Check On CRE Fundamentals

Like most publicly-traded REITs, Highwoods focuses on core urban markets, and in Highwood’s case, those are primarily the business hubs of the Southeastern United States. Of note, approximately 52% of annualized cash rental revenue was generated from three markets: Atlanta, Raleigh, and Nashville. Economic health in these regions in particular are extremely important to the company’s overarching business model.

There is a clear slant to operating in the Southeast, and the benefits of operating in that region are fairly well known to most at this point: business-friendly regulation, lower tax rates, and a well-educated workforce. More and more businesses have been moving operations in order to take advantage, and where the jobs go, the people go. While there are pockets of low income and high unemployment in more rural markets, that really isn’t the case in urban city centers here, and that is where Highwoods strives to differentiate itself.

Land costs aren’t as high here, nor are there as significant barriers to entry to new development (e.g., New York, Seattle, Californian markets) so that has to be taken into consideration, but nonetheless, absorption of new supply in most urban markets has been fine, and demand appetite has been heavy (leasing for pre-development have been strong). There are pockets of potential concern (Raleigh being one of them), but broadly, most markets have continued to improve, and vacancy rates are expected to fall further, and rents are expected to continue creeping upwards at GDP plus 200bps.

Geographical pros and cons aside, there are issues within urban office real estate as a whole, as well as REITs in general. While pricing and vacancy trends have been positive, returns have been below other property types in recent years. This is largely a function of cap rates, as office assets continue to be priced expensively compared to other kinds of real estate, trailing only apartments (see data from the RCA).

There simply isn’t a lot of room for price appreciation; the spread between ten-year treasuries and cap rates (proxy for potential property earnings versus lending cost) is historically as tight as it ever has been – not just for office properties but commercial real estate as a whole. Investors can see Highwoods is on the same page; disposition activity has been healthy this year, with $105mm in properties under contract for sale this year (have non-refundable earnest money down).

In contrast, the company has bought precisely zero properties, instead continuing its active development program (where the company knows it can earn a much better spread between rent and build costs versus outright acquisition). Highwoods has $440mm worth of properties in its pipeline at the end of Q2, including the $65mm addition to Metlife’s Global Technology campus in Raleigh, where Highwoods built the original two buildings. I’ve been on those sites many times, and while I’m not a builder, the campus is great and the build construction was both quick and solid.

Tweaks To The Balance Sheet, 2017 Outlook

Highwoods’ management has been busy tweaking the company’s debt structure as of late. Net debt/EBITDA of 4.62x is normal, if not low, for companies operating in this space, and Highwoods recently secured a new $100mm loan (12-year, 4% rate), using the proceeds to pay off a maturing $108mm line of credit with a 4.2% rate. Similar actions will be needed on the company’s $475mm revolving credit facility, which is scheduled to mature in January 2018, but Highwoods does have the option to extend the maturity for two additional periods.

Over time, like most firms, the company has been able to shift away from secured debt to unsecured, with roughly 96% of net operating income (“NOI”) now unencumbered. Of the $2,005mm debt load at the end of Q2 2017, there was variable debt exposure, but Highwoods recently purchased $50mm of floating to fixed swaps (maturing 2022), which locks in 1M LIBOR at 1.69%. This is in addition to $150mm of forward swaps on a similar maturity done least quarter.

All told, just $225mm, or a little more than 10%, of debt is now exposed to changes in interest rates. Weighted average interest rates of the entire structure is roughly 4%, and the overall profile is sufficiently well-laddered that the company should not have any issues, particularly given the investment grade credit rating.

Financial results have been healthy. Occupancy rates held steady at 92.7% in Q2, and no single market was below 90%. Same property cash NOI was up 5.3% from Q2 2016, with only two metro areas likely contributing any weakness (Richmond and Greensboro). Both of those metros have seen flat to down operating earnings contribution over the past several years.

Anecdotally, there are signs of improvement in Greensboro real estate markets that I can see passing by the area, and hopefully that trickles down to Highwoods eventually (the company’s sole impairment charge in the past five years was related to a Greensboro asset). Management struck a cautious tone on that same property cash NOI number, guiding lower for the year (3.5%), stating occupancy came in strong, as well as lower-than-expected costs.

Scheduled move-outs later in the year tapers guidance, as well as the aforementioned accelerated dispositions. Nonetheless, FFO/share guidance was bumped to $3.36/share at the midpoint, which implies healthy dividend coverage ($1.76/share in indicated dividends).

Highwoods has never been known as a great income play, but the company increased the dividend for the first time in quite some time in February of this year, as well as paying out an $0.80/share special dividend. The 3.39% indicated dividend yield has plenty of room to move, but expect management to embark on a slow course in shareholder return improvement. Honestly, the company’s implied cap rate valuation (assuming $430mm of NOI for 2017) isn’t bad – 5.7%.

That is in line with national averages for office real estate, which is unusual given large publicly-traded companies usually trade at a premium. I think there is a solid case for 15% upside from current levels here on a relative valuation basis, and it could make a nice pickup for investors that are long-term believers in commercial office real estate.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.