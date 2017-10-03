Does Procter & Gamble Need Nelson Peltz In Order To Turn Around?

A remarkable fight has been going on this year between the current management of Procter & Gamble (PG) and Nelson Peltz, the activist investor. Since Peltz acquired a $3.5 B stake in the company, he has been pressuring the management for a board seat and some changes in the way the company is managed whereas the current management of the company rejects all his suggestions. Amid the upcoming shareholder meeting next week, the big question is whether the consumer stalwart needs the intervention of the activist investor or it is likely to turnaround on its own.

On the one hand, Peltz claims that Procter & Gamble suffers from exhaustive bureaucracy and inefficient management. According to him, the company has so many brands that they are commoditized while it is impossible for the management to focus on each specific brand and make them return to growth mode. Therefore, the activist investor suggests splitting the company into 3 parts. On the other hand, the current management claims that the company is already making the right moves to return to its growth trajectory and hence it is now the most inopportune moment to stop these efforts.

The activist investor is correct when he says that there are so many brands that it is really hard to support every brand in the optimal way while it is almost impossible to move the needle in the overall results of the company. Moreover, the company has been experiencing increasing pressure on its pricing power due to the heating competition among large retailers, who have been pressing their suppliers, including Procter & Gamble, for lower prices. This trend has resulted from a shift in consumer behavior, as consumers, even the affluent ones, have become increasingly price-conscious since the last recession. As this unfavorable trend is not likely to attenuate anytime soon, the consumer stalwart is likely to continue to face pressure on its margins and market share for the foreseeable future. To be fair, the company has managed to restore its operating margin to levels around 20% in the last two years but this is hardly an achievement, as the company had the same margins 10 years ago.

It is also worth noting that most of the shareholders hold the stock for its reliable dividend, which has grown for 61 consecutive years. However, unfortunately for them, due to the absence of meaningful earnings growth in the last decade, dividend growth has been almost negligible in the last 3 years. In addition, the payout ratio has markedly increased in recent years and currently stands at 73%. As the company still has a hard time growing its earnings, dividend growth is likely to remain lackluster for years.

It is this lackluster performance that has prompted the activist investor to call for major changes in the company. However, his call for splitting the company into 3 parts is not likely to benefit the company in the long term, as its scale is helpful in many ways. First of all, the company has much stronger pricing power over the retailers, who cannot threaten such a large and popular company with smaller shelf space. Moreover, the company enjoys great savings in its supply chain costs as it moves numerous products through its channels. Therefore, a split of the company might benefit the shareholders in the short term due to the euphoria it would cause in the market, as the latter is always enthusiastic about spin-offs and similar moves. On the other hand, a split of the company would not benefit the company in the long term.

Many investors will also claim that the company does not need the activist investor, who is pressuring for efficiency improvements, as the company is already running its own restructuring program. According to the CEO of the stalwart, the company has already achieved $10 B savings in its productivity in the last 5 years and is running a similar program of equal size for the next 5 years. Consequently, the current CEO does not understand why the company needs an activist investor who is pressing for similar improvements.

However, reality is very different. To be sure, the company has grown its earnings per share by only 7% during the last 4 years. This lackluster growth becomes even worse if one takes into account the excessive amounts ($5 B - $6 B per year) spent on share repurchases during the last 5 years. Therefore, it is really hard to see where the $10 B efficiency improvements went, as they certainly did not make it to the bottom line of the company.

As Procter & Gamble has hardly grown its earnings, even after the slight improvement this year, its management seems to be lost in translation amid the numerous brands and the fierce competition they face. Therefore, the company certainly needs to change course. On the other hand, Peltz is calling for a breakup of the company, which has the above mentioned disadvantages. As a result, with or without the activist investor, the company is unlikely to return to growth mode anytime soon.

The only thing that the consumer stalwart needs is to direct its focus on becoming one of the most innovative companies again, just like it was in the past. It should try to make its products superior in their functionality and irresistible in their advertising and packaging to render them uniquely attractive. While the management has repeatedly stated that it is working on this front, it is not making actual progress.

To sum up, neither the current management nor Peltz are pointing to the right direction for Procter & Gamble. The company should reestablish its innovation, both in product functionality and marketing. Only in this way will it return to meaningful earnings growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.