Why I'm Long Costco Into Earnings

Shares of Costco (COST) are up just 2.6% YTD vs. a gain of nearly 13% for the S&P 500 (SPY). Initially, shares were nicely outperforming the index. This changed when Amazon (AMZN) announced its acquisition of Whole Foods (WFM), which sent all of retail into a tailspin. The consensus at the time of the acquisition announcement was that Costco and other retailers in the bricks and mortar space were dead.

Naturally, I started buying shares of Costco, which was painful at first as the retailer sold-off, but lately, shares have performed relatively well, up 7% over the last month. I am staying long into earnings that I believe are going to be very strong based on monthly comparable sales numbers and an Amazon threat that looks overblown. I think Costco is one of the best-run companies in the world, and I believe shares are worth at least $180.

Monthly comps have been superb

As I noted, monthly comps have been very strong throughout the quarter. June comps ex-gasoline were up 6.5% y/y, driving net sales to $12.2 billion, an increase of 7% y/y. June comps were excellent in the US, up 6.3%, while Canada and Other International were up 6.8% y/y and 7.1% y/y, respectively.

July comps ex-gasoline were also excellent, up 5.5% y/y boosting net sales up a total of 8.8% y/y to $8.7 billion. Once again, US comps were up 5.5%, while Canada and Other International comps were up 4% y/y and 5.9% y/y, respectively. Finally, August comp sales ex-gasoline were up 5.9%, driving a total increase of 10% y/y to $9.8 billion. Again, the US was strong at 6.1% growth; followed by a 4.3% comp in Canada and a 6.7% comp internationally.

How does this translate to operating income growth? For one, we should see about a 3.5% increase in memberships, which would be in-line with the YTD increase of 3.6% reported in Q3. Additionally, Costco increased its membership fees across all membership segments, and it continues to boost the penetration of its new Citi (C) card partnership, which I believe comes at lower take rates than the previous American Express (NYSE:AXP) partnership. With the higher fees and general membership increases, I am anticipating membership revenue (virtually 100% margin) of 4% to ~ $865 million.

On the merchandise revenue side, Costco undoubtedly posted a great fourth quarter with overall comps ex-gasoline up somewhere around 6%. For the comparable 52-week year (2017 is a 53-week year for Costco), revenue grew 6.4% to $123.5 billion. Based on the incremental sales growth in Q4, Costco should produce an extra $325-335 million in gross profit, with around $100 million of that dropping to the bottom line. Overall, earnings per share should fall in the range of $2.00-2.10, driving full-year EPS to $6-6.05, which are both in-line with consensus expectations.

Although 27x EPS appears to be high multiple, Costco's free cash flow multiple of 24-25x is a bit lower and reasonable for such a well-run and durable company. With earnings overwhelmingly likely to be in-line with estimates and the free cash flow multiple reasonable, I do not think earnings will be a catalyst for downward movement in the share price.

The Overrated Amazon Risk

Many market participants are worried about Amazon, and rightly so. The e-commerce giant is stealing tremendous share from traditional bricks and mortar retailers. However, based on comparable sales data, it looks like Costco is stealing share as well. Further, we are on the precipice of a major generational shift as millennial household formation begins. Although I once was bearish about the future of suburbs, I believe many millennials will follow the tried and true tradition of moving to suburbs with SUVs and large houses to boot. I think their consumption patterns will be similar to the baby boomer generation, which will be highly profitable for Costco.

Costco and Amazon also fill complimentary roles in retail. In spite of their ownership of Whole Foods, Amazon is not well situated to ship many of the heavy items that consumers find at Costco. And regardless of the online set-up, I do not think the treasure hunt model that is popular at TJX Stores (TJX) and Costco has been successfully replicated online, particularly because the products are so localized and turnover at a rapid pace.

As long as Costco is perceived to create value for consumers, I believe it will thrive-independent of Amazon. If Costco is taking share with its fairly limited SKUs today (3,700 in-store), many of them private label Kirkland products, then I believe we can safely say that Costco will be able to defend against Amazon while selectively expanding its business overseas.

One of the primary bear case arguments for the retail industry after the Whole Foods acquisition was that Amazon will now have a significant "delivery node" network. Ultimately, this is not very different from Costco's existing online/bricks and mortar network, nor is it particularly different from Best Buy (BBY) or even Barnes & Noble (BKS). Ultimately, I believe the primary advantages of online shopping (time savings and direct delivery) are not highly impacted by having a physical presence. Some may order online and pickup in-store, but this can already be achieved at many physical retailers, creating less of a competitive advantage for Amazon.

Costco's valuation may be high, but risks to the business are overblown

As we have discussed, Costco will post a solid fourth quarter -that is without question after we've received most of the data about quarterly results. Given the amount of free cash flow that Costco is able to generate from its existing stores and the attractive investment opportunities available to it to expand its business online and internationally, I think shares are worth $180 on a discounted cash flow basis. Costco has long demonstrated the ability to maintain a cost advantage to peers while creating a dynamic shopping experience that drives membership retention of ~90%. Amazon will continue to grow, and though I like the company, I believe the two can coexist.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.