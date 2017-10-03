Goldman Sachs: No Signs Of Recession

I've spent a lot of time in my career toying with regime change strategies. That is, strategies that operate one way in one regime environment and change in another. So, for instance, if you knew when a recession was going to occur, you might downshift your portfolio to something less aggressive. Since recessions are pretty rare and often involve traumatic market environments, you can be relatively passive but still try to manage the risk in a portfolio. Then, the other 90% of the time when the economy is expanding, you're just super-aggressive. Or something like that.

Anyhow, I always love tracking recession indicators for this reason. Oh, and the minor detail that recessions have huge policy and economic ramifications. So I found these charts from Goldman pretty eye-opening. In essence, no signs of recession:

(Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research)