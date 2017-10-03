Lululemon: What To Make Of The Volatility

Investment Thesis

Within the last few months, Lululemon (LULU) stock gained as much as 32%, from $47 to $62. Despite the company's posting better earnings for Q2 2017, the stock has been trading sideways, and has been trading between the resistance and support trendlines. A symmetrical triangle is forming, as we see in the chart below. I expect a pullback in the share price on a short-term basis. Overall, I expect the stock will continue to trade sideways until the next earnings report.

Growth

The company is expected to maintain double digit year-year-over growth in the coming quarters. Wall Street predicts that the company may generate close to $900 million in total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2017, given the seasonally sensitive retail apparel industry.

This year, the company is expected to open its third store in Japan, and 12 more new stores in Asia, which means that revenue growth should improve. Despite LULU's double-digit growth over the last five years, free cash flow growth for the same period doesn't align, as the chart below suggests.

In terms of technicals, when we look at the following 5-year chart, we see that the stock has been highly volatile. It has strong resistance around the $80 mark. Last year, it pulled back strongly after it touched $80; it hit $80 twice and pulled back, a textbook double-top reversal.

And as we can from the chart below (June - September), a symmetrical triangle is forming. I expect the stock will be trading between the support and resistance trendlines until the next earnings results. If you are looking to short LULU on a short-term basis (one month), the chart shows that this might be the right time to short. Once the stock touches the resistance trendline at around $62.60, I expect a short-term share pullback.

Conclusion

The stock is trading at the forward price-to-earnings ratio of 23, vs. competitor Nike's price-to-earnings ratio of 19, and appears somewhat overvalued. Recent ratings from BMO Capital and Canaccord Genuity are Sell and Hold, respectively, with a price target of $43 ~ $55. Technicals suggest short-term bearish, and based on my analysis, I expect a pullback to the $55 range.

