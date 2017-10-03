All Along The Watchtower

There must be some way out of here, said the Joker to the Thief… - Bob Dylan Another area that I am watching, with more than intellectual curiosity, is the situation in Catalonia. This could turn out to be a real mess and a problem not just for Spain, if Catalonia secedes, but also for all of Europe. If Catalonia were to go its own way then I would expect ratings downgrades for the sovereign credit of Spain and a possible negative impact on the euro. - Out of the Box, 9/22/17

Moody's, on Monday, noted that the escalation of conflict and tensions over Catalonia's independence vote has negative credit implications for Spain, as it complicates the process of legislating policy. Following violent clashes during the referendum, Moody's said the probability of a Catalan independence remains low. However, the rating agency said yesterday that: The ratcheting-up of tensions has negative credit implications for the Spanish sovereign because it complicates the process of legislating policy, including a 2018 budget. A few days before the referendum, the finance minister had announced that the presentation of the 2018 budget will be delayed and that it is likely that the 2017 budget would need to be extended into 2018. - Financial Times, 10/3/17

Very few money managers, in my opinion, are placing the appropriate amount of emphasis on the Catalan crisis in Spain. There is a large risk factor here, in my view, even if the subject is mostly ignored, especially by the American institutions. Brexit, Spanish style, may be upon the horizon.

Ole!

Carles Puigdemont, the Catalan leader, now has said that Catalonia has, "won the right to an independent state." The Guardian reports that, "Puigdemont has said he will now present the results to the region's parliament, where separatist lawmakers hold a majority, and which has the power to adopt a motion of independence." At the moment, this is a Spanish issue however, if independence is initiated, it will become a European Union issue, in very short order.

The fault lies not with the mob, who demands nonsense, but with those who do not know how to produce anything else. - Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Don Quixote

Zerohedge reports,

Catalonia in itself is as economically powerful as Denmark; 7.5 million people, around 16% of Spain's population, but responsible for 20% of gross domestic product, attracting one-third of foreign investment and producing one-third of exports. In a country where unemployment is at a horribly high 30%, losing Catalonia would be the ultimate disaster.

The other area that I am fiercely focusing on from the Watchtower is the President's tax proposals. "Can they be passed and in what time period?" are the questions uppermost in my mind.

To be or not to be, that is the question. - Hamlet, Act III, Scene I

I was somewhat concerned to see the recent Moody's comments that the "Trump Tax Proposal is a Credit Negative for U.S. Government." They also said that they,

Do not believe any increase in taxable income from higher growth will compensate for the proposed cuts in tax rates. Lower corporate tax rate and full deductibility of capital expenditures in the period spent would benefit corporate quality. Proposed elimination of deduction for state and local taxes would be credit negative for the public finance sector.

The one thing I do believe, if the tax proposals become law, is that corporate earnings and corporate profits and equities, in general, will head higher. The stock markets, given their "hope and prayer" mentality, seem to be reflecting this thought. They are probably right, in my estimation.

In any event, as long as the central banks, en masse, regardless of the Fed's miniscule cut-backs, keep "pumping and dumping" money into the financial system the general directions continue. These are equities up, bond yields down, or held at very low levels, and the compression of risk assets, to Treasuries. All continuing. This is the "gravy train" for the two legged ones.

My bet is on the money, follow it.

If your ship doesn't come in, well, take the advice of the notable economist, Jonathon Winters. "If your ship doesn't come in, swim out and meet it." It's the 100 meter free-style for you. Get going!