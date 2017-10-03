Is This The Most Predictable Stock On The Market To Trade?

Aerospace has been a hot button topic for several years now. That is an intentionally broad lead-in because most types of companies with exposure to the industry have been heavily talked about whether it be plane manufacturers like Boeing (NYSE:BA), parts suppliers like Arconic (NYSE:ARNC), or traditional airlines themselves. American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) arguably exemplifies that point more than any of its competitors. After a last-ditch merger with US Airways saved the company from impending financial peril, shares of the combined entity, which remained housed under the ticker symbol AAL, have grown in value tremendously.

AAL data by YCharts

A run like that is certainly going to lead to the argument over whether shares are going to run out of steam soon (maybe they already have) or if the momentum will continue, even at a slightly decelerated pace. This kind of divergence can be seen in the price target set for AAL by the analyst community. The following table shows a summary of price targets for American, courtesy of the Wall Street Journal:

Closing Price 9/26/17 $ 47.44 Δ from 9/29 High PT $ 90.00 89% Low PT $ 37.00 -22% Median PT $ 53.50 12% Average PT $ 55.44 17%

Both the average and the median price target indicate most analysts believe there is solid upside but nothing like what was seen since the merger. The high and the low, however, exemplify the split in opinion on the stock. American Airlines is a polarizing equity, but there is money to be made in this stock as long as you understand what makes it draw such strong opinions and evaluate those factors on their own merits.

Airline Industry

Not just American but the airline industry itself can be quite divisive. It even caused arguably the greatest investor ever, Warren Buffett, to swear off investing in airlines only to shift gears and buy stock in not one, but FOUR airlines recently. He then added to his position in two of them. The reason for Buffett's, as well as many others, change of opinion regarding the industry has been the vast consolidation that has occurred. This consolidation and subsequent synergies between American and US Airways was a primary reason for my initial interest in AAL back in 2014 and there have been some discernible trends in the way the stock trades. Take a second look at the price chart above; the volatility in American shares within its uptrend is very noticeable making the prospect of trading the stock very attractive. There are a few external factors that always cause swings in AAL that I have observed over time and understanding these has allowed me to trade in and out of a long position, consistently taking profits and lowering my cost basis.

Fuel Prices

After the collapse of the price of oil (and therefore jet fuel prices), American saw a huge benefit as it was the only major airline that maintained a policy of not hedging future fuel costs. As oil prices continued to fall, the rest of the industry followed AAL's lead and pared if not completely removed corporate hedging strategies. So now that fuel hedging levels are lower than any time in recent memory, airlines are very susceptible to swings in the price of oil as it is the largest operating expense for these companies. Any report that surfaces and speculates a sudden shift in oil production (which happens quite often) usually results in a swing in AAL. The chart below shows the clear negative correlation between shares of American Airlines and the spot price of crude oil over the last year:

AAL data by YCharts

There are several hypotheses over where the price of crude will be in the future but that isn't my focus. Swings in the price of oil often result in an opportunity to trade AAL, whether it be a quick profit taking trade or an opportunity to get into the stock at low levels. The chart also shows that many of the price swings (in both American and crude oil) tend to be temporary which makes this situation ideal for trading.

Natural Disasters/Distractions

Natural disasters often lead to huge price swings in stocks with exposure to areas where the damage occurred. Since airlines are literally exposed to the entire world, there are few large scale events that don't have a large on shares. Whether it be the fear of another pandemic like the short-lived Zika virus, a hurricane or tsunami, or an earthquake, AAL's stock is likely to take a hit even though these events almost always don't have a material impact on the company's long term fundamentals. This analysis of course is not meant to belittle the devastating impact these kind of events can have on millions of people, but it is very relevant to AAL's stock and provides ample trading opportunity. The chart below shows American's stock price from August 21st (about a week before Hurricane Irma hit the U.S.) to September 29th:

AAL data by YCharts

In that time frame, three hurricanes have landed in North and Central America and two earthquakes have hit Mexico which has led to the volatility in AAL. The point I'd like to emphasize again is that even if there is a short term impact on the company's performance, the long term fundamentals remain intact. In fact, American's operations were up and running in Florida in a matter of days after Hurricane Irma. The past few weeks are a perfect example of my recommendation to trade AAL. The Wall Street Journal reports that the natural disasters that have occurred this year could lead to 2017 being the costliest year in terms of global insurance losses on record. So even if one of the most damaging hurricane seasons ever, American Airlines did not suffer any negative impact to its long term earnings potential while providing several opportunities to trade in and out of the stock for a 5%-10% gain.

Conclusion

Whether or not you believe in AAL as a long term investment, I still recommend trading the stock. If you are a long term bull, trade small portions of your position along the way to lock in profits and continually adjust your cost basis. Keep in mind also that at current levels, AAL is trading approximately 9 times 2018 earnings, according to estimates from The Wall Street Journal so there is definitely some value in the stock now. Long AAL but also a strong advocate of advantageous trading opportunity in the stock as well.

