Buy This Deep-Value Stock As Policy Headwind Turns Into Tailwind

It’s a great challenge to find great values in today’s red-hot market. However, values do still exist if you look hard enough.

The stock of China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) has been in decline for the past three and a half years or so. This extended period of decline has been accompanied by steady top line growth, though bottom line and cash flow growth has moderated. As of September 29th’s market close, the stock was trading at 5.7x past twelve-month’s operating cash flow (OCF), 6.4x free cash flow (FCF), and 10.5x earnings (EPS).

Stock Price History

As can be seen from the following price chart, the stock peaked in early 2014. At the peak price of about $22.5 per ADS, the stock was trading at 18x FY14’s OCF, 19x FCF, and 34x EPS. With the benefit of hindsight, the stock was pricing in phenomenal growth that has never materialized in subsequent years (FY15 through 17). And that’s why it’s been in a down trend since.

Fig.1 DL stock chart. Source: Seeking Alpha.

So How Does Its Growth History Look Like?

This is given in the chart below. Broadly speaking, the growth trajectory has not been a smooth one. In terms of EPS growth, FY09 and FY12-14 were great years. In terms of OCF, FY10 and FY12-14 are great years. The growth in operating income, EPS, OCF, and FCF has moderated in recent years. However, the company has been able to grow top line consistently (even though FY09 and FY11-14 were by far the faster-growing years).

Fig. 2 Growth trajectories since IPO. Scale for EPS and FCF per ADS was on the right axis. The horizontal axis represents fiscal years (ended September 30th). OCF=Operating Cash Flow, FCF=Free Cash Flow. Source: author, based on the company’s public filings.

It should be noted though, when the contribution of Xiamen NetInNet (acquired in 3Q16) was excluded, the 3Q17 TTM revenue increased only about $2.5 million compared to FY16. So organic growth has been a little anemic lately, in no small part due to policy headwind to be discussed more in subsequent sections. However, the headwind is about to turn into a tailwind and 4Q17 result is yet to be released. So let’s wait a couple more months to make our final assessment on the FY17 organic growth.

Very Profitable Business

The following table documents operating margin, net margin, OCF margin, FCF margin, and ROE (Return on Equity) since FY 2012. ROE was calculated as net income attributable to DL shareholders as a percentage of average equity attributable to the same shareholders. Source: author, calculated from the company’s public filings.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 3Q17 ttm Operating Margin 18.2% 22.5% 25.3% 24.6% 24.4% 19.7% Net Margin 15.8% 19.0% 24.1% 22.7% 22.4% 16.7% OCF Margin 28.9% 45.0% 45.4% 34.9% 33.2% 30.2% FCF Margin 25.0% 41.7% 42.6% 30.5% 30.8% 27.0% ROE 12.0% 21.0% 28.7% 26.0% 38.6% 55.3%

During the company’s high-growth period, 2012 through 2014, the margin profile generally trended up. It’s the slower-growth period since 2015 that’s worth a bit more discussion.

Because net income is subject to the impact of special items and OCF and FCF fluctuate a lot, I generally focus on operating margin trend. As you can see from the table above, operating margin declined only slightly in FY15 and FY16 as SG&A expenses ticked a bit higher (while gross margin remained stable at ~59%).

But the trailing twelve months through 3Q17 really experienced a significant decline of operating margin when compared to FY16. This was attributable to the weak operating performance in 2Q17 and 3Q17. I have devoted an entire section below to discuss these two uncharacteristically weak quarters. Please read on.

In contrast to the operating margin, ROE has improved dramatically in the last two years or so, largely owing to the company’s stock repurchase program.

In spite of the margin pressure experienced in the past couple of quarters, business has remained very profitable. Operating margin of ~20%, OCF margin of ~30%, and ROE of over 50% are nothing but the kind of profitability levels that the vast majority of companies/shareholders can only dream about.

Boatloads Of Cash Returned To Shareholders

With such great profitability, in particular the 25-40+% FCF margin in the past five or six years, you must be wondering what the company has done with the cash it generated. Since the company has not made major acquisitions until FY16, it’s quite natural for it to return much of the cash back to shareholders. And in boatloads!

From its IPO in 2008 through its FY 2016 ended 9/30/2016, the company reported cumulative net income attributable to DL shareholders of $86 million, and cumulative free cash flow of $172 million. During the same 9-year period, it repurchased shares worth $55 million and paid out dividend cumulatively of $112 million, for a total of $167 million (nearly 2x net income, mind you) cash returned to its shareholders. This is summarized in Fig. 1 below.

Fig.3 DL’s cumulative net income, free cash flow, and cash returned to shareholders (FY2008-2016). Source: author, calculated from the company’s public filings.

As you can see from the figure, the company has essentially returned all the free cash flow to shareholders from IPO through the end of FY16. So, for any of you having a hard time trusting a Chinese company’s reported financials, you can safely remove your doubt on this one. Not only have shareholders seen the income/cash, they have received, spent, saved or invested it over the years!

The Numbers Do Look Interesting, But Let's Look At The Company More Closely

China Distance Education Holdings is a leading Chinese online education company that offers training courses primarily in accounting, healthcare, and engineering & construction (E&C). In FY16, accounting course offerings contributed nearly 45% of total revenue, while healthcare and E&C contributed 22% and 7%, respectively.

The company also offers online test-preparation courses for national judicial exam, self-taught higher education diplomas/degrees, graduate entrance exam, and online language courses.

It also operates a proprietary education platform that enables third party instructors to offer professional development or job training courses online. The courses can be prerecorded or offered live, and the company shares revenue with these third party developers or instructors.

Other businesses include business start-up training and a college cooperation program that offers job skill training, internship and employment guidance services.

Besides, the company has recently rolled out value-added services to professionals and corporate clients, e.g., training/employment guidance, tax advisory, bookkeeping, and accounting outsourcing services.

So What Caused Growth To Slow Down In Recent Years?

Since the company’s core operation is offering test preparation courses, government policy changes on professional certificates have had significant impact on its financial results. For example, cancellation of Certified Tax Agent and Certified Asset Appraiser Qualification in 2014, delayed release of policy on National Pharmacist Qualification Exam in 2016, suspension in late 2016 and eventual termination of Accounting Certificate Exam (ACE). (Please refer to pages 7 and 8 of the company’s most recent 10-K filing for a more detailed discussion.)

Then there’s the factor that the total addressable market for professional education, in particular regarding test preparation courses, is nowhere near that of K-12 education. That has led some analysts, observers and investors to believe that the “ceiling effect” of the total addressable market has begun to take its toll on the growth.

And competitors likely have tried hard to grab their shares in this kind of subdued growth environment that’s further hampered by policy headwinds. Hence the eroding margins in the past few years.

Any Silver Lining In The Performance?

As you can see from Fig. 2 above, the company has been able to grow revenue in this environment. Furthermore, cash flow, operating income, and EPS have been largely stable instead of collapsing (including the TTM or last twelve months up to 3Q17 ended 6/30/2017).

In Fig. 4 below, I have charted TTM operating income (OI) per ADS (diluted) and OCF per ADS (diluted). As you can see, both metrics meandered but exhibited a leveling trend, instead of declining. And they have been this way for the most recent three years (4Q14 through 3Q17).

Fig.4 OI (operating income) and OCF per diluted ADS from 4Q14 to 3Q17. Source: author, calculated from the company’s public filings.

Deferred revenue (tuition & fees already collected, yet to be recognized as revenue in future periods) has consistently delivered double-digit growth, except at the end of FY11. Please refer to Fig. 5. In the most recent years (up to 3Q17), the growth has been north of 20%. As of 6/30/2017, deferred revenue grew 26.5% compared to the same date of 2016. This has paved way for revenue growth in subsequent periods. (It should be noted that the huge increase of deferred revenue at the end of 3Q17, relative to the end of FY16, was a reflection of seasonality. There is usually a significant net decrease of deferred revenue in FQ4, as a lot more of it is recognized as revenue than the new addition to it. Note that the YoY growth at 6/30/2017 of 26.5% was relative to 6/30/2016, not 9/30/2016 or the end of FY16.)

Fig. 5 Deferred revenue at the end of each year (and at 6/30/2017). Its year-over-year growth was also charted, with the scale on the right axis. Source: author, based on the company’s public filings.

All of these do point to the resilience of the business model. Many factors contribute to this resilience. But here are two important ones.

Firstly, the company has been growing in a competitive environment since day 1. For example, chief competitor in the Accounting test preparation business is Dongao, which was founded one year earlier than the company itself. Yet the company has kept on growing throughout its 17-year history. Market research firm CCID put chinaacc.com’s (the company’s online education website for accounting professionals) market share at 68.7%, in 2009. By 2016, that market share has grown to 74.81%, according to the same research firm.

I do not know what research method was used by CCID and certainly have my own skepticism about these figures. But I have recently (on 9/29/2017) compared chinaacc.com’s Alexa Traffic Rank with that of dongao.com. And the following was what I found.

Fig.6 Alexa traffic ranking for chinaacc.com and dongao.com. Source: Alexa.

So the traffic rank within China is 966 vs. 1,600, to the company’s favor. In addition, chinaacc.com’s ranking advantage over the next largest competitor Gaodun was even more pronounced (not shown above).

(I do want to note that traffic ranking can be controlled to some extent through marketing dollars. But there are certain barriers that prevent No. 2 from becoming No.1)

And it is not all about traffic volume, I have read that Chinaacc.com has maintained pricing advantages compared to Dongao. The links here and here stated that Dongao’s pricing was a bit lower compared to chinaacc.com.

So overall the company’s Chinaacc.com has maintained clear competitive advantages.

Secondly, despite all the talks of “ceiling effect,” candidates taking professional exams are still growing healthily. Take the elementary level APQE (Accounting Professional Qualification Exam) as an example, data released from the Department of Finance showed that the number of students who took the exam increased from 1.288 million in 2015 to 1.446 million in 2016 and 1.867 million in 2017. That’s about 45% growth over a two-year period! This kind of robust growth in certain exams has served to offset areas that were experiencing policy headwinds.

Wait, The Result In Past Couple Of Quarters Were Horrible. Can That Indicate Future Collapse?

Indeed, 2Q17 and 3Q17 results were simply disappointing if you only look at the income statement. Gross margin and operating margin both declined, attributable to factors like increased salary, advertising and promotional expenses, Xiamen NetinNet expenses. Refer to the earnings releases here and here for more detailed discussion.

Q2 delivered an operating loss while Q3’s course enrollments declined 31% YoY. Q3’s huge drop on course enrollments dragged the TTM enrollments down into the negative growth rate of -0.7% (Fig. 7), a rare occurrence in the company’s history.

Fig.7 Course enrollments and its growth rate (scale on right axis) since DL’s IPO. Source: author, based on the company’s public filings.

But I do want to call your attention to the following points.

(1) Operational result does not always go straight up. There could be temporary setbacks on the path of growth. Extrapolating a quarter or two’s result into the future is insane and dangerous.

(2) It makes no sense to focus on just one or two metrics. For example, Q2’s cash flow looked healthy in spite of an operating loss. Cash receipts grew 24.7% and deferred revenue growth were solid too.

(3) Though Q2 incurred an operating loss, it bounced back strongly in Q3. In Fig. 8 below, operating income and OCF were plotted from 1Q14 through 3Q17. The strong bounce of operating income back into the black in Q3 should be very clear.

Fig.8 Quarterly operating income and operating cash flow since 1Q14. Source: author, based on the company’s public filings.

Besides, the overall pattern in Fig. 8 indicated steady performance except for obvious seasonality. Q2 looked an odd ball. Actually, Fig. 8 was the same data set used to derive the TTM OI and OCF charted in Fig. 4.

(4) Partly contributing to the poor YoY comparison in Q2 and Q3 was the seasonally weak (money-losing) quarters from Xiamen NetInNet, a subsidiary acquired by the company in 3Q16. Xiamen NetinNet diluted the margins in both 2Q17 and 3Q17. There’s no such negative impact in 2Q16 at all; while the impact on 3Q16 was only partial. Starting in Q4, Xiamen NetInNet would have contributed a whole quarter to the results in both years (FY16 and FY17), thus eliminating the “unfair” YoY comparison.

(5) Q3’s 31% decline in course enrollments was mainly caused by the suspension of the Accounting Certificate Exam and its “collateral damage” on continuing education training business. Excluding this impact, course enrollments actually grew 7.4% YoY.

(6) Course Enrollments does not contain pricing info. Growth in higher ASP businesses remained robust in Q3. In both CPA and APQE areas, enrollments and ASP came in with very strong growth (Fig. 9). The fact that the online education services segment was able to grow about 5% while course enrollments dropped 31% tells us that the reduced enrollment base has higher ASP compared to the lost ACE base. Also, CPA and APQE courses were the leading growth areas in Q3, which in my opinion was a proof that they have higher ASP than the lost ACE enrollments.

Fig.9 DL’s strong results in CPA and APQE training, 3Q17. Source: company earnings presentation for 3Q17.

(7) Total revenue grew 15.1% in Q3 as all segments delivered growth. Most notable were books and reference materials, which grew 104%, and business start-up training services, which grew 300%. But these are small segments/areas, and their results are often volatile. So I caution about extrapolating this kind of result.

But how will the future play out? That’s what I’m trying to address in the next section.

Policy Headwind Is Turning Into Tailwind!

Besides loss of revenue, the suspension and eventual termination of the ACE has also caused widespread confusion in the online education industry and marketplace. It used to be that one could become an accounting professional through obtaining an Accounting Certificate. Now that career path appeared to have disappeared. Therefore, the logic went, the number of entry-level accounting professionals would be greatly reduced and future supply for intermediate and advanced level APQE and CPA candidates could be greatly impacted.

This uncertainty is now completely lifted thanks to a policy update released in early September. Yes, ACE is now officially terminated. But in its place, the elementary level APQE will now become the entry point to the accounting occupation. Refer to this link for an explanation.

In terms of education prerequisite to take the elementary level APQE, starting 2018, only a high school diploma is needed (compared to 2017 and before, when pass of ACE is also a prerequisite). So the government still leaves the door wide open for anyone with zero background in accounting to enter the field through some basic training, taking and passing the elementary level APQE. All of a sudden, the concern about reduced future supply to higher-level accounting exams turns out to be totally unfounded.

(Note that 2017 elementary level APQE was administered in mid May 2017. So any APQE courses taken after that were for preparing the 2018 exam. I also want to caution the reader to carefully distinguish between APQE the exam and the APQE preparation courses offered by the company.)

Moreover, people who otherwise would take ACE (should it still be offered) will now flock to elementary level APQE. That means an additional 2 or 3 million people taking elementary level APQE in 2018. As pointed out in a previous section, 1.8668 million students took the elementary level APQE in 2017. Before the 2-3 million “ACE inflow,” students taking elementary level APQE in 2018 were expected to grow to about 2 million. Adding the 2-3 million ACE inflow, there would be 4-5 million elementary level APQE takers! This link has more details regarding this. It also stated that “there shouldn’t be a problem for the number of elementary APQE takers to break through the 4 million level.” Plenty of other sources have quoted the same number of exam takers, e.g., here.

That means the number of students taking elementary level APQE in May 2018 could grow 114% (from 1.8668 million in 2017 to 4 million in 2018, at 2 million ACE inflow) to 168% (from 1.8668 million in 2017 to 5 million in 2018, at 3 million ACE inflow).

Logically, the number of students taking online preparation courses for the elementary level APQE should grow at a similar pace, before the exam takes place in May 2018. I suspect that we might begin to see initial boost from this tailwind starting in 4Q17 (which is the current quarter ending September 30th, 2017). This is because that some “early birds” might have started preparing for the 2018 exam, which is widely anticipated to be exceptionally competitive. The source here called the 2018 elementary level APQE the most competitive exam in accounting history, with 5 million participants (at the high end of the ACE inflow estimate, see above) but only a 4% pass rate.

Note that ACE (the exam) was suspended in late November of last year (in fiscal 1Q17). Since then, many sources have talked about official termination of ACE for months now. So, students taking the ACE preparation courses in Q3 supposedly dropped to virtually zero. (If the exam is no longer required/offered, why would anybody want to take the preparation courses for it?)

I’m pointing this out just in case some readers might think that the anticipated huge boost in elementary level APQE course enrollments will come at the cost of something else, i.e., the ACE course enrollments. In reality, the ACE course enrollments are nonexistent already. So there is nothing to take away from it.

In addition, the boost to elementary level APQE course enrollments will not go away after the May 2018 exam. Because that’s how elementary level accountants will be tested and qualified from 2018 on.

That means that the previous ACE policy headwind is about to turn into tailwind.

Of course, going into FY19 continued YoY growth for elementary level APQE courses will have to come from its “natural” mechanism. Though I’m not sure if the natural growth rate would be close to the 45% pace over a two-year period, mentioned in a previous section (for the exam itself), I certainly believe that the natural growth will still be there.

Obviously the company can’t rely just on APQE courses for long term growth. So I’m going to address this in the next section.

Longer-Term Growth Drivers

In my view, the following are the key areas that might drive the company’s longer-term growth.

Though organic growth might be uneven across verticals, subjects and time periods, professional online training demand overall will rise over time. Online training is undoubtedly the top choice for professionals, because it is cost effective and not subject to the constraint of location and time. (This is a good time to mention that the company offers 63 mobile apps with cumulative downloads of 23 million as of the end of 3Q17.) Business start-up training is presently a tiny-sized business. But the favorable environment and policy support for entrepreneurship might eventually kick it into high gear. Though still tiny, this is a very profitable business, having delivered operating margin of 42.5% in FY15 and 22.8% in FY16. So far in FY17, this business has grown 21.2%. College cooperation program is gradually gaining traction, with 417 colleges participating and growing. The company has bundled practical skill training with employment guidance services. The company recently rolled out tax advisory and bookkeeping services to corporate clients and practical skill training and employment guidance services to professionals. The company currently offers a K-12 teacher continuing education program in 15 jurisdictions. And tens of thousands of teachers have completed courses. Besides the acquisition (80% interest) of Xiamen NetinNet, the company has made seven or so strategic investments. The largest of these is Beijing Ruida ($28 million for 40% interest), expected to be completed in 4Q17. Beijing Ruida was founded in March 2016 by some of the most famous judicial educators in the country. It has 6 wholly-owned campuses in tier I cities, but also delivers education through more than one hundred partner centers nationwide. Other strategic investments were far smaller in size, typically a few million dollars each. But that does not necessarily mean they are not promising. It simply reflects early stage, small-stake investment at great or fair price. For example, the 8.5% stake in Beijing Niuke (for $0.6 million) struck me as interesting. This company provides a training platform for software programmers. It also helps students prepare for interviews with major employers and helps them find a job. Another interesting example is the $0.9 million investment in Nurselink for a 7.242% stake, a nurse recruiting and training company. It has partnered with over 1000 major hospitals in China and attracted 400 thousand nurses to its online platform. It might become a major player in meeting China’s exploding nurse demand in the coming years, particularly considering the current 1:1 medical doctor/nurse ratio compared to 1:9 in the United States. (Source: here) And then there is the $2.4 million, 10% stake in Hangzhou Wanting, which provides simulation-based learning to E&C college students. Could that help launch a college cooperation program in the E&C vertical one day?

Key Risks

Risks to my long thesis here include the following.

The company needs to compete, mainly with Dongao and Gaodun, for the 2-3 million extra (elementary level) APQE participants. There’s no guarantee that its marketing campaign will turn out to be effective and within reasonable budget. The company’s growth initiatives might not turn out to be successful. For example, its start-up business training business or college cooperation program might not gain traction, and so on.

Final Remarks

The company has been able to grow revenue steadily in the past few years of weak growth environment plagued by a multitude of policy headwinds. Operating income, EPS and cash flow have more of less flat-lined. Though they displayed weakness in the past two quarters, Q3 result represented a strong bounce from Q2.

With recent policy update establishing elementary level APQE as the entry point to the accounting profession, the demand for the corresponding online preparation courses is poised to shoot through the roof in the coming quarters. This should mark an inflection point and trigger a strong rebound in the share price.

Besides this major policy catalyst, the company might use its strong balance sheet to repurchase shares, thus “adding fuel to fire.”

The online education model for professionals is here to stay and grow, given its cost-effectiveness and mobility. Besides, the company has multiple growth drivers going forward. The company is also remaking itself to adjust to the ever-changing marketplace. Management pointed out in 3Q17 earnings call that, they are evolving into a business that serves both individuals and corporations and offers both products and services. This compares to the past model that only provides educational products to individuals.

China’s online education is bound to undergo major consolidation in the future. The company’s renewed strategic initiatives might position it well as a consolidator in its industry. Furthermore, it can also become an acquisition target in the consolidation process.

I expect the company to return to earnings growth in the next year or two and the stock to re-price from the current 5.7x OCF to 10x OCF in two years. If we use the current OCF (TTM), this implies a share price of $11.68 and 74% upside from the current share price of $6.71.

