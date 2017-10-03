Wells Fargo: Don't Ignore It Vs. JPMorgan And Bank Of America

A recent article on SA said WFC is "no longer America's highest quality bank" and put WFC up against JPM and BAC for comparison.

Dividend Sensei wrote an interesting article recently comparing Wells Fargo (WFC) to Bank of America (BAC) and JPMorgan (JPM) in which the main idea was that WFC is "no longer America's highest quality bank".

Some of the observations in this article were excellent and I think it is well worth a read for any investor looking at these stocks or US banks in general.

However, I think there are some points to make in the wake of this piece that I hope add to the debate and enrich some of the evidence on offer in Dividend Sensei's work.

The purpose here is not to refute what Dividend Sensei has to say, but hopefully to contribute to the cut and thrust of Seeking Alpha's debate process.

Commenting on other articles is a fraught business, especially when they are long and well written. The greatest risk is misrepresenting the argument of the original piece, the second greatest is missing the wood for the trees in the points you wish to debate. With that health warning in place, I'll proceed.

The first point is that I share Dividend Sensei's optimism about BAC and JPM. It's just that I think he/she is too hard on poor old WFC especially when gtting into the elusive issue of bank quality.

Exhibit one comes from this striking subtitle and table of numbers:

Proceeding by item:

The table starts with a comparison of net interest margins (NIM). The problem there is that net interest margin isn't a sign of "quality" one way or another. While a very low NIM might be a cause of very low ROE, this isn't necessarily the case and certainly not with anything over 2%. And a high headline NIM can often come with higher credit costs. So just ignore this consideration in the quality discussion. It's a distraction.

Return on Equity. Now we're in business. The higher the return, the more capital is being generated which can be retained to fuel growth or paid out to shareholders. What's the problem then? Quite Simply, the data here isn't accurate. JPM's ROE remains lower than that of WFC, as the table below which is based on quarterly report supplemental data shows very clearly.

Sure, ROE at WFC has been declining from 14% three years ago to 11.5% now. But JPM is still some way behind WFC on this metric and is likely to remain so unless it is allowed to carry less capital, which is unlikely short term. And if JPM could offload capital, then WFC would be able to as well.

So forget the idea that ROE is better at JPM than WFC. The ROA data is accurate and of course WFC remains ahead in this respect. But let's step back and ask what this tell us about "quality" in itself. Higher ROA is better, but banks price of earnings (PE) not ROA, so ROA, while of interest isn't primary. Think about it - the assets themselves don't consume capital. What matters for shareholders it the risk weighted content of the assets alongside operations risks that also consume regulatory capital in a bank. So being a bit ahead on ROA doesn't mean much for a meaningful assessment of the quality of a bank. For that matter being a little behind another bank doesn't mean much either.

Moving on, we get to the efficiency ratio (cost/revenue). These have converged to very similar numbers in all these banks.

To be fair to Dividend Sensei, he/she clearly says WFC might take the crown again here. However, I'd say that being a few points either side of other banks isn't central to the issue of quality. the efficiency ratio is a measure of operating margin and it comes before LLP costs are taken into account. This is a similar point to the one I made above about NIM. It's just one part of the puzzle.

There's a big wood from the trees issue in the straight comparison of CET1 ratios. And don't forget that Jamie Dimon often argues for banks like JPM to carry less capital. The Fed is happy with the stress buffers in ALL these banks. If thresholds were lowered, then JPM would have a little more to distribute. And if it gave back a chunk, it would not loner have that extra bit of buffer. One could argue that WFC's CET1 is higher quality because it is adequate but less flabby and excessive than that of JPM.

Finally we have credit charges. What matters here is that they are all very low. Here they are as a percentage of average assets. JPM's is the most volatile, but all are pretty minimal.

So in summary, I'd largely ignore the P&L metrics from the table presented to evidence relative quality in these three banks (NIM, efficiency). Charge offs and ROA aren't very indicative and a single figure rather than a stream of data over time are limited indicators. And the data is similar for all these banks anyway (BAC ROA will get to that of the others in the mid term).

ROE and CET1 are important. JPM's ROE is inferior to that of WFC, even in the latter's currently pressured condition, while they've all got enough capital (and a lot of it in an absolute sense) and WFC can be said to be a bit leaner (and thus high quality) in that respect as well, if we are to split hairs.

So with this friendly questioning of Dividend Sensei's framework for thinking of quality, what would FIG Ideas do instead?

I'd go back to the efficiency ratio. To some extent it's a misnomer. In measuring cost over revenue, you are really producing a measure of "operating margin". They key is that it is driven by revenue more than cost, because revenue is bigger.

So I'd look at revenue consistency first.

WFC is obviously very good in this respect with a one off change to its mortgage servicing revenue in Q416, which has now obviously stabilized. Net Interest Income is growing slowl but surely. The mix of NII and Non II has been very stable until that one step change against Non II, but is now very stable again. This is top quality stuff: stable, visible, reliable. The accounts scandal of course has slowed down customer acquisition and put a question over cross sale levels. But the progress since the scandal, which will eventually resolve, suggests that Non II is holding up well (the unrelated mortgage servicing issue not withstanding).

Here's BAC, the lower level of stability in revenue is obvious.

And, the same might be said of JPM. There are some strong swings in non interest revenue.

BAC and JPM has large bond trading divisions which are where much of the revenue volatility comes from. That isn't "bad". It's not "low quality", but it's less "high quality" than WFC, which will generally experience less Q/Q and Y/Y revenue dips. This makes WFC intrinsically a higher PE business than BAC and JPM, both of which I think are attractive as stocks and very well run as banks. They are just different kinds of banks.

What about the efficiency side of things? Here I'll focus on WFC. JPM is managing costs brilliantly Q/Q and BAC, as Dividend Sensei points out, is set to keep improving.

The point about WFC's delciing operating margin (or rising efficiency ratio) is that it is the income pressure I discuss above that has generated the move above 60% rather than rising costs. To see this, consider WFC's cost/assets ratio over recent periods: it's getting better.

On this metric WFC is continuing to make progress. It's just that the step change in its revenue level has temporarily worsened its cost/revenue relationship. There has also been some additional cost in an investment program that has been front loaded and, again as Dividend Sensei points out, WFC anticipates costs dropping out. If that happens, ROE will improve.

Conclusion:

I think the main driver of US banks at the moment is operating leverage gains, which occur when revenue grows faster than cost. This is going to happen for WFC at some point in the next eighteen months. I would own BAC given that this process is happening now and its 2019 PE is commensurately cheaper than that of JPM. What about WFC? Cost/income isn't on that downward path yet, however, the 2019 PE is only slightly richer than that of JPM, and the market is likely to give the stock a higher PE when it gets on the path of positive operating leverage again, due to its prevailing higher quality income streams vs. JPM and even the mighty BAC. Long term investors will interest themselves in WFC down here.

Do make sure you read Dividend Sensei's interesting report. I'm looking forward to discussion of bank quality in a friendly spirit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC, BAC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.