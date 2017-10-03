RiverNorth's Rights Offering For RIV

I recently discussed RiverNorth Opportunities Fund’s (RIV) preliminary announcement of their intent to file for a rights offering for shareholders of the fund. Monday after the market close, they announced the details of the offering.

The rights will be transferable and will trade on the NYSE under the symbol RIV RT (individual brokers will use their version of that, usually either RIVRT or RIV.RT, but there may be others).

The record date is October 12, 2017. Shareholders of record on that date will receive the one right for each share held on the record date. A rightsholder may buy one new share of common stock in RIV for each three rights held. The record date for rights corresponds with the ex-dividend date for the fund’s October distribution, so newly acquired shares will not be eligible to receive that distribution. The fund points this out explicitly in the current and previous announcements but, interestingly, fails to say anything about eligibility for the November distribution. The ex-date for that one has not yet been declared.

The offering will expire “on or about” November 9, 2017, unless extended by the fund’s board. Ex-dates for the fund vary but the October date is the earliest monthly date in the fund’s brief history except for the February 2016 distribution which went ex on the 9th of that month. I would hope the fund can clarify how the November distribution will apply to shares acquired through the exercise of rights.

The subscription price per share will be equal to 92.5% of the net asset value (NAV) on the expiration date or 95% of the average closing price on the NYSE for the five trading days preceding the expiration date, whichever is higher.

Record date shareholders who fully exercise all rights initially issued to them will be entitled to buy those common shares not purchased by other record date shareholders. The fund may elect to issue additional shares up to 25% of those issued in the primary subscription.

I discussed my strategy for this offering in the previous article (cited above). I’ve exited my entire position in RIV. Rights offerings tend to be accompanied by sharp declines in share prices. And, with the dilution of the newly issued shares, NAV will assuredly fall. The price will likely recover with time, but selling prior to the expiration date and reacquiring shares some time afterward has been a profitable exchange for many other rights offerings. Two recent examples are NexPoint Credit Strategies Fund (NHF) and RMR Real Estate Fund (RIF).

NHF offered its new shares at the lesser of 95% of NAV or 95% of market price. RIF, which had a much deeper discount, offered shares at the higher of 90% of market or 70% of NAV. Each offered shareholders a more attractive deal than RIV. NHF's worst case, 95% of NAV, is the same as the better of RIV's alternatives.

This chart shows the market prices for the NHF and RIF offerings from a period prior to their announcements through the end of September.

In both cases, shareholders would have benefited from selling their shares early, prior to the final announcement or even soon thereafter, and buying back into the position after the offering expired. It remains to be seen if RIF will follow NHF’s post-expiration pattern and continue to fall, but that would be consistent with other rights offerings I’ve examined. See, for example, the two previous rights offering for Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG). UTG's 2012 pattern showed a post-expiration decline, but in 2015 its share price did recover following the expiration, although it still remained well below its previous levels (see 'Further Thoughts On UTG's Rights Offering' for details).

I do not find RIV’s offering particularly attractive relative to others. The likeliest outcome in my view is that new shares will be prices at a -5% discount to NAV but if the share prices grows into a premium, it will be higher than that best case. RIV is paying a very attractive distribution yield (over 12%), so some shareholders will want to retain their ownership to continue to collect that high yield. Cpnsider though, as I’ve previously noted, that yield shows no indication that it will be sustainable. I expect it to be erosive of NAV if the distribution is maintained at its current level. Soon after the increase in the yield was announced I did buy the fund, but it was with the full intention of holding it briefly to capture the gains from the predicted rise in the fund’s valuation, and it did go to a premium. I had expected the premium to continue to grow but the rights offering was announced six weeks later and the premium disappeared. It did gain on Monday sufficiently to take it back into premium territory at 0.33%. I'll be very interested to see how the market responds to this announcement on Tuesday.

If you have thoughts and opinions on this rights offering, the comments section is open for discussion. I am sure others with an interest in RIV will appreciate hearing from you and discussing potential strategies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NHF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and nothing I write here should be taken as professional advice. Readers should realize that my writings and thoughts here are my research notebook. Everyone's personal situation is unique. It is the role of finance professionals to provide advice in the contexts of an individual's personal situation. What may be right for my investment goals and risk tolerances may well be quite wrong for someone else. Do your own due diligence or consult with professionals on your own needs, objectives and tax circumstances before you invest.