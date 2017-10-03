Q3 Portfolio Review, Q4 Strategy

Bull market gains continue...

CNBC reported that the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 4.9% in Q3, posting eight straight winning quarters for the first time in 20 years. The S&P 500 posted a gain for the quarter of almost 4%. The Retirement Income Portfolio did slightly better, demonstrating the strength of a mostly blue chip, dividend focus. The portfolio was up 5.59% during Q3 2017. For the first three quarters of calendar year 2017, the portfolio is up 12.85%. This makes for a strong 21-month performance. The portfolio is up 33.6% since 12/31/2015.

...amid rising debt and political uncertainty

CNBC also reported that Sam Stovall, senior investment strategist for CFRA, said corporate earnings should continue to be a positive for the market and the administration's proposed tax framework could be a catalyst for higher prices in Q4. "If approved, it could add five to 10 percent to earnings growth in 2018." Stovall said, "Small caps are doing well since they would benefit from a tax cut and since their earnings are domestic." The same article quoted Scott Wren, senior global equity strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute, who sees stretched valuations. "At least, you're looking at a 20 time trailing number on the S&P and that's against a 30 year median of 16.5 percent, or somewhere in there. I think the Fed is going to hike in December," which Wren sees as a potential head wind in 2018. "We're still watching for a 4 to 6 percent pullback by the end of the year or into early 2018. We'll end up with 5 to 8 percent return this year."

A September 12, 2017 report by NPR's Morning Edition cited concern by several economists about rising levels of debt in the United States. Household debt is at $13 trillion, a new record, including $784 billion in credit card debt and $1.34 trillion in student loans. The report pointed out that while debt is at a new high, "it's still a lower percentage of people's incomes than it was when the financial crisis hit."

What, me worry?

The stock market continues to climb a "wall of worry." Political controversies and growing polarization emanate from Washington, D.C. on a daily basis. Reports continue about sophisticated Russian meddling in U.S. elections (via Facebook ads targeted to individual preferences). Investigations have prompted administration officials to "lawyer up." Traditional republican/democrat divisions have proliferated into factionalism within both parties. There is growing talk of European-style splits into multiple parties. Geopolitical tensions abound.

Meanwhile, the health care affordability crisis continues in the U.S. and administration hopes for tax reform by the August recess morphed into a just-proposed "framework," which prompted less than universal enthusiasm.

There has been no visible action on the long-delayed and much needed infrastructure rebuild. But, the stock market moves higher.

My view of the market

I hesitate to opine about the broad market, because I agree with Chuck Carnevale that it's better to think of it as a market of stocks rather than a stock market. I'm convinced the most important aspect of investing is to select strong companies with healthy prospects to thrive. However, the market of stocks is vulnerable to macro events like depressions, recessions, disruptions caused by technology, wars and natural disasters. When mega macro events occur, some stocks will do better than others, but in a severe bear market, great stocks suffer along with mediocre stocks. It's likely that stronger companies will not fall as far and will recover more quickly.

My view of the stock market is that it has the potential to grind higher. The gains of the past 21 months have been impressive. I don't see our current state as a "blow-off" top, but it wouldn't surprise me if stock prices moderate somewhat to let company earnings catch up with stock prices. I would view a normal, meaningful correction as a positive event that could extend the life of the old bull market. Two things that have worked in the market's favor have been ongoing sector rotations and the new U.S. administration's relatively pro-business stance that favors lower taxes and fewer regulations.

Standing against this generally positive backdrop is the market's vulnerability to derailment by one or more potential pitfalls that make up the "wall of worry."

In light of my general view of the market of stocks, I'll share my strategy for Q4 2017 and for 2018 in the conclusion of this article. But first, a brief review.

Q3 Portfolio Review

Five new positions were opened in Q3:

Qualcomm (QCOM) in September at $50.20. The yield at purchase was 4.54%.

Hormel (HRL) in August at $31.18. The yield at purchase was 2.18%.

Target (TGT) in July at $53.57. The yield at purchase was 4.63%.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) in July at $81.32. The yield at purchase was 3.79%

National Retail Properties (NNN) in July at $39.27. The yield at purchase was 4.84%.

One position was closed in Q3:

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) was closed in July at $85.63. The position was opened in December 2016 and the basis was $73.15.

The current portfolio is presented in the table below. Tick is the ticker symbol; Price is the closing price as of September 29, 2017; %Port is the holding's percentage of the portfolio's market value; Div is the annual dividend or distribution per share or per unit; Yield is the holding's dividend/distribution yield at the end of Q3; %Inc is the holding's percentage contribution to the portfolio income; Basis is each holding's current cost basis; DGR is the 5-year dividend growth rate as shown by David Fish; TDR is the total dividend return, or Chowder Rule, which combines the 5-year dividend growth rate with the current yield; S&P is the corporate credit rating assigned by Standard & Poor's; CCC is the number of consecutive years of dividend/distribution increases, as maintained by David Fish's list of Dividend Champions (25+ years), Dividend Contenders (10+ years) and Dividend Challengers (5+ years), which can be found at the DRiP Investing Resource Center; Buy is the target price at which I would consider adding more shares; +/- is the percentage difference between the current price and the target price.

Company Tick Price %Port Div Yield %Inc Basis DGR TDR S&P CCC Buy +/- Cisco (CSCO) 33.63 2.99% 1.16 3.45% 2.8% 27.09 40.6 44.0 AA- 7 29.74 12% Microsoft (MSFT) 74.79 2.98% 1.68 2.26% 1.8% 45.99 16.7 19.0 AAA 16 61.09 18% Pfizer (PFE) 35.70 2.93% 1.28 3.59% 2.9% 29.02 8.4 12.0 AA 7 30.48 15% Jnsn&Jnsn (JNJ) 130.01 2.89% 3.36 2.58% 2.0% 58.41 7.0 9.6 AAA 55 122.18 6% 3M (MMM) 209.90 2.80% 4.70 2.24% 1.7% 141.66 15.1 17.3 AA- 59 188.00 10% Gen Parts (GPC) 95.65 2.76% 2.70 2.82% 2.1% 75.13 7.5 10.3 NR 61 79.41 17% Apple (AAPL) 154.12 2.74% 2.52 1.64% 1.2% 104.78 9.8 11.4 AA+ 6 114.55 26% Proc&Gam (PG) 90.98 2.73% 2.76 3.03% 2.3% 77.78 5.4 8.4 AA- 61 86.20 5% Gen Elec (GE) 24.18 2.68% 0.96 3.97% 2.9% 27.35 AA- 24.00 1% Coca-Cola (KO) 45.01 2.60% 1.48 3.29% 2.3% 42.15 8.3 11.6 AA- 55 42.29 6% Merck (MRK) 64.03 2.56% 1.88 2.94% 2.1% 53.73 3.9 6.8 AA 6 60.65 5% Exxon XOM 81.98 2.55% 3.08 3.76% 2.6% 80.62 10.0 13.8 AA+ 35 77.00 6% Toronto D (TD) 56.27 2.50% 1.93 3.42% 2.3% 46.30 5.0 8.4 AA- 6 49.36 12% Auto Data (ADP) 109.32 2.43% 2.28 2.09% 1.4% 89.76 11.0 13.1 AA 42 95.00 13% Ryl Bank (RY) 77.35 2.40% 2.92 3.77% 2.5% 62.12 3.7 7.5 AA- 6 74.86 3% Wal-Mart (WMT) 78.14 2.34% 2.04 2.61% 1.7% 61.02 7.3 9.9 AA 44 65.81 16% BCE Inc (BCE) 46.83 2.34% 2.30 4.92% 3.2% 43.99 5.9 10.8 BBB+ 8 43.85 6% Simon Pr (SPG) 161.01 2.32% 7.20 4.47% 2.8% 159.41 15.9 20.4 A 8 153.19 5% Rlty Inc (O) 57.19 2.29% 2.54 4.44% 2.8% 56.71 6.6 11.0 BBB+ 24 54.00 6% Tanger (SKT) 24.42 2.17% 1.37 5.61% 3.3% 25.08 9.7 15.3 BBB+ 24 22.83 6% Pub Stor (PSA) 213.99 2.14% 8.00 3.74% 2.2% 205.52 14.9 18.6 A 7 200.00 7% Nat Retail NNN 41.66 2.08% 1.90 4.56% 2.6% 38.47 3.1 7.7 BBB+ 28 39.18 6% Grainger (GWW) 179.75 2.00% 5.12 2.85% 1.6% 220.40 13.9 16.7 A+ 46 146.29 19% Brk Infra (BIP) 43.14 1.92% 1.74 4.03% 2.1% 30.83 11.9 15.9 BBB+ 10 42.44 2% Brk Rnew (BEP) 33.52 1.90% 1.87 5.58% 2.9% 29.42 6.3 11.8 BBB+ 33.10 1% Duke En (DUK) 83.92 1.86% 3.56 4.24% 2.2% 77.75 2.5 6.7 A- 13 79.11 6% Int Bus M (IBM) 145.08 1.77% 6.00 4.14% 2.0% 140.44 13.7 17.8 A+ 22 136.36 6% Ent Prod (EPD) 26.07 1.74% 1.66 6.37% 3.0% 25.39 5.7 12.1 BBB+ 20 25.54 2% PPL Corp (PPL) 37.95 1.69% 1.58 4.16% 1.9% 32.85 3.0 7.2 A- 16 37.18 2% Ventas (VTR) 65.13 1.66% 3.10 4.76% 2.2% 60.24 8.2 13.0 BBB+ 7 62.00 3% WP Carey (WPC) 67.39 1.65% 4.02 5.97% 2.7% 26.90 13.1 19.1 BBB 20 61.85 8% Mag Mid (MMP) 71.06 1.58% 3.56 5.01% 2.2% 68.10 15.8 10.8 BBB+ 17 64.73 9% Apple Hsp (APLE) 18.91 1.47% 1.20 6.35% 2.6% 18.12 NR 1 17.78 6% VF Corp (VFC) 63.57 1.41% 1.68 2.64% 1.0% 55.19 18.6 21.2 A 44 51.69 19% Southern (SO) 49.14 1.36% 2.32 4.72% 1.8% 45.63 3.5 8.2 A- 17 46.40 6% Target TGT 59.01 1.31% 2.48 4.20% 1.5% 53.57 16.1 10.3 A 50 53.91 9% Monroe C (MRCC) 14.31 1.27% 1.40 9.78% 3.4% 15.12 NR 13.66 5% Texas Ins (TXN) 89.64 1.19% 2.48 2.77% 0.9% 49.38 24.0 26.8 A+ 14 82.67 8% Hannon A (HASI) 24.37 1.19% 1.32 5.42% 1.8% 18.99 NR 20.31 17% Qualcomm QCOM 51.84 1.15% 2.28 4.40% 1.4% 50.20 19.9 24.3 A 15 50.67 2% Hormel HRL 32.14 1.07% 0.68 2.12% 0.6% 31.18 17.9 20.0 A 51 29.06 10% Pattern En (PEGI) 24.10 1.07% 1.68 6.97% 2.0% 18.30 BB- 21.00 13% Avangrid (AGR) 47.42 1.05% 1.73 3.64% 1.1% 40.79 BBB+ 38.40 19% WEC En (WEC) 62.78 1.05% 2.08 3.31% 0.9% 45.94 13.7 17.0 A- 14 54.03 14% Unilever (UL) 57.96 1.03% 1.42 2.45% 0.7% 40.67 A+ 47.28 18%

These 45 individual equities make up 89.6% of the portfolio value. The dividends/distributions provided by these equities represent 94.1% of the portfolio income. The aggregate yield of these equities at quarter-end was 3.83%.

In addition to the above individual equities, the portfolio includes 8 funds. The Boulder Growth & Income Fund is a closed-end fund, or CEF. The others are Vanguard exchange traded funds, or ETFs. M* is the Morningstar rating. Goal is my long-term target goal for the percentage market value of the total portfolio. In short, I want to gradually increase the 7 Vanguard ETFs to 20% of the portfolio.

Fund Tick Price %Port Dist Yield %Inc Basis Buy +/- M* Goal Boulder (BIF) 10.20 1.13% 0.41 4.00% 1.2% 8.25 8.59 16% NR NA Total Stk Mkt (VTI) 129.52 0.86% 2.40 1.85% 0.4% 108.82 119.85 7% 4* 5.0% FTSE Devel Mkts (VEA) 43.41 0.96% 1.11 2.57% 0.7% 37.77 37.13 14% 4* 4.0% FTSE Emerg Mkts (VWO) 43.57 0.97% 1.03 2.35% 0.6% 35.00 37.31 14% 3* 1.0% High Div Yield (VYM) 81.07 0.27% 2.43 2.99% 0.2% 75.40 80.83 0% 4* 5.0% Mid-Cap Value (VOE) 105.64 0.23% 2.01 1.90% 0.1% 101.82 100.60 5% 4* 2.0% REIT (VNQ) 83.09 1.84% 3.95 4.75% 2.4% 86.88 80.51 3% 3* 2.0% Utilities (VPU) 116.78 0.26% 3.72 3.18% 0.2% 118.43 114.31 2% 4* 1.0%

The 8 funds comprise 6.53% of the portfolio's value. The funds contribute 5.95% of the portfolio income. The aggregate yield of the funds is 3.32%.

As of September 29, cash represents 3.89% of the portfolio's value, which is up from 0.54% at the end of Q2.

The portfolio yield as of September 29 was 3.65%, down from 3.70% at the end of Q2.

Sector composition

S&P is the market weight of the various sectors, updated weekly from S&P Capital IQ. It represents the sum of the market cap of the companies in the applicable S&P 500 GIC sector index as a percentage of the total S&P 500 Index market capitalization. This is available from Fidelity.

Sector S&P %Port %Inc Holdings Technology 23.3% 15.2% 11.6% CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, ADP, IBM, TXN, QCOM Financials 14.2% 7.3% 9.5% TD, RY, MRCC, BIF Real Estate 3.1% 17.1% 23.2% SPG, O, SKT, PSA, NNN, WPC, APLE, HASI, VNQ Healthcare 14.8% 10.0% 9.2% PFE, JNJ, MRK, VTR Consumer Discre 12.0% 5.5% 4.7% GPC, VFC, TGT Consumer Staples 8.5% 9.8% 7.6% PG, KO, WMT, HRL, UL Industrials 10.2% 7.5% 6.2% MMM, GE, GWW Energy 5.9% 5.9% 7.8% XOM, EPD, MMP Utilities 3.2% 12.2% 15.1% BIP, BEP, DUK, PPL, SO, PEGI, AGR, WEC, VPU Telecom 2.1% 2.3% 3.2% BCE Materials 2.9% Dividend ETFs 1.4% 0.8% VYM, VOE, VTI International ETFs 1.9% 1.3% VEA, VWO Cash 100.0% 3.9% Total 100.0% 100.0%

It doesn't surprise me that real estate and utilities are well represented in the portfolio. I have the longest interest and most confidence in these two sectors. I consider the REIT Ventas to be a healthcare stock. To keep me honest and to provide some incentive to hold the line on REITs, I maintain a footnote on my spreadsheet that provides the follow calculation: If VTR is included with REITs, the market value of the real estate sector is 18.8% and the income contribution is 25.3%. This reduces the healthcare sector to 8.4% of the portfolio's market value and 7.0% of the income.

I continue to be surprised that technology is a significant part of the portfolio. This is relatively new. Given the significant weight of the sector in the overall economy, I think it's important to have significant exposure to technology.

Portfolio strategy for Q4

My strategy for the final quarter of 2017 is to maintain the current portfolio of 45 individual equities, one CEF and 8 ETFs. I plan to use dividend income to continue to build the portfolio's cash position. I do not anticipate contributing additional money to the portfolio in Q4. At present, I have no plans to begin any new positions and I will be selective about adding to current positions.

Portfolio strategy and life events in 2018

I made my first attempt at "retirement" seven years ago at age 59. It was actually a career change as I took a part time job, then an additional part time job. In 2018, I will make a second attempt at retirement at age 67. One of my friends went through a similar process several years ago. He said, "When I was 70, I retired. Now that I'm 80, I'm just going to quit."

One of the unexpected benefits of my second career is that I have been able to continue to accrue funds in a retirement account. These funds have been invested in international equities and U.S. equities. A few weeks ago, as I began to plan for 2018, I shifted these funds from equities to an interest-bearing account. My retirement from this present position will occur sometime in the first half of 2018. When I am no longer on the payroll, I will have access to the accrued pension funds from the job I've held for the past seven years.

My plan is to keep these funds in a cash equivalent, interest-bearing account. So, sometime in 2018, I will begin to consider this cash as part of the retirement portfolio. I have maintained a low cash position, but I will begin to include this cash in these portfolio reports. My goal is to maintain enough cash in the portfolio to equal 5 years of disbursements at an annual withdrawal rate of 4% rate of the portfolio balance.

I have maneuvered the portfolio into what I believe is a higher quality profile, at times choosing higher credit ratings and longer dividend growth histories over yield. I'm content to begin the process of transition from the accumulation phase to the distribution phase with the present portfolio. Over time, I plan to make additional purchases of the ETFs when possible, with the goal of growing this part of the portfolio to 20%.

