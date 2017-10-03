Freeport-McMoRan: Indonesia Deal Is Even Worse Than I Expected

In my previous article on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), "Freeport-McMoRan Agrees To Bad Grasberg Deal", I argued that the company achieved absolutely no progress during the months of negotiations and agreed to all government demands. I noted that "the deal is just bad, increasing the strategic risk for the company and providing nothing in return". Recent information suggests that this strategic risk is real and Freeport's problems in Indonesia are far from over.

Freeport previously indicated that divestment of its stake in Grasberg will be based on "fair market value", basically acknowledging that no valuation estimate was determined at that time. As it turned out, Freeport and Indonesian government had opposing views on the valuation of Grasberg. Indonesia stated that it has the financial capacity to buy the divestment shares by the end of 2018. Importantly, Indonesia is basing its calculations assuming operations at Grasberg until 2021. Essentially, this is a calculation based on a three-year life of mine for a world class deposit which demands multibillion investment from Freeport both before and after 2021. Also, Indonesia wants Freeport to conclude its joint venture with Rio Tinto (RIO) (as of now, Rio Tinto is entitled to 40% of Grasberg production after 2021).

In turn, Freeport wants to make an IPO of a part of its stake as soon as possible and bases it calculations on the assumption that operations run until 2041, assuming that two 10-year extensions to the current contract of work are applied.

Now we can see how Freeport's soft position in negotiations led to bad consequences. I would like to highlight the fact that Indonesia wants Freeport to end the joint venture deal with Rio Tinto. Obviously, Indonesia does not want Rio Tinto to get 40% of Grasberg production after 2021 so it wants the joint venture to be eliminated. The government's decision to base its calculations on a three-year life of mine does not warrant any serious comment - it's just outrageous as Freeport will have to invest in Grasberg now for the production that it will get after 2021. The target here is obvious - Indonesia wants to take over Grasberg for cheap while forcing Freeport to invest billions of dollars and provide technical expertise for the future mine life.

Freeport's desire to have an IPO ahead of everything else is understandable - this is the only way to get a more or less independent view on Grasberg's valuation. It looks that other methods will not work in principle and the valuation of mine will be artificially lowered. In this complex situation, IPO is the only way to go.

It is highly likely that negotiations will continue for months as both sides of the dispute have opposing views. Indonesia stated that the company may continue to export copper concentrate during talks, hinting that no fast outcome is expected. While the government's position on Freeport is very aggressive, it looks like it needs revenues from exports as well as stability at Grasberg, so it is not yet ready for another "export permit war" with Freeport.

Now that the negotiation position of both sides is public, the market will be free to value Freeport's shares according to this new information. I expect that the issue will continue to weigh on the company's shares and will limit any potential upside in case of rising copper prices. I must admit that I'm surprised that the government wants that much for that cheap - I expected that Freeport was able to pre-negotiate at least part of the divestment framework before agreeing to "Framework for Agreement" with Indonesia. In hindsight, the deal is even worse than I originally expected. Freeport will now have to fight hard to reach a better deal starting from a position of weakness or it will be punished by the market for the low valuation of Grasberg.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.