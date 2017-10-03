Gladstone Land Vs. Farmland Partners: 6-Months Later

Looking towards the future, which has the better value today?

It has been 6-months since I wrote "Gladstone Land Vs. Farmland Partners: The Tortoise And The Hare", an article in which I did a head to head comparison of Gladstone Land (LAND) and Farmland Partners (FPI).

I concluded,

"In the long run, the underlying assets and their ability to produce income is what will determine the quality and value of a REIT. LAND is slowly acquiring properties with predictable long term revenues. FPI is quickly acquiring properties that are accretive in the short term, but have uncertain and unpredictable long term revenue flows."

And went on to observe that FPI was likely to experience the pain sooner rather than later.

Sure enough, when FPI released their earnings one month later the pain started. The huge earnings miss was blamed on the complexities of the AFCO acquisition.

With the release of Q2 earnings, it became clear that FPI's AFFO run-rate is no longer covering the dividend. While there was some murkiness in Q1 numbers thanks to the AFCO acquisition, in Q2 I found evidence that supports my bearish thesis regarding declining rents in the corn belt. That was covered in this article.

Unable to issue common shares, FPI turned to a participating preferred, which was successful and provided capital for their most recent acquisition. It has been a very busy 6-months for FPI and most of the news has been bad.

LAND, on the other hand, has been plodding along continuing their strategy. News around LAND has consisted of numerous acquisition announcements and two dividend increases. A positive article at Barron's seems to have caused a nice boost to the share price, which LAND quickly capitalized on with an equity raise.

6-months ago, the share prices were roughly the same, today, LAND is more than 50% higher. Is LAND trading at too high of a premium? Has FPI been overly beaten up by Mr. Market?

Headlines

In Q1 and Q2, LAND has produced numbers of $0.139 and $0.141 AFFO respectively. This suggests they are on target for a year-end AFFO of $0.56-$0.57. This compares to $0.541 in 2016.

I think it is unfair to include Q1 in the comparison because the AFCO merger did skew AFFO. Looking at Q2, FPI had AFFO of $0.095 for the quarter. Using that number as a run-rate, clearly, FPI has taken a significant step backward. Where they soundly beat FPI on this metric in 2016, they are now substantially behind.

FPI reported revenues the first 6-months at $18.6 million, this compares to $10.7 million the first half of 2016. With revenue growth at 74%, FPI's revenue continues to grow faster than LANDs. I expect that trend to change however given FPI's current difficulties with raising funds.

6-months ago, the dividends were roughly equal, with LAND at $0.516/year and FPI at $0.51/year. Both were around a 90% payout ratio. Now, LAND has developed a clear lead with a higher dividend of $0.53/year and a 94% AFFO payout ratio. FPI still pays $0.51 and is not expected to cover their dividend this year.

Previously, I stated,

Based on these headline numbers, I cannot blame anyone for jumping onto the FPI ship. A higher, faster growing AFFO, with an equal dividend and slightly better dividend coverage.

In the last 6-months, LAND has gained the lead in the headline numbers and now has higher AFFO per share, a better dividend and better dividend coverage. This is due in part to LAND continuing their methodical growth without overreaching, and in part due to FPI's fall. In other words, the tortoise maintained it's slow and steady pace, while the hare has stopped making forward progress.

Leases

LAND's new acquisitions have been very similar to their previous acquisitions, with the exception of adding a vineyard. The result is that portfolio-wide, their average rent per acre is slightly higher at $403.

LAND has encountered some downward pressure on rents with their 2017 renewals. In the first 6-months, they renewed 8 leases for a total of $1.1 million in annualized rents. Their 10-Q notes that this was a decrease of $4,000 from the prior lease. However, a lease signed subsequent to the end of the quarter increased $25,000.

The 10-Q notes that there is one more lease that will expire in 2017 that they anticipate will be renewed at a "moderate decrease". That lease is approximately $0.5 million in annualized rent, so at the end of the year, I anticipate renewals to be flat.

Looking forward, LAND has 4 leases expiring in 2018 and 6 expiring in 2019 accounting for 3.4% and 5.7% of base rent. There will not be significant expirations until 2020, when 11 leases accounting for almost 30% of the current base rent will be expiring.

FPI has been an entirely different story. Rent for their same-property portfolio declined from $201 to $163 per acre. This substantial drop was somewhat mitigated by the acquisition of AFCO in Q1 of 2017. The much higher rents of the California helped buoy the portfolio-wide rent, even with that, rent still decreased to $200.

FPI has been changing the structure of their leases, from flat leases to participating leases. They now have 72,432 acres (approximately 47%) in which the lease payments are based on a percentage of revenue.

Looking forward, FPI still has significant leases expiring in 2017, 2018 and 2019. These expirations account for 17.4% 20.2% and 32.4% of base rent. With 70% of their leases expiring in the next two and a half years, FPI is heavily exposed to near-term downward pressure on rents.

Their turn towards rents that are variable adds growth potential if crop prices rebound, however it also adds a measure of risk that LAND does not share.

Outlook

For 2017, LAND's AFFO has been impacted by two equity offerings. The dilution is immediate, but it takes time for acquisitions to be closed and for those revenues to make it to the balance sheet. LAND should see healthy growth in their AFFO/share for 2018.

FPI has seen significantly more pressure this year, which I attribute mostly to the declining rents on corn and soybean farms. FPI remains heavily concentrated in the Midwest, particularly in Illinois.

With 70% of their leases expiring in the next 30 months, commodity prices in the near future are going to have a significant impact on rental rates. The move towards revenue sharing can provide potential upside, but also provides a layer of risk. For this year, prices are clearly staying low, and FPI will not cover their dividend. In my opinion, it is only a matter of time before FPI cuts their dividend.

In this matchup, LAND is a clear winner in my book and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. While LAND is trading higher than they were 6-months ago, and FPI is trading significantly lower, I believe LAND is still the better deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.