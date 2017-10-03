3 Reasons Against Indexing And Why None Of Them Is Your Worry

The rise of index funds such as the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) and the like has been a huge positive for retail investors: instant diversification, low cost, market returns, open for regular savings and small amounts. This is about everything I thought I would need to know about indexing until I repeatedly came across some criticisms:

Index funds can be front-run Sub-par returns due to indiscriminate buying and selling Misallocations of capital (‘What if everybody indexed?’)

Are these issues the individual investor should worry about? Let’s go through them one by one.

Front-running

Index funds combine two features that make them potentially vulnerable: Their moves are easy to anticipate and they trade shares in large volumes. Whenever an index provider announces additions (or deletions) the respective index funds will have to adjust their holdings accordingly by the given effective date. This can invite market participants to build large positions in the stocks to be added upfront so that index funds have to pay a premium when they eventually readjust their portfolios.

Rebalancing of the Nasdaq 100 index (QQQ) on 2 May 2011 and its effect on price and volume of Microsoft stock (MSFT): "May 2 is going to be one of the most chaotic days in the past five years."



A research paper by Winton Capital Management estimates the Hidden Costs In Index Tracking could be in the range of 17 to 26 bps. Let us put things into perspective. The history of capital markets is full of anomalies that investors sought to exploit. Burton G. Malkiel has devoted a whole chapter to the “potshots at the efficient market theory” in A Random Walk Down Wall Street. His conclusion is clear:

It should be obvious [...] that any truly repetitive and exploitable pattern that can be discovered in the stock market [...] will self-destruct.

Attempts to front run index funds fall exactly into this category. Anyone intending to become an index arbitrage player should take a close look at State Street’s (STT) findings concerning The Changing “Index Change Effect”. State Street confirms that an index change effect could be observed in the 1990s. But those days are over:

As interest in index inclusions grew over the years, hedge funds and other types of active managers began front-running the index change effect and essentially arbitraged it away.

Also, unlike what the term “passive investing” suggests, there is still a human being behind the wheel of an index fund – even in the case of ETFs. It is naive to assume this fund manager would simply place market orders on the effective dates of index changes. Instead, “passive” managers do have degrees of freedom in terms of timing and access to relevant information to optimize their trades in line with their mandate. For BlackRock (BLK) this is part of the The Art Of Indexing, State Street says:

We’ve learned to time our trades around index changes to when it makes the most sense for the stock in question.

Indiscriminate buying and selling

Another common criticism is that index investors would be essentially on a blind flight. Howard Marks has made this point repeatedly implying indexing could expose investors to high risks and sub-par returns:

One of my clients [...] told me the treasurer had proposed dumping all active managers and putting the whole fund into index funds and ETFs. My response was simple: ask him how much of the fund he’s comfortable having in assets no one is analyzing.

There is a rebuttal to Marks by Larry Swedroe who rightly points out that it is the active managers that underperform, but then surprisingly concedes they would, as a whole, provide “wisdom of crowds” and help the other market participants with the somewhat mystic price discovery.

I would respond to Howard Marks in a different way. There is no reason why a free and open market should not provide the most efficient mechanism for allocating baskets of stocks, even those that happen to constitute an index. This is how John Bogle put it in a discussion with Steven Bregman (34:48):

When you go to the grocery store and buy a quart of milk [...] that price is set by others and you pay the going price. It’s a normal part of a capitalistic free market economy. So I don’t worry about that.

We do not have to be farmers to buy milk at the right price. Luckily, this holds true for the stock market as well, because there is no equivalent to the farmer. If Daniel Kahneman, Burton G. Malkiel and John Bogle are correct, and we are not short of data here, it is indeed impossible for active managers to outperform the market on a permanent basis. Why should then expert knowledge be a necessary ingredient for getting prices right? Wisdom can only evolve from crowds that comprise a couple of true experts giving clusters of correct answers. We do not have that in investing. In fact, it is difficult to find any common ground among the professionals (“The Pros Disagree”). I found this confusing at the beginning, but there is no reason for complaint, quite the contrary: Diversity makes markets work which almost brings us to the third point.

For the sake of completeness: Of course, market players do analyse index funds all the time. Sitting on my couch with a laptop computer I can find more than enough index-related data including valuations. I am sure Howard Marks’ mighty terminals know one thing or two about indexes as well.

What if everybody indexed?

We are now turning to a question very similar to what we have covered above, but we are changing perspectives. We are no longer worried about the individual investor shooting herself in the foot, but about the whole economy. This is Paul Singer:

Passive investing is in danger of devouring capitalism.

As the argument goes, indiscriminate buying and selling would misallocate capital and cause market inefficiencies.

A lot has been said to counter this argument: Active managers still dominate the investment fund space, there are no signs active managers can take advantage of arbitrage opportunities, index funds have no footprint in the IPO market etc. But there is a more fundamental observation to be made:

We are not a heterogenous bunch to allow for trades. We trade because we are a heterogenous bunch.

Just like your local supermarket will not encounter an army of clones holding identical shopping lists in their hands, the stock market will not be choked off by all of us wanting to buy the same basket of stocks at the same time. The pros disagree with each other, the small guys as well and, of course, the latter hold views that the former do not share. And some stock market participants prefer holding individual stocks to “the index”. I happen to be one of them.

Flash crashes

A bonus fourth jack-in-the-box to scare people away from passive investing is its alleged tendency to cause flash crashes such as on 24 August 2015. There is a report out there from BlackRock about the Lessons From August 24 for those interested in the details. For a more concise assessment I recommend Cullen Roche.

My takeaway? If you are an investor and not a trader, a flash crash is the least of your worries. The minute you learn about it, it will be in the distant past. Otherwise, stay away from stop loss orders and, if you have some spare cash in your trading account, try bottom fishing for ETFs.

Conclusion

The notion that a free and open market would need a group of trained experts to work properly strikes me as absurd. The stock market takes care of itself. It allocates stocks as well as baskets of stocks efficiently in line with the market participants’ preferences. If you prefer baskets of stocks to individual stocks go ahead. If you don’t, that is fine as well. But do not mistake others’ preferences as expertise. There was a time, not too long ago, when experts were desperately needed to draw the market's attention to substantial mispricing in the finance sector. They did not and they could not. That is to say, in the stock market and in hindsight we are all experts. Good luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.