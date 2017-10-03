TriMas: Recent Rally Justified By SOTP Analysis

One of my favorite areas to invest is relatively tiny, conglomerate-like industrials companies that have been beaten down. There is often some hidden value hiding beneath the surface within the balance sheet, and all it takes is for new management and/or shareholder pressure to unlock that for shareholders. New CEO Thomas Armato is just one year into the job at TriMas (TRS), but he already has been making some solid changes to reverse some underperformance issues at the company over the past several years. His history at MascoTech in M&A, as well as holding leadership positions for private equity firms Carlyle Group (CG) and privately-held American Securities LLC, make him an excellent potential shepherd for spearheading some value creation efforts. Likewise, his role as President at Metaldyne (MPG), an engineered products manufacturer, places him as a solid candidate for helping oversee the turnaround in TriMas’ own Engineered Components division.

Prior CEO David Wathen wasn’t asleep at the wheel – he did lead the company out of the depths of the recession and help engineer the spin-off of the Cequent business, now known as Horizon Global (HZN). However, a lot of the pain that has hit the company is over with now: two separate goodwill impairments in 2015 and 2016 ($99M related to the Aerospace division in 2016, $74M related to the Energy and Engineered Components divisions in 2015), along with well-known issues related to oil and gas customer sales. Things are beginning to brighten up a bit, and the future looks much more attractive for TriMas than it did this time last year. It was the perfect time to have a new leadership step in with a clean slate.

Business Overview

TriMas reports in four segments currently: Packaging, Aerospace, Engineered Components, and Energy. You can find the ttm revenue from each segment below, pulled from the company’s most recent investor presentation:

Packaging has historically been the highest revenue and margin division for TriMas, with management using cash generated within the business to expand. Investors will find this commonplace throughout these diversified industrials, with management electing to use cash flow from its core operations as a means of purchasing diversification rather than expanding or returning that cash to shareholders. The company’s niche here is steel and plastic industrial packaging applications, where it holds top market share, but it also dabbles in consumer-facing products sold to customers like Colgate and L’Oreal. Competitors are the usual faces that investors find in the packaging space: AptarGroup (ATR), Berry Plastics (BERY), etc.

I’ve always been a fan of investing in packaging companies, as exposure to the space generally gives an investor access to recession-resistant earnings. Most established companies generate compelling margins as well, which is the case here. TriMas sees 24% operating margin in the segment, give or take a few basis points, consistently, and perating profit has been the definition of stable ($78M per year 2014-2016). This remained the case through 1H 2017: sales were flat (up 1.8% in constant currency), operating margin was flat excluding costs related to the ramp-up of the new facility in San Miguel Mexico, as well as the consolidation of Greater Noida into the Baddi, India facility. Management expects $1M/year in benefits from these two footprint changes.

Traditionally, this subsector trades at 11-12x EV/EBITDA multiples, and it is hard to envision a scenario where you should not value TriMas’ Packaging division at $1,100-1,200M today, even a hair more as a takeover target by larger firms. So before I get into the remaining company segments, as well as some underlying pressures within those businesses, it is important to remember that the entire company trades at a $1,558M enterprise valuation, so the value being applied to the rest of the business was light.

Aerospace Is A Stealthy Winner…

I’m going to go through the segments from best to worst, and Aerospace is the clear winner behind Packaging. TriMas has been focusing on this business in recent years, picking up Allfast for $360M (or 12x EBITDA) back late in 2014. This was a highly complementary business, because like TriMas’ legacy Aerospace business, Allfast concentrated on key plane components like rivets, bolts, fasteners, and the associated installation tools. While this isn’t a sexy business by any stretch, it does have a moat (FAA approval on these parts can be hard-fought), and their ubiquitous nature (sales to multiple manufacturers and aircraft models) mean the company isn’t as exposed to any production cuts in specific aircraft, such as Airbus’ likely upcoming cut of A380 production.

Overall trends in the business are positive. The company continues to expand product lines to increase content and application per aircraft, and trends in the industry towards composite aircraft and automated assembly mean higher fastener volume. 2016 saw some issues on customer demand product mix (flat sales, declining operating margin), but 2017 should see a reversal of those trends. Management has noted steady build rates, a healthy backlog, and improving customer demand. While product mix continues to be a headwind, operating margin should return to 14% at the mid-point of guidance, along with 6% top-line growth. Mid-point of guidance is for roughly $40M in EBITDA. In hindsight, I think the Allfast acquisition was probably a touch expensive, but such valuations were par for the course back in 2014, when the market was in a bit of a fervor surrounding the upcoming aircraft supercycle. Those concerns aside, this is still a great business.

…Engineered Components Isn’t Terrible, But Energy Has Had It Rough

Within this segment, TriMas designs, manufactures, and distributes high-pressure or acetylene cylinders used for gas transportation, as well as producing a solid variety of natural gas powered engines and gas compressors used for oil and natural gas production (under the Arrow Engine brand). Engineered Components has had significant problems; sales have been nearly cut in half from 2012 to 2016 ($200M to $119M), and that weakness continued into Q1, with sales down 13.3% y/y. Nearly every market is soft; industrial spending is weak, and oil and gas, is well, oil and gas. While oil production is turning here domestically, there is a lot of excess equipment from the recent boom that still needs to be gone through, and producers are still very careful about cost. The positive here is that TriMas has maintained pretty firm standards on pricing, and did not get caught up in the chase for revenue during the recent slump; margins remained constant despite slipping sales. That is important, because it is incredibly difficult to regain lost pricing power. Sales are expected to improve (4% growth guidance in 2017), and with the consistent margin profile, this is still a business that can throw off $20M/year in EBITDA.

The Energy segment has seen poor and volatile performance, despite being highly complementary to other parts of the TriMas operation. Like the Aerospace segment, TriMas manufactures and distributes bolts and fasteners used in the petrochemical and oil field markets, as well as metallic and non-metallic gaskets. These are sold under the Lamons brand, which has a decent reputation with customers. Despite that, I don’t think there is a lot of underlying value here, and I don’t attach any value to the company’s operation here, or the brand, in my sum-of-the-parts analysis:

This is based off of 2017 internal company estimates, and assigns no value to the Energy business (which I think is overly conservative, obviously there is some value there). Likewise, unallocated corporate costs are debatable here, and would be excluded in a straight liquidation scenario. Tax implications are not included here, but would be limited in Aerospace (bulk of the segment is the recent Allcraft buy, which would be sold at cost basically). I think it is clear to see why the case was made for upside was made back earlier in 2017.

Management is well aware of the discount here, and smaller activist investors have gotten involved in the story (e.g., Engaged Capital) to pressure unlocking that value. I would love to see a sale of the Engineered Components business; competitor Worthington just bought Amtrol’s pressure cylinder business several months ago for 7.5x EBITDA, and I suspect roll-up activity in that space to continue.

If no corporate action is taken, expect management to focus on deleveraging the balance sheet. Net debt is targeted for <2x, with the bulk of that debt ($332 of $344M in net debt) held within the company’s senior secured credit facility. That facility (LIBOR + 1.75% rate) expires in June 2020, and debt paydown via free cash flow will be a primary strategy. Getting the leverage down below 2x will allow the company to roll over this facility at improved terms, along with hopefully building in an accordion feature to allow excess capacity for acquisitions down the line.

Full year outlook is for $1.40/share in earnings, with the company’s five-year average P/E ratio of 20. That justifies a $28/share price target, or basically spot on where the company trades today. On an EV/EBITDA basis, that would be around 13.5x on a GAAP basis; high, but not outlandish. After the recent rally, the firm looks solidly valued.

Note: Industrial Insights members had access to this report, as well as earnings models and peer forecasts, on June 5th. TriMas has since reached our price target, returning 26% over the last 119 days.

