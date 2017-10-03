Afrezza Gets Label Change - Is It What MannKind Wanted?

MannKind (MNKD) investors are likely happy this morning to see that the company was able to get some modifications to the prescribing label of Afrezza. The news, released by the company early this morning, has the stock price of MannKind moving upward nicely in pre-market trading.

The company hosted a conference call at 9 a.m. Monday to discuss the label change. This call will include the chief financial officer of MannKind, thus it is presumed that there may be an update on the all important cash situation as well.

Prior to the label change press release I recommended that investors be savvy and try to remove emotion from the equation when considering what this means for the stock. While a change in the label is positive, the level of change will be the major differentiation in how the street reacts to the news.

The first item of note is that the time of action was updated. If you compare the language of the old label to what is currently allowed with the change, you will now be able to see that speed of onset and speed of return to baseline can now be discussed by the sales team. There is no designation of "ultra-fast" that some had hoped for, but being able to effectively relay the message of speed to doctors and patients is important.

The dosing information change is also a positive, but appears to not really address the issue that a unit for unit "translation" is not really accurate with real world use. Stating that a post meal adjustment will help in that task, but relies on a doctor really listening to what is being said. This will actually be a more labor intensive discussion point for sales reps and patients, and how the company addresses this with the sales force will be critical.

The third change was simply going to happen anyway. The FDA had updated its language with regard to how pregnant and lactating women should address almost any drug.

All in all, there is positive news here, but nothing that puts Afrezza into its own category in terms of insulin. The hope of many investors was that Afrezza would be the sole insulin with an "ultra-fast" designation and thereby create a new category. Extending that thought process, the hope was that having a unique category would force the hand of insurers regarding coverage of Afrezza. Simply stated, the FDA did not give that type of label change to MannKind.

In my opinion, the label change that the company received was such that the higher end of MannKind's sales guidance of $10 million in net revenue in the second half of the year is now off of the table. In fact, I expect that the company will narrow the guidance either in the call Monday, or in the next quarterly call.

The company addressed some of the cash crunch situation, but fell way short of removing the overhangs. MannKind was able to exchange nearly 1.3 million shares to settle all warrants. These warrants had previously tied up about 9.8 millon shares and were well out of the money. Essentially the warrant holders agreed to take fewer shares now rather than continue to absorb risk and hold out of the money warrants.

The warant move frees up about 8.4 million shares to add to the authorized shares available for use. This is a very small dilution now, but opens the door for a much bigger dilution down the road. MannKind now has about 22 million shares available for use and is now unencumbered with a ceiling on how fast the company can use these shares.

With 22 million shares now authorized and available, the company can negotiate with Deerfield in regard to a $10 million dollar payment due at the end of the month. MannKind will also get 10 million preferred shares back early next month to work with. Typically preferred shares have some level of conversion to common. Depending on how these preferred shares are structured, a good chunk of the 22 million standard shares could find their way to being tied up a bit. In my opinion, the company does have a need to get additional shares authorized in the not to distant future.

I estimate that MannKind currently has about $24 millon in cash with about $13 million of that committed to debt our insulin payments due within the next 45 days. There is currently some added flexibility, but not a lot. Some basic math shows that 22 million shares could raise about $40 million in cash if these were all sold. Should these shares hit the market, current holders would be diluted by about 20%. Simply stated, this removes some immediate financial head aches of MannKind, but does not get the company out of the woods.

I anticipate that as the market digests the news today that the equity will not see the spike many hope for. In fact, the label change without significant news on the financial front will appear to many on the street as not enough. The new label does present a better opportunity for the sales team, but implementing these changes and seeing incremental growth because of them will be a difficult task. To use a football analogy, MannKind punted and improved the field position battle, but has not yet scored. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.