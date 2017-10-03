ChartMasterPro: 3rd Quarter Review Of Our Stock Picks

In trading, you're not going to be right 100% of the time, but if you can stay disciplined and follow your trading rules, you can avoid oversized losses.

Winston Churchill once said:

However beautiful the strategy, you should occasionally look at the results.

We humbly agree with him. As investors, we all fall in love with a particular way of analyzing the markets and deciding which stocks to invest in and which to avoid. We may believe that the specific process we use is effective and will make us money. But to confirm the viability of the strategy, and to prove to ourselves that we are in fact traveling down a profitable path, we have to sometimes pause and take a look at the results.

At ChartMasterPro, we combine both fundamental and technical analysis in our investment and trading process. If what we see on the charts reflects what we can extract from the fundamentals, we decide to jump into a trade. We trade leverage options because they reduce the amount of time we have to be in the markets to turn a profit on a trade - most of the time this works to our benefit, but sometimes it hurts our returns.

For this quarterly review, we decided to take a different approach: since many of our readers do not trade options, we decided to evaluate our stock picks based on whether the stocks hit our projected target prices for the trades.

In the 3rd quarter, we made 28 trade recommendations, 18 of which hit their target prices, for a winning trade percentage of 64% for the quarter.

Below is a review of 14 of our stock picks from the 3rd quarter of 2017 (11 winners and 3 losers), with the corresponding charts that were included in the Seeking Alpha articles in which we made the recommendations.

WINNERS

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

On June 30, 2017, we recommended going long SPR in our article, Spirit AeroSystems: Shares on the Verge of Taking Off. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $62.00 over three months. The shares gapped up to $71.63 on August 7 and are now trading at $77.72.

Trading Lesson Learned: Target Prices sometimes cheat you. Often when a stock hits a projected target price it continues to rise. In this case, an investor would have left an 8% gain on the table if they had sold out at $71.00! The gap up should have changed the way an investor managed the trade. A better approach would have been to use $68.00 as the new stop-loss exit signal for the trade - this would have allowed to hold the trade to its current levels.

United Rentals (URI)

On June 30, 2017, we recommended going long URI in our article, United Rentals: Ride it Higher. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $126.00 over three months. The shares hit $126.00 on July 20 and are now trading at $138.74.

Trading Lesson Learned: Sometimes you need to continue to follow a trade and re-enter for further gains. This trade was a tricky one: the shares hit our upward target price of $126.00, then dipped down to $108.00, and then rocketed up to $138.00. The only way to have participated in the additional gains would have been to track the shares after the exit at $126.00 and then re-entered a new long position when the downtrend was broken on August 29.



Dollar General (DG)

On July 4, 2017, we recommended going long DG in our article, Dollar General: Compelling Entry Point. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $75.00 over three months. The shares hit $75.00 on August 1 and are now trading at $81.05.

Trading Lesson Learned: Sometimes taking profits at a projected upward target price works out just fine. In this case, taking profits at $75.00 would have felt alright - the shares did not show any sustained upward strength after August 1, and then gapped down to $72.50 on August 31 which would have been a gut-wrenching move if profits had not been taken at $75.00.

Royal Caribbean (RCL)

On July 7, 2017, we recommended going long RCL in our article, Royal Caribbean: All Aboard. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $114.00 over three months. The shares hit $114.00 on July 25 and are now trading at $118.54.

Trading Lesson Learned: You often need to readjust the trade management parameters for a trade in order to maximise profits. In this trade, the gap up on July 20 should have changed the management of the trade - the new stop-loss exit signal should have been changed to a daily close below $111.00. This would have allowed the investor to hold onto the trade and sell either at $123.00 on August 31 or $122.00 on September 14.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)

On July 13, 2017, we recommended going long CHRW in our article, CH Robinson: Ride it Higher. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $73.00 over three months. The shares hit $73.00 on August 30 and are now trading at $76.10.

Trading Lesson Learned: Sometimes stop-loss exit signals actually work against you! In this trade, it would have paid off to have had the strength of conviction in our analysis and ignore the gap down to July 20, and waited for the shares to eventually hit our upward target price of $73.00. Sometimes, but not often, strength of conviction on a trade trumps trading rules.

Air Products (APD)

On August 3, 2017, we recommended going long APD in our article, Air Products: Popping Higher. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $152.00 over three months. The shares hit $152.00 on September 28 and are now trading at $151.22.

Trading Lesson Learned: Identifying new support levels after entry can help you stay in a trade longer. In this trade, patience would have been the key. The stock moved against the trade for the first two weeks, and then gapped up on September 11 and then slowly climbed to our upward target price for the trade. In this case, the identification of a strong support level after entry (at $144.00) should have been the determining factor in holding the position to fruition.



Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

On August 9, 2017, we recommended going long WSM in our article, Williams Sonoma: Great Dividend on Sale. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $52.00 over three months. The shares hit $51.76 on September 27 and are now trading at $49.86.

Trading Lesson Learned: In this trade, ignoring the initial stop-loss exit signal and putting faith in the strength of conviction for the trade would have led to a profitable trade. Another possible strategy (and perhaps the more prudent one) would have been to adhere to the initial stop-loss exit signal of $46.00 on August 15 (booking a small loss) but then re-entering the trade on August 24 when the shares gapped up and riding the shares to $52.00.

Ross Stores (ROST)

On August 15, 2017, we recommended going long ROST in our article, Ross Stores: Primed for a Pop. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $61.00 over three months. The shares hit $61.00 on September 13 and are now trading at $64.57.

Trading Lesson Learned: Sometimes you simply have to leave gains on the table. In this trade, it would have been very difficult to hold on beyond the $61.00 upward target price. The shares gapped up to $58.00 on August 18, moved sideways for a two weeks, and then shot up to $61.00. Sometimes you simply have to be content with a successful trade knowing that often you will sell out early and leave some gains on the table.

Envision Healthcare (EVHC)

On July 6, 2017, we recommended avoiding or going short EVHC in our article, Envision Healthcare: Checking Out. In the article, we had forecast a downward target price of $55.00 over three months. The shares dropped to $55.00 on August 2 and are now trading at $44.95.

Trade Lesson Learned: Adjusting the stop-loss after entry can increase the gains on trades. In this trade, a strategic adjustment to the stop-loss exit signal to a daily close above $53.00 would have kept the investor short the shares all the way down to their current level. So instead of covering the short at the $55.00 level for gain of 9%, the gain on the trade would now be 25%!

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

On August 15, 2017, we recommended avoiding or going short VEEV in our article, Veeva Systems: Beware the Precipice. In the article, we had forecast a downward target price of $56.00 over three months. The shares dropped to $55.00 on August 25 and are now trading at $56.41.

Trading Lesson Learned: Patience. In this trade, the shares move against the trade for two weeks before gapping down to our downward target price of $56.00 on August 25. Sometimes just sitting on your hands and doing nothing will generate the desired results for a trade.

iRobot Corp. (IRBT)

On August 7, 2017, we recommended avoiding or going short IRBT in our article, iRobot: Nowhere to Go But Down From Here. In the article, we had forecast a downward target price of $75.00 over three months. The shares dropped to $75.00 by September 22 and are now trading at $77.07.

Trading Lesson Learned: Again, patience. The shares immediately moved in the direction of the trade after entry but then found support at the $90.00 and bounced. Again, doing nothing would have paid off, as the shares then collapsed on September 13 and eventually hit our downward target price of $75.00.

LOSERS

Hologic Inc. (HOLX)

On July 16, 2017, we recommended going long HOLX in our article, Hologic: Growth Cheaply Priced. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $48.00 over three months. The shares hovered around the $45.00 level for a few weeks and then collapsed to $39.68 on August 3. Our stop-loss exit signal for the trade was a daily close below $44.50 which was hit on July 28. The shares are currently trading at $36.69.

Trading Lesson Learned: Adhering to stop-loss rules for a trade will often save your bacon.

Seagate Technology (STX)

On July 18, 2017, we recommended going long STX in our article, Seagate Technology: Dividend King. In the article, we had forecast an upward target price of $44.00 over three months. Five days after entering the trade the shares gapped down to $35.28 on July 28. Our stop-loss exit signal was a daily close below $37.00. This trade shows that even with a stop-loss sometimes the market can punish you if the shares gap - just the reality of trading. The shares are currently trading at $33.17

Trading Lesson Learned: Sometimes even stop-loss rules won't save your bacon on a trade if the shares gap big against you.

Agilent Technologies (A)

On August 14, 2017, we recommended going short or avoiding A in our article, Agilent: Look Out Below. In the article, we had forecast downward target price of $53.00 over three months. Our stop-loss exit signal was a daily close above $60.50. On August 16, the shares gapped up to $62.01 and stopped us out of the trade. The shares are currently trading at $64.07.

Trading Lesson Learned: More often than not, using a stop-loss on a trade will save your bacon.

CONCLUSION

In this business, you're never going to be right 100% of the time. And even when you are right, you may a) not stay in the trade long enough to maximise your gains, or b) lose money on the trade by getting stopped-out before the trade can move in your direction, or c) get stopped out way beyond your stop-loss price because the stock gaps against you. But sometimes you get lucky when you're wrong and you make money if the trade moves in your direction for only a few days.

But as the Spanish say: It is not the same to talk of bulls as to be in the bullring! When you're in the trade, you're in the bullring with the bull six feet in front of you, snorting and kicking dirt; once you're out of a trade, you can calmly talk about the bull while sipping some wine in the comfort of an outdoor patio.

At the end of the day, if you can make money every month, I would say that you're on the right path, and that you should continue down that path.

