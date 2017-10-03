An ETF Levitates: This Is Not Normal

I've had a busy month or two and haven't kept as on top of market developments as I'd like to. But I saw the following chart, and I just knew I had to write about it.

IWC, for those unfamiliar, is the iShares Microcap ETF. Think small-caps, only smaller yet. And, for whatever reason, the ETF has stopped engaging in anything resembling normal market activity. The ETF is up 26 out of the past 28 trading days, including an uninterrupted daily winning streak from early September onward.

By last week, the ETF had already hit is most overbought level in its history (and it isn't a newcomer; IWC has existed since 2005). But even that wasn't enough - on Monday, IWC made another emphatic move higher, powering up almost 2% on the day. What's got investors in such a rush to buy IWC nano-caps? First off, what's in this ETF exactly? Here are the top portfolio holdings as of last week:

Something tells me that individual investors aren't suddenly wanting exposure to a bunch of speculative biotechs, along with flooring and motorhomes. And don't mistake a nano-cap ETF for being of nano-size, IWC has more than $850 million in assets. Someone is throwing some serious money at this oddball collection of stocks to get it to trade straight up for more than a month.

So what's driving this? SA author Singular Research weighed in with one theory. This, Singular suggests, is due to excitement about the Trump tax cut proposals. That article speculated that since the tax bill is seemingly designed to benefit smaller domestic enterprises, it should provide a tailwind to businesses with less weighty market caps. That's probably true, but it still doesn't explain the linear straight-up move into micro-caps. Wall Street is all about thematic trades, but even during strong trends, you usually get a day or two of selling in between the rallies.

I think Kevin Muir, of The Macro Tourist summed up best what may be happening in his post A Series Of Rolling Mini Bubbles. He posted this in June, but the analysis still holds:

Think back to earlier this year. At the time, the market was convinced Trump was about to usher in a new wave of free market nirvana. Hedge fund managers piled into small cap equity long positions, confident the pro-growth policies would fuel a massive outperformance for the Russell 2000 index [...] After the Trump win, speculators put on a record long position [in small caps]. As the trade became crowded and pushed too far, the price action stopped rewarding longs. Eventually, the specs sold out their long positions and actually went to net short! And what do you think they put their money into? Well, I would argue the mini-bubble in the Trump-small-cap-phoria morphed into a FANG-polooza (with a little NVDA and TSLA thrown in for good measure).

Sure enough, we appear to be repeating the Trump trade of late. Trump's approval rating bottomed in early August and has been steadily (if slowly) rising since then. The banks screamed higher right after Trump won, but were struggling all summer. However, they snapped back in early September and have surged since then. Same for small caps and (especially) nano caps.

On the other hand, the mega-cap tech stocks have stalled out. In fact, the Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) - home of the FANG stocks - hasn't even made new highs yet, while virtually every other noteworthy US index already has:

For whatever reason, the hedge funds (or quants, or whoever) have decided to put some of the Trump trade back on, while bailing on the FANG infatuation (those stocks had their own gravity-free climb in July, as you can see in the above chart).

The IWC chart presented at the top of this article is especially odd. In past markets, we've almost never seen anything like it. Maybe this is part of the new normal as algos and quants make up more of the market and operate on technical and data-driven strategies. Since they tend to use similar data inputs, they tend to get similar results, leading to smoother moves in asset prices. And perhaps hedge funds are copying each others ideas more and more.

Regardless, it's an interesting new development, and promises to create plenty of opportunity for level-headed investors and speculators. When money blindly flies into ETFs, it forces up a bid on all the underlying stocks, creating big dislocations between a stock's fundamental value and its short-term prevailing price. As passive investing, along with the more mechanical trading strategies flourish, we'll see more and more broken market prices to profit off of. With IWC specifically, keep that chart in your mind when some academic claims that markets are always efficient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.