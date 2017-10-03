Buy Simon Property Group Before It Regains Its Premium Valuation

Simon is best of breed and this means it will generate increasing profits for years to come in spite of Amazon.

Simon (SPG) has fallen greatly since its highs in 2016:



Amazon is causing headwinds for brick and mortar retailers and clearly this has also affected the stock prices of the retail landlords. In this article I hope to show using numbers (beyond FFO and dividends) that Simon is a wide-moat stock and is quite simply, a “screaming buy.” I believe that it should see upside of 25% in the next 12 months and can be bought now at an attractive entry price to hold forever.



Short Introduction

Simon Property Group is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and an operator of high quality malls and outlets in North America, Europe, and Asia.





You probably have been to a Simon property before. Your city you live in probably has a handful of malls. There probably is one that is noticeably higher quality than the rest. Odds are, this is a Simon property.

The narrative this year is that Amazon and e-commerce are making brick and mortar stores obsolete. Stock price movements seem to suggest that people will never leave their houses ever because they can order everything online including food, clothing, and electronics.



The contrarian stance is that this is not true - my best defense is that you have to go somewhere to date, and going to the mall to window shop is a true and tried option. Some stores and shopping centers will not exist 20 years later. I believe that Simon is of higher quality and will be one of the strongest operators left standing and thriving. This article will show why this is the case beyond just the fact that their buildings are the prettiest in the nation.

A look at the numbers

I read the past five years of annual reports for Simon looking for specific key metrics to use to see if their dominance can be seen in their numbers. All the data that follows is from their annual reports, unless otherwise noted.



Portfolio Occupancy

One of the best indications of distress in the mall REIT sector is occupancy levels. As we can see below, Simon has consistently maintained >95% occupancy levels since 2013.

FFO Growth

REITs use funds from operation instead of earnings because they tend to have a disproportionate amount of depreciation and amortization stemming from all their real estate assets.



Using this metric we can see that Simon has consistently grown their FFO per share at about 12% per year.







Looking a bit deeper (base minimum rent)

Simon also reports on an important metric in base minimum rent. You can think of base minimum rent as the minimum annual rent that Simon receives from its tenant. This is the recurring revenue. Simon also receives overage rent which is calculated based on a sales amount over a prestated sales goal. I will focus on base minimum rent below (units is thousands):



Looks like a boring linear line? The consistency is remarkable.

And for the skeptical who may wonder if the increase is only due to share dilutive acquisitions, below is the share adjusted trends:



Let us combine this metric with base minimum rent rates. This will let us know how much Simon is raising the rents every year. (Note: They can do this either by directly increasing rent on existing tenants, or also by acquiring properties with higher base minimum rent rates.)



Base minimum rent rate per square foot has increased at just a bit greater than 5% annually (units is dollars psf):





What we can draw from this data? Simon has been increasing the base minimum rent at about 5% annually, while still increasing overall base minimum rent revenue. Let me put this in real terms: They are increasing market share while increasing prices. This is a prime example of pricing power, which is a clear indicator of a strong moat.



Balance Sheet

Simon has a sterling “A” credit rating:

Senior unsecured debt is rated A (Stable Outlook) by Standard & Poor’s and A2 (Stable Outlook) by Moody’s (Simon - Investor Relations - FAQ)



Why is this important? Look at their borrowing rates over time:



Simon Borrowing Rates

Financing Balance as of 2013 Effective Weighted Average Interest Rate Balance as of 2015 Effective Weighted Average Interest Rate Balance as of 2016 Effective Weighted Average Interest Rate Fixed Rate 21826232 5.14% 22330537 4.12% 22083330 3.46% Variable Rate 1762299 1.22% 2086145 1.50% 893774 1.76%

This strong (and improving!) credit profile gives Simon access to very low costs of capital, which is helpful to fuel accretive acquisitions as well as giving the investor comfort that they will survive economic downturns much better than lower credit quality peers.



Free Cash Flow - the biggest differentiator

Simon’s free cash flow is one of biggest things that stands out in their financial statements.

For simplicity, let’s define their free cash flow as funds from operation - capital expenditures including redevelopments. I also include capital expenditures as a portion of funds from operations:



Simon FFO and Capex

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 FFO (in millions) 2885 3206 3235 3571 3793 CAPEX(in millions) 802 841 797 1021 798 capex/ffo 27.8% 26.2% 24.6% 28.5% 21%

This is best interpreted while referencing a lower quality peer CBL Properties (CBL):



CBL Properties FFO and Capex

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 FFO (in millions) 373 372 455 463 481 capex (in millions) 218 314 278 219 248 capex/ffo 58.4% 84.5% 61% 47.2% 51.5%



As you can see, Simon spends significantly less on capex as a percentage of total FFO (21% versus 51.5% in 2016). This is a testament to the fact that higher quality properties require less maintenance and redevelopment.

This gives FFO remaining after capex and dividends to spend on share buybacks (see below).





Side note: Investors following CBL may note that I have included a capex number much larger than they frequently reference in their financials. This is because I have included redevelopments in the capex numbers. While there is definitely a difference between maintenance and growth capex as it relates to free cash flow, the historic trends for CBL show that they routinely are spending large amounts of “growth capex,” which leads me to believe that it is really maintenance capex. I intend to write more about this in a future article.





Share buybacks: Simon and its Limited Partnership





Simon repurchased 1,903,340 shares in 2015 and 1,409,197 in 2016, but investors looking at their shares outstanding numbers as reported by many financial websites may be puzzled:



2014 2015 2016 Shares Outstanding 310731 310103 312691

Why are shares outstanding going up? Aren’t they buying back stock?

I had to read their reports many times to figure this out.



The truth is, they most definitely are buying back their stock - it’s just that the above chart does not show the complete picture:



Simon Shares Outstsanding (in 000s)

Simon has two kinds of units - the general partner units (common shares) and limited partner units. What are the limited partner units? I called directly to Simon’s investor relations and they mentioned that these are primarily units issued to executives at companies that Simon acquires. She also confirmed that Simon’s share buyback program is only in the general partner units (common shares), and that the reason there was an increase in common units in 2016 was because the limited partners can convert their limited partner units into general partner units (probably to sell them). Thus, the better way to see the impact of their share buyback program is to see the decline in shares outstanding of their common shares plus the limited partner units. (Note: Simon’s reported FFO/share is adjusted to remove FFO tied to the limited partner units)







With Simon’s price at multi-year lows, management has been ramping up the share repurchase program as they already have purchased 2.4 million shares (at an average price of $165/share) in 1H 2017 alone.





The longer Simon stays at this cheap valuation, the greater the effectiveness of their share repurchase program. Those who noticed that the change in shares outstanding from 2014 to 2015 and 2015 to 2016 is relatively small (~0.3%) should also notice that the amount currently being spent on share repurchases as a proportion of funds from operations is still quite low ($396 million vs $3.8 billion). I would not be surprised if Simon ramps up the share repurchases even more - as seen above, they certainly have the financial capability to do so if they please.





Current Valuation and growth prospects





I refrain from using the popular “dividend growth” model because I feel that this gives too much credit to companies with lower payout ratios. Instead I prefer to directly use earnings or funds from operation growth.

We saw that FFO has been growing at 12% and this is like clockwork due to their consistently growing base minimum rent. For a more conservative estimate let’s use 5% future growth.

Next, we can see that Simon is trading at a price to funds from operation ratio of 14.3 using their latest price of 160 and projected 2017 FFO of 11.14/share. This is a 7% FFO yield, which we can add to our projected growth rate of 5% to arrive at 12% total returns.

If the reader is familiar with One Up on Wall Street by Peter Lynch, I would classify Simon currently as a “stalwart” play. If you just hold it then the projected returns should beat the market, but it's most likely that it will have a multiple revaluation to bring the projected returns in line with the market.

A recent similar example would be buying Apple (AAPL) at $93 in April 2016. While I am skeptical of its current price, there’s no arguing that the multiple revaluation has been dramatic:





The difference here is that Simon's future earnings growth is more organic and less tied to share buybacks.

I believe that Simon should have a similar revaluation to an 9% projected total return, which would price it at $278/share (or a P/FFO of 25), suggesting 74% upside from current levels. This is the optimistic case, and for my trade below I will be using a short term price target of $200.





Make the Leap

There are two primary ways to invest in Simon. I have done both:

Make it a core holding. In this pricey equity market, there is a strong demand for moat companies, which can give total return of even 7% annually. Simon should be added to your buy and hold portfolio alongside other moats like Alphabet (GOOG), Costco (COST), and Visa (V), to name a few. At this price I believe it would give 12% long-term total returns. This is a rare chance to purchase a premium stock at an attractive valuation - this is growth at a reasonable price at its finest.

(Chart created by author, data from Morningstar) (Preferred) Buy LEAPs to take advantage of the multiple revaluation. These are Long term Equity Anticipation Securities, which are simply long-dated call options. I believe that Simon will in the next 8-12 months see a multiple revaluation upwards. Options allow us to be compensated greatly if we are right. LEAPs take this one step forward and give us a longer time period for our thesis to play out. Here is one example:





Expiration Date: Jan 2020

Strike Price: 125

Recent Premium: 40





This option would give us just over 2 years to wait for the stock price to close above $165 (break even = 125 +40). I would hold this until Simon closes above $200 (P/FFO would be 18), which would be about a 100% return within two years time (though I believe the revaluation will happen within 12 months). I believe LEAPs are appropriate because Simon is a moat company at a cheap valuation with multiple potential catalysts in the form of aforementioned share buybacks and earnings beats (like 2Q 2017). The best way for them to drive the multiple revaluation is continued execution - and management has a long proven track record of over-delivering.







Risks

Of course, if the broad equity markets crash, our LEAPs may have a poor return. The extended two-year duration should help lessen this risk. I am less concerned about a market crash in regards to the common stock because as we showed above, they will have the financial flexibility to take advantage of that opportunity by buying back even more shares. Further, the big driver behind my thesis is that Simon is a moat stock which would drive 5% long-term FFO growth. If I am wrong about this and they do end up seeing falling occupancy rates and requiring to invest heavily into redeveloping their properties, then the stock price will fall apart. I, however, see this as being very unlikely - we are buying the best of breed and I advise investors to be very patient as I believe Simon will emerge the victor in the retail landscape.





Conclusion

Most moat stocks are trading at significant premium multiples to the market. The three I referenced in this article - Alphabet, Visa, and Costco - all trade at P/E multiples above 25. I believe that buying these companies at these multiples will still offer investors market-beating returns due to the stability in the future earnings growth.





Simon has proven itself to be one such company and I believe this will lead to a significant multiple revaluation in the next year. Take advantage of this screaming buy.







