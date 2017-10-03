How Netflix May Finally Be Budging On Its Business Model

Even if this just a one-off deal, Netflix is a data-driven company, and it can use the analytics here to potentially pivot where needed to help keep its investors happy.

The deal would benefit both sides, as urban-centic films don’t traditionally do well internationally under the traditional model, and Netflix could use its heavy foreign base to attract audiences.

Under the terms of the potential deal, the film would get a traditional domestic release through New Line, and Netflix would then handle the international release starting two weeks later.

According to a new report by Deadline, Netflix is in talks to join New Line/Warner Bros. in co-financing the long-in-development “Shaft” reboot.

After years of sticking to its “day and date” business model, Netflix may finally be budging on its hard-nosed stance related to how it distributes films.

Hollywood is an industry centered on compromise, whether people want to or not.

In this industry, there are a precious few that get to walk into a room and make the “my way or the highway” demand. For years that was basically what Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had the luxury of doing, but as the streaming leader has spread out into the world of film, it has realized those tactics may not work.

After numerous films failed to make the same type of big splash with audiences that the traditional studios (and streaming rivals) see with their wide-release tentpoles, many wondered how long Netflix could stick its guns. How long before the company began to budge on its divisive “day and date” model?

Well, as it turns out, potentially not much longer, and in a fascinating development, the shift could impact far more than just that company’s investors.

According to Deadline, Netflix is expected to close a deal with New Line (a subsidiary of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), which in turn will soon be a subsidiary of AT&T (NYSE:T)) to bring its reboot of Shaft to the streamer. But just like the iconic crime-fighter, this deal also plays by its own set of rules.

Citing Deadline’s report, Netflix will pay roughly half of the film’s $30 million budget to get exclusive rights - but the twist is those rights extend only to international territories. Domestically, those rights stay with New Line/Warner Bros. and go the traditional 90-day theatrical/SVOD/DVD route.

Don’t fool yourself - that’s huge.

Netflix has long vowed to never change its business model, and the fact it is possibly relenting is game changing. This would be a major win for exhibitors, who desperately needed some sort of a win after an abysmal summer. To the theaters' credit, they have always stayed firm that to get a Netflix film into the theaters, the movie could not be released day-and-date on the streaming platform. Yet, everyone assumed it was the theaters that would have given in first.

Now keep in mind in the grand scheme, a $15 million investment here is nothing for a company with an annual spending budget of $6 billion. Yet, the ROI could be huge and set the table for more deals like it down the road.

So why is this happening, and why should AT&T investors also care?

The answer is really interesting in that it has to do with this particular film's main demographic - urban audiences. As we’ve seen, when an urban-centric film is done right, it can be very profitable (e.g., the Ride Along, The Best Man, Madea franchises). The most recent example is Girls Trip, which targeted the even more elusive urban-female demo.

Yet, what all these films have in common was a significantly lower international total.

Again using Girl’s Trip - Stateside the film made $115 million, but overseas it earned just $20 million. That’s actually on the higher end of the spectrum, which speaks to the problem of how to sell these types of films outside USA.

New Line/Warner Bros. is thinking this new approach could solve part of problem. Now that team would no longer have to spend to market and promote the film overseas, and Netflix gets a new toy to play with - one that ties into its heavy investment in international growth strategy. It could be a win-win.

In fact, the report states that Netflix’s window could start just two weeks after the film’s USA release, so the streamer won’t have to wait long to capitalize. The new film, titled Son of Shaft, which would again feature Samuel L. Jackson in the lead role, is being eyed as a reboot that could continue on with new addition Jesse T. Usher as the focal point (playing, of course, the title character).

The first reboot back in 2000 was a modest success and also featured a cameo by Richard Roundtree, who originated the role. He is expected to return and again play Shaft’s uncle, which further keeps the franchise’s connective DNA intact.

This entire thing is a big story that has even bigger consequences, and investors in Netflix, Time Warner and other similar-level studios would be wise to keep an eye on this, as the ripple effect will be noticeable. While Netflix will for now likely continue the “day and date” approach for its domestic films, the future of its distribution method could very much be in question.

Regardless (and likely by pure coincidence), this comes as the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences (aka the Oscars) called a “members-only” meeting recently, and chief among the agenda items was figuring out how to define a movie. That’s essentially the Oscars way of asking if Netflix should be afforded the same benefits as those that release films the traditional way.

Aside from award implications, Netflix is a data-driven company, and this will serve as a great test case that the studio could use to re-evaluate its overall practices, should it choose to make changes.

It just goes to show you can never say never in Hollywood.

