5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Real Estate As A Value Diversification (Sep 2017 Review)

There's a big world of assets out there and while Seeking Alpha (and most of my articles) are about stock market strategies, it is important to keep yourself diversified (especially after the big run the markets have delivered over the past 8 years).

According to the Federal Reserve, household stock holdings amounted to 35.7% of their total financial assets which is the highest percentage since 2000. The dotcom bubble was the only time in the history of the data (since 1945) that saw higher stock investment than now.

Source: ETFDailyNews.com [article]

Now, I think the market still has room to run (with a strong-ish economy and likely tax cuts juicing short term prospects), but it is important to consider alternative assets in planning your financial future. For most of us moderately well off (but not rich) investors that means real estate. (note: I know that you might be able to find venture capital or other startup deals, but these are more akin to speculation than investing given the dismal track record that non-institutional players in these markets usually have…and most people are not rich/connected enough to get into the institutional private equity and venture capital funds that produce the lion share of positive returns in the space.)

This month was a quiet one for me on the stock trading front as most of my time was spent buying a house. Now, I know that a number of you are probably thinking 'This is a market for sellers, not buyers, as home prices have increased dramatically since the housing bubble'. I think that statement is both true (housing prices are up), but also misleading in that almost ALL asset classes have seen significant appreciation. However, just like in the stock market, I think there are pockets of value to be found (I bought a house with good bones, but it hasn't been updated since 1998). In fact, if Zillow's (NASDAQ:Z) estimates are to be believed, my new house has increased 68% from its lowest point (Dec 2011) while the S&P 500 has increased 100% over that same time period. I was also able to lock in a 3.5% interest rate on a 30 year fixed mortgage, so I'm pretty happy about that.

For me, private real estate investing has manifested itself in the form of 1) a primary dwelling, 2) a rental property, and 3) crowdsourced real estate lending (I like Realty Shares best). These real estate investments help balance my cash flows, give me a place to live, and save on my income taxes. Given the almost 3x that the S&P 500 has gone up since March 2009, I would encourage you to think more holistically about your asset mix. My goal is to be 50% real estate and 50% securities. In general, it is tough to stay perfectly balanced when large purchases like real estate are factored in. I won't bore you with all the details of my holdings, but my overall asset mix is 26% primary residence, 21% investment property, 35% stock market, 9% crowdsourced real estate lending, and 9% individual venture capital deals (which I would probably never do again). So I am overweight real estate (especially if you factor in my REIT exposure) and would love ideas to find solid dividend plays that have nothing to do with real estate (which is one reason that I bought IBM this month). I would love to hear any suggestions that you have (bonus points for specific tickers).

September 2017 Review

While I was distracted buying a house (or a critic of active management might say BECAUSE I was distracted), my portfolio turned in my best month of the year with a 2.2% return (primarily on the strength of a 10%+ monthly gain in the energy sector). I also beat the strong 2.0% return for the S&P 500. My YTD return is now a more respectable 4.7% return, but I am still badly lagging the 'risk-on' 14.2% return of the S&P 500. Despite this, I believe in mean reversion and that value plays will be in vogue again sometime (and I will be there to capitalize when their time comes). In the meantime, I will keep cashing my dividends because at its core my portfolio isn't about paper gains, it is about cash payments. So if you compare returns plus dividends, my 9.2% is not trailing the S&P 500s 16% quite as badly (though a meaningful gap still exists).

September was a solid payments month for me this year as my realized dividends were $1,296 for Sep 2017 (versus $1,307 in 2016); but my YoY dividends are up over 6%! For the 12 months ending Sep 2017, my portfolio delivered $12,610 in cash to me (a realized yield of 4.6% for my full portfolio including cash reserves). I remain confident that I will make my $13,000 2017 goal, even with my sizable cash and short positions. Fear and greed are hard to balance, but I am happy with where I am overall. My yield focused strategy still makes the most sense to me as paper gains may come and go but cash is forever!!

Background

Since I write for Seeking Alpha primarily to improve my own investment portfolio, I think it is important that you know my objectives. Please consider this context when you look at any advice I give and form your own opinions based on your needs and desires.

GOAL: Attractive, risk-adjusted, absolute returns (5-15% annually) over a long-term time frame while minimizing capital loss and extreme drawdowns.

STRATEGY: 'Enhanced' dividend growth or DGI strategy that focuses on a core of diversified holdings (ETFs and individual companies -- my general screening criteria: growing companies (YoY EPS growth >0%) with attractive valuations (PEG <1.5 and P/E <20) and strong and safe dividends (yield >4%, payout <90%, and market cap >$500MM)…no tobacco stocks or micro caps), supplemented with return enhancing tools like hedges (derivatives and shorts), commodity exposure, etc., as well as some crazy picks.

BALANCE: Blend of ETFs (domestic and international) and individual companies (where there is a compelling reason to own). Seek to not overweight any one sector unless there is a compelling reason to do so (although the nature of these investments leads me to be overweight in traditional dividend paying sectors like financials, REITS, and energy).

Note: I violate these guidelines constantly, so please call me out on it!

Portfolio Composition as of September 30, 2017

Security Type Div Yield Market Value Last Month Value Gain/Loss(%) FUNDS 4.5% $97,222 $96,247 1.0% SPDR S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) ETF 4.5% $14,396 $14,088 2.2% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) ETF 2.8% $14,040 $13,752 2.1% SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) ETF 3.8% $9,271 $9,627 -3.7% SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (DWX) ETF 5.0% $8,279 $8,355 -0.9% Fst Tst Dow Jns Glbl Sel Dvd Idx ETF (FGD) ETF 4.0% $7,740 $7,629 1.5% Global X Superdividend REIT ETF (SRET) ETF 7.3% $6,224 $6,232 -0.1% Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) ETF 6.2% $5,102 $5,070 0.6% Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE) ETF 2.8% $4,679 $4,286 9.2% iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA) ETF 4.5% $4,488 $4,530 -0.9% SPDR Russell 1000 Yield ETF (ONEY) ETF 3.0% $3,529 $3,442 2.5% Oppenheimer Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) ETF 3.9% $3,488 $3,325 4.9% SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) ETF 3.5% $3,397 $3,392 0.1% Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) ETF 2.5% $3,032 $3,007 0.8% iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) ETF 5.0% $2,559 $2,589 -1.2% Eaton Vance Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETW) CEF 9.3% $2,368 $2,346 0.9% PowerShares Europe Currency Hedged Low Vol (FXEU) ETF 16.6% $2,335 $2,291 1.9% Market Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) ETF 0.2% $2,296 $2,286 0.4% COMPANIES 6.1% $108,992 $104,999 3.8% Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) REIT 8.0% $15,955 $15,935 0.1% Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) Company 6.0% $9,381 $8,495 10.4% Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) REIT 8.0% $9,306 $9,405 -1.1% New Residential Investment (NRZ) REIT 11.6% $8,599 $8,471 1.5% BP (BP) Company 6.3% $7,686 $6,946 10.7% Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) REIT 7.9% $7,372 $7,342 0.4% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Company 1.9% $5,280 $4,758 11.0% Qualcomm (QCOM) Company 4.4% $5,184 $5,227 -0.8% Tanger Factory Outlet REIT (SKT) REIT 5.5% $4,884 $4,680 4.4% Ford Motors (F) Company 5.0% $4,788 $4,412 8.5% GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Company 6.2% $4,060 $4,023 0.9% Iron Mountain (IRM) REIT 5.7% $3,890 $3,942 -1.3% IBM (IBM) Company 4.1% $3,627 $3,641 -0.4% Abbvie (ABBV) Company 2.9% $3,554 $3,012 18.0% Kinder Morgan (KMI) Company 2.6% $3,529 $3,557 -0.8% Eni (E) Company 5.6% $3,307 $3,148 5.1% Transocean (RIG) Company 0.0% $3,228 $2,595 24.4% Store Capital (STOR) REIT 5.0% $2,487 $2,538 -2.0% VARIOUS POSITIONS OF <$1,000 VALUE VARIOUS 2.0% $2,875 $2,874 0.0% FIXED INCOME TOTAL 5.1% $30,133 $30,033 0.3% PowerShares Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) ETF 4.8% $5,210 $5,208 0.0% Goldman Sachs (GS) - Pref A (GS+A) Pref 4.0% $4,758 $4,690 1.4% Bank of America Corporation (BAC) - Pref L (BML+L) Pref 4.3% $4,720 $4,770 -1.0% Blackrock Limited Duration Fund (BLW) ETF 5.9% $3,222 $3,198 0.8% T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Bond Fund (PREMX) Fund 6.3% $3,069 $3,053 0.5% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd ZrDr ETF (HYZD) ETF 5.2% $2,413 $2,390 1.0% Nuveen Floating Rate ETF (JRO) CEF 7.2% $2,366 $2,344 0.9% Goldman Sachs (GS) - Pref D (GS+D) Pref 4.4% $2,312 $2,338 -1.1% WisdomTree BofA Mrl Lynch HYBd NgtDr ETF (HYND) ETF 5.1% $2,063 $2,042 1.0% SHORTS TOTAL $8,359 $8,349 ProShares Short S&P500 (SH) ETF 0.0% $8,043 $8,198 -1.9% ProShares Short Real Estate (REK) ETF 0.0% $3,254 $3,218 1.1% ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (SPXU) ETF 0.0% $1,379 $1,463 -5.7% T-Mobile US (TMUS) Company 0.0% ($4,316) ($4,530) 4.9% SCHWAB ROBO-ADVISOR TOTAL 2.0% $12,146 $11,874 2.3% TOTAL 5.0% $256,853 $251,503 TOTAL + CASH $27,924 4.5% $284,777 $278,060 2.2%

Portfolio Moves in September 2017

New Positions

SHARE BUY - IBM: Bought 25 shares of this technology company at $145.45 on Sep 27.

Reasoning: I have been in and out of IBM a few times as I like its high yield (4.1%), low valuation (12.1x P/E), low payout ratio (47%), and the technology exposure…but IBM is not without its challenges so I look at this as the start of a position that will likely grow if the stock price falls further.

Exited Positions

No trades

Final Thoughts

Diversification is a broad concept that should be applied to many aspects of your financial life. The key is to think critically about your full financial picture (which also includes insurance) and make a plan so that are never caught flatfooted. There are too many true anecdotes of people who went on a long vacation in 2000/2008 and had their net worth demolished by the time they got back (because it was all in one asset class). Don't be one of those people…diversification is the only true free lunch in investing. While diversification hurts traditional definitions of alpha, my true goal is to stay wealthy as much as it is to seek the highest absolute return (with the associated high degree of risk). I have always thought of 'Seeking Alpha' as more of a life goal than I specific mantra to judging every trade. Historically speaking, just earning beta (with the power of compounding) will produce a life outcome that is better than 99% of humanity gets to enjoy.

Comments encouraged.

