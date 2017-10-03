Fire Yourself Or Fire Your Advisor?

Along the way, consider the various options and add something, if I missed it.

If two or more of the next 12 descriptions sound like your advisor, it's time to fire them.

If two or more of these descriptions sound like you, it's time to fire yourself and hire an advisor.

It’s time to fire yourself as your own financial advisor and hire a professional if:

1. You find yourself watching the inter-day market movements on your laptop at work, while your work desktop is on (assuming you’re not a financial analyst or advisor).

2. You spend more time watching the stock ticker AP than you do emailing your spouse.

3. You research and trade your account for 6 hours every evening and can’t give the ages of your children.

4. You beat yourself up because you didn’t buy at least one Bitcoin.

5. You own some stocks but don’t actually know what’s in your portfolio without looking at it.

6. You really don’t enjoy trading, but you do it to save on fees.

7. All your stocks are down this year.

8. You’re thinking about opening up an investment advisory firm.

9. You know what Blockchain technology is, but don’t know what college your daughter goes to.

10. You can quote the market price of every stock you own at any time of the day, but are 3 weeks behind on that report your boss wants.

11. You check your balance online twice daily.

12. You believe oil prices are strictly determined by supply and demand.

If at least two of the above describe you, you need to seek the help of a professional. Either one skilled in investment management or the one behind the desk shuffling Rorschach ink blot cards.

The debate over use-an-advisor/do-it-yourself rages on, usually around the perceived high fees. By the time you factor in your self payment for your time, I wonder, if it’s really worth it to do it yourself. There are many well-trained traders in this reading audience that have the experience and discipline to manage their own portfolios. They generally do not need an advisor. However, unless investment research and analysis is a full time job or a full time hobby for you, maybe you should reconsider outsourcing.

The biggest mistake investors make is that they do not know the difference between a broker, who is paid to sell product and an investment advisor whose only business is to manage client portfolios.

There are literally thousands of professionally trained, experienced investment advisors and they do not get paid to sell a product.

They may charge you a percentage of assets under their management. If it’s more than 1% and does not include transaction execution costs, you should question that. They may charge you an hourly charge like other professionals do. Get an itemized bill. They may charge you a flat fee. I can’t let that go without mentioning two advisor trailblazers.

Scott MacKillop, founder and President of Denver’s First Ascent Asset Management says, “We looked critically at the traditional AUM fee model and decided it just didn’t make sense for our business model. Using the technology that is available today, managing a $100,000 account takes the same amount of work as managing a $1 million account. It makes no sense to charge an ever-escalating basis point fee that punishes larger accounts simply based on their size. We think there should be a correlation between the amount of work required and the fee charged.”

They charge $500 regardless of size for their global portfolios.

The other trailblazer is Ron Surz who is coming out this month with Age Sage, a ‘to retirement and through retirement’ analysis for .08% (eight basis points).

It’s time to fire your financial advisor if:

1. You haven’t head from him or her directly or electronically in 4 months.

2. You were promised or “guaranteed” any specific return (unless you own an FDIC guaranteed CD).

3. You bought an annuity because you believed the “Guaranteed” minimum rate in the sales pitch.

4. You received more that 2 offers to buy another product from him/her this quarter.

5. Every stock in your portfolio is down this year.

6. You never received a statement.

7. Any of your recommended stocks cost less than $1.00.

8. Your advisor collected a commission for selling you Bitcoin which is held “off the balance sheet”.

9. You own an index fund or a portfolio of ETFs which hasn’t changed or been rebalanced since 2011.

10. You read your advisor’s name in Dante’s Corner on our website (www.somebodyelsesmoney.com.

11. Your advisor bought you stock in a Bolivian emerald mine.

12. You don’t know exactly what your advisor is getting paid for (and how much).

Make no mistake about it, fees are important. For instance, I read this example recently: “Consider a hypothetical 50-year old that starts with $250,000 in a retirement account, and adds $20,000 to the account annually. If the account earns a 7 percent average annual return and pays 1 percent in fees, over the next 15 years, about $128,000 of that portfolio’s value will go to fees. Meanwhile, if that hypothetical 50-year old had the same retirement account, but paid 0.5 percent in fees, over 15 years only about $66,000 would go to fees—leaving her with an extra $62,000 in retirement savings.”

When you factor in your time and your interest, if you truly think you’re paying more that the value you get, don’t deal with the pain.

If you are more comfortable with investing your money, there are a lot of well thought out research pieces right here on Seeking Alpha. Then, the discount brokers, like ScottTrade, ETrade and Schwab, have a lot of investor tools. Look at the direct-to-investor firms like Vanguard. If you find those fees too high, give up.

Or, try a new generation product: robo advisors. Some have human helpers, some are fully automated. We’ll look at them in a week or two after we do our research.

If you want a true professional money manager who has consistent results and reasonable fees, we can research that for you at somebodyelsesmoney.com.

You have options. Don’t complain. As Nike says, “Just do it.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.