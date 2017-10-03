Norilsk Nickel: Good But Relatively Expensive Company

Quite a weak report for the first half of 2017 despite the high prices for metals.

Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK: OTCPK:NILSY) is a Russian mining and metallurgical company. It is the first in the world in terms of palladium production and the second largest in terms of nickel production.

The main activities of the group are prospecting, exploration, mining, and processing of minerals, production, marketing and sale of non-ferrous and precious metals. The geography of product deliveries covers more than three dozen countries.

The production units of the group are located in Russia - in the Norilsk industrial region, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, where the Bystrinsky Ore Mining and Processing Plant construction project are being implemented - as well as in Finland and South Africa. In Russia, the main divisions of Norilsk Nickel are vertically integrated.

Since 2015, the company's president is Vladimir Potanin, a Russian billionaire. From 2012 to 2015 he was a chairman of the board of Norilsk Nickel.

Report

Consolidated revenue for the first half of 2017 increased by 11% compared to the same figure for the first half of 2016. The main factor that influenced the increase in revenue was the growth of prices for metals. At the same time, free cash flow fell by 17% to 500Mln$.

EBITDA also fell down and was equal to 1,744mln $. Margin of EBITDA declines for the 10th consecutive quarter.

Also, at the beginning of the year, two Eurobonds were issued for a total of 1.5bln $ with annual coupons of 3.85% and 4.1%.

The report turned out to be weak on all fronts despite the high prices for metals. At the same time, since the release of the report until today, the company's shares have risen in price by 15%.

Projects and the market of metals

One of the factors why the company loses FCF and makes new bond issues is that the company has two projects under construction.

1) Chita (Bystrinsky) Project. A large project of the company that has already collected about 3bln$ of СapEx. At the moment, it is finished by 70-80% and ready for launch at the end of 2017. What is interesting is that the company is carrying out a campaign to reduce the risks from this project by selling a large package for resource fund and a small share to China's investment fund

2) Sulphur project. By the end of 2017, the company's management must decide on what type of production will be used at the Nadezhda smelter. The first option includes 1.7bln$ of CapEx, and the second one (including Copper production) - 2bln$. To finance this project, the company will most likely attract special loans from Russian banks, mentioned in the presentation for 1H2017

Considering that the company has access to low-interest loans, and also successfully sells shares in these projects, I believe that these projects will serve as a driver for the company's growth. But at the same time these projects are still at the stage of deliberation or construction, so the cash flow from these projects can only be expected from 2018 or later.

Prices for Nickel overcame the local maximum in August and were adjusted throughout September. This is due to the weakening of imports from China by the reason of large number of inventories, purchased in 2015-2016

But the key factor for the future growth of prices for metals and nickel will be the transition to hybrid cars, electric cars and SUVs with increased engine capacity.

Is it worth investing in Norilsk Nickel?

The company is very ambiguous. From the pros: it has a rich history, a large market share, shows revenue growth and pays huge dividends. But in my opinion, it has more disadvantages: the decrease in FCF, the huge spending of CapEx, the beginning correction in the metals market, also has a sovereign risk, heavily dependence on USD/RUB fluctuations, and it also looks very expensive against the background of its competitors. According to my calculations, the company's EV/EBITDA, taking into account the current prices on the commodity and forex market, is 7.2x, while the main competitors represented by BHP (NYSE: BHP), Glencore (OTCPK: OTCPK:GLCNF) and Rio Tinto (NYSE: RIO) are 5.3, 6.4 and 4.5, respectively.

Therefore, I think that now is not the best time to buy shares of this company. But everything can change after the expected correction after the closing of dividends and the shareholders' meeting in late November.

