Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc. Is A Buy

In addition to the positive insider buying activity, 91% of the company is owned by institutional investors. When the "smart money" buys, I like to tag along.

In spite of that yield, the growth assumptions embedded in the shares is only about 2.5%, which I consider to be too pessimistic.

In my opinion, it makes sense for investors to buy the shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (GLPI) for a few reasons. First, as the company grows, the dividend is expected to grow robustly in my estimation. Second, this is a company with a great deal of institutional support, and there was an insider buy recently that has me intrigued. Finally, the shares themselves are inexpensive relative to the overall market, suggesting that this investment is less risky than average at this time. There are certainly risks present (as there are in all things), but the rewards from a high dividend yield and likely capital gains more than compensate us for those in my view.

Before getting into the analysis proper, I would like to make some observations about the financial history here. Both revenue and net income are up sharply over the past five years, as rent-able square feet has more than doubled. In addition, the dividend has also grown robustly over the past three years. In fact, the dividend is up yet another 6.9% this year over last. Finally, after reading various shareholder filings, I'm impressed with the predictability of revenues from the 3 major tenants.

Source: Company Filings, 10-K, 10-Q

The Dividend

The dividend is an obvious attractant for shareholders and potential shareholders, so I'd like to spend some time talking about it. Although the financial history here has been quite good, investors are understandably more interested in the future. One of the ways I try to predict the future is by a methodology I've been exposed to on Seeking Alpha, involving holding all else constant while moving only the dividend. This is a reasonable approach in my view because predicting many variables is too challenging a task.

Over the past four years, the dividend per share has grown at a compounded rate of 4.5%. If I infer a continuation of this growth rate (not unreasonable in my view), the total return I'm predicting for this company is in the neighborhood of 49% over the next four years. I consider this to be very acceptable compensation for taking on the risks present.

The Shares Themselves

When I review shares I must mentally switch gears somewhat, as shares often behave according to rules that have little to do with the underlying business. For instance, the share price value can be driven higher in a frenzy of buying that distorts the price discovery mechanism. For that reason, I only buy shares when they are inexpensive. To do otherwise exposes me to the risk of capital loss, and that's something I have a very poor sense of humor about.

When I judge the cheapness of a stock, I use two methods. The first is to review the simple trailing twelve month price earnings multiple (perhaps less relevant to a REIT, but it is my process). On that basis, Gaming and Leisure Properties is quite inexpensive, trading at a 17% discount to the overall market. In addition to PE, I also reverse engineer the market's growth expectations embedded in the current share price. If the market's expectations about future growth are too sanguine, that is a very bad sign.

In short, these two methodologies are designed to help me avoid overpaying for something. I rely heavily on these methodologies because I'd much rather forgo a (short lived?) capital gain than lose capital. At the moment, the market is forecasting a long term growth rate of only 2.5% for these shares. A discussion of the methodology of reverse engineering the growth assumptions is beyond the scope of this article, but for those interested, please refer to Stephen Penman's "Accounting For Value."

The shares are inexpensive, which gives me a great deal of comfort. Another thing that gives me comfort is knowing that others who know this business much better than I ever could are buying with their own capital. I'm referring specifically to the fact that on June 16 of this year, Barry Schwartz bought 10,000 shares for about $364,000. In addition, in November of last year, Scott Urdang purchased 16,000 shares for about $483,000. When insiders like these people buy, I take notice for the very obvious reason that these knowledgeable insiders wouldn't put their own money at risk if they didn't think there was potential.

Conclusion

So, taking all of the above into account suggests that investors should buy Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The stock is inexpensive based on the two measures I rely on. In addition, the yield is protected, and set to grow in the coming years, with obvious consequences for share price. Finally, the people who know this business best are putting their own money into it. I rate this high yielding, inexpensive stock a strong buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GLPI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.